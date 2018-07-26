Tapping the brakes in Brazil

Posted by Brent Bates, Senior Portfolio Manager on Jul 24, 2018, in Equities

The recent truck driver strike could have lingering consequences for the economy.

Brazil has historically been a market of "feast or famine" for investors. This was illustrated once again over the past several weeks as the economic environment changed fairly dramatically in a relatively short period of time. As of mid-July, economists are expecting 2018 gross domestic product (GDP) growth of 1.8%, whereas as recently as May, they were expecting 2.5% growth for the year.1

A short-term strike may have long-term consequences

What's happened to cause such a shift in sentiment? The most notable incident during the second quarter was the nationwide truck driver strike that began May 21. The strike, which was organized as a protest against high diesel prices, essentially shut down the country as trucks blocked highways and key intersections, and shipments of all types of goods were halted.

Through the end of the second quarter, the MSCI Brazil Index was down 17% in US dollars, with 15% of this coming after the start of the strike.2

The event was short-term in nature, but it has potentially significant long-term implications and leaves Brazil in a more precarious situation. Many people might expect that the general population would be upset by a strike that impedes their ability to get basic necessities like groceries and fuel. In this instance, however, they supported the truckers, which seems to indicate the voting base has grown weary of political reforms. The direction of the country has become cloudy as politicians have become reluctant to discuss reforms, and candidates from the far left and far right have emerged as the front runners for the October presidential election.

In addition, the currency has weakened to 3.86 Brazilian real to one US dollar.3 This is approaching levels experienced in 2015 and 2016, which marked Brazil's deepest recession in decades. Along with many other emerging markets (Indonesia, Turkey, Argentina, to name a few), Brazil's central bank is now tasked with defending the currency. With inflation running well below target, they have chosen to defend with swaps as opposed to raising interest rates.

Our exposure to Brazil

The Invesco International Growth Fund (MUTF:AIIEX) is currently overweight Brazil compared with its benchmark, the MSCI All County World ex U.S. Growth Index. Over the last six months, however, we have reduced our exposure, with the bulk of our selling completed before the trucker strike.

Our holdings in Brazil are in less economically sensitive businesses, which we view as a positive in this environment. For example:

B3, the Brazilian stock exchange and registrar, saw its net income grow 36% from 2014 to 2017 - a period in which Brazil's GDP fell 16% in US dollar terms. 4 (B3 represented 1.48% of Invesco International Growth Fund as of June 30, 2018). The business generates a high degree of recurring revenues, and it benefits from the elevated trading volumes that occur during times of market volatility.

Another one of our Brazilian holdings is Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) (1.18% of the Invesco International Growth Fund as of June 30, 2018). During the previously mentioned economic slowdown of 2014-2017, the bank's net income grew 14%, and it would have been higher minus some acquisition-related restructuring charges.5 The Brazilian banking industry has become more consolidated, and pricing competition has decreased.

As always, our bottom-up EQV process seeks out companies with attractive Earnings, Quality and Valuation characteristics.

Tapping the brakes in Brazil by Invesco US