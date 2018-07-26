United Technologies Ups Guidance Again

Since not long after the election of President Trump, I've recommended industrial conglomerate United Technologies (UTX) on the prospect of economic acceleration, tax cuts and higher military spending. Shares have since performed well since my November 23rd article, and most importantly, dividends have gone from 64 cents per quarter to 70 cents, and we can expect another dividend hike within a quarter.

Courtesy of Marketwatch.com

Earlier this year United Technologies gave guidance which included what I considered modest EPS growth. During the first quarter earnings call, management raised EPS growth expectations to around 6%. At the time, I felt that even the updated guidance was a bit on the conservative side, and that management would probably raise guidance again, thanks to the strong trends that were fueling revenue and earnings growth.

Earlier on Tuesday United Technologies raised EPS guidance from $6.95 - $7.15 to $7.10 - $7.25. Sales expectations went from $63.0 - $64.5 billion to $63.5 - $64.5 billion. This represents a change in EPS growth expectations of 6% to 7.8%, assuming midpoint results. Those are some pretty good expectations, and are more along the lines of what I figured results would be in an accelerating economy. This article takes a look at United Technologies' latest quarter, and what income investors can expect from here.

Acceleration

Over the last quarter organic sales increased another 6%. Unsurprisingly, organic sales growth was lead by aerospace, with commercial aerospace sales growing 11% and military aerospace sales grow 8%. Even with tax cuts and an accelerating economy, the 'aerospace supercycle' remains the best thing going for United Technologies.

Pratt & Whitney, which is United Technologies' aerospace parts business segment, lead the way with 12% organic sales, with military sales up 22%. Over the last few years the company has struggled to develop and market its state-of-the-art, fuel-saving Geared Turbo Fan, but now the 'GTF' is firing on all cylinders, with sales tripling from the beginning of the year.

UTC Aerospace outperformed, and results in this segment was what drove guidance higher. Organic sales were up 8% and commercial aftermarket products up a whole 12%. The recent acquisition of Rockwell Collins is also accelerating growth in UTC Aerospace. Although inflation is driving up steel input costs, and the pressure will only increase with any tariffs, I remain confident that growth of the global middle class will continue to put serious tailwinds into aerospace, as it has been doing for a decade or so already.

Although somewhat less flashy, UTC Climate, Controls and Security continue to impress and exceed expectations. Organic sales grew another 4%, although operating profit was flat due to input cost headwinds and higher R&D spending. Organic equipment orders rose 8%, which makes me hopeful that we'll see really strong results from this segment in time. North American residential HVAC orders were up 8%, and transport refrigeration was up 27%, which are good signs for the economy overall.

Otis, the elevator segment, saw organic sales grow a solid 3%, with higher equipment volume in Europe and Asia (ex China). Operating profit dropped 11%, but much of that was due to a non-cash mark-to-market currency headwind.

Dividend expectations

Over the last handful of years, United Technologies has kept its dividend growth roughly even with EPS growth, with dividends remaining around 40% of earnings per share. I expect that trend to continue, and so I would therefore expect a dividend increase of around 7%-8% later this year, maybe a little more. Shares currently yield 2.1%, which might not seem like much, but United Technology is very well placed in aerospace, and is generally a fairly cyclical company that is doing really well in this environment of economic acceleration.

Fully priced

United Technologies is not cheap. Currently shares trade at 19.4 times trailing earnings, and according to data from FAST Graphs, shares have averaged 16.4 times earnings over the last ten years. That means United Tech trades at a premium of 18% to its average valuation.

Is United Technologies still a buy? I believe that it is. The broader economy appears to be heating up, and United Technologies remains an excellent place to be. The 'aerospace supercycle' remains an excellent long-term trend, and the climate, controls and security segment of this business remains an underappreciated part of the digital transformation. I believe we will continue to hear a lot of good things from United Technologies.

I am less confident of further upward revisions in 2018 guidance, but I also believe that new guidance is pretty ambitious and reflects some impressive growth. It's important to remember that United Technologies has not only cyclical growth trends but also secular growth trends behind it, particularly in aerospace. This is a good stock to own for the long term, even here.

Disclosure: I am/we are long UTX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.