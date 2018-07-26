Disruptors In The Sweet Spot

At some point, you may have thought to yourself, "If only I had invested in Intel when it was at $5 dollars," or, "I knew it. I should have bought Amazon in the 1990s." We all like to think we know which disruptors will float to the top, or at least we wish we did. And while there isn't a magic formula, as it turns out, a lot of these disruptors lie in the goldilocks of growth stocks: not too big, not too small, but in the sometimes forgotten middle.

In this episode of The Bid, we speak to Lawrence Kemp and Phil Ruvinsky, Portfolio Managers for the Mid-Cap Growth Equity Fund, to uncover how they identify the sweet spot of disruptive stocks.

Transcript

Dennis Lee: At some point, you may have thought to yourself, if only I had invested in Intel (NASDAQ:INTL) when it was at $5 dollars, or I knew it. I should have bought Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 1990s. We all like to think we know which disruptors will float to the top, or at least we wish we did. And while there isn't a magic formula, one team at BlackRock has a unique approach to come up with ideas every day. On this episode of The Bid, we speak with Lawrence Kemp and Phil Ruvinsky, Portfolio Managers for the Mid-cap Growth Equity Fund. Because as it turns out, a lot of these disruptors lie in the goldilocks of growth stocks, not too big, not too small, but in the sometimes forgotten middle. I'm your host, Dennis Lee. We hope you enjoy.

Lawrence, Phil, thank you so much for joining us today.

Lawrence Kemp: Our pleasure.

Phil Ruvinsky: Thanks for having us.

Dennis Lee: Phil, let's get right into it then: why do you think mid-cap growth stocks are often overlooked by investors?

Phil Ruvinsky: We definitely agree that they're overlooked. The states are that 20 to 25 percent of US market cap is actually mid-cap companies, and yet, only 10 to 13 percent of US fund portfolios are in mid-caps. And a lot of that is actually belied by style drift. So I think it's just investors don't have the familiarity with mid-caps that they have with large caps. People don't really understand the business models as well; they're not household names. And so when they add equity exposure, they just go with the S&P or other large cap indices.

Dennis Lee: How do we familiarize it? How can it fit into a portfolio and why should it?

Phil Ruvinsky: Well, we think it should play a significant part. Over the last 20 years, mid-caps have had higher absolute and risk adjusted returns than small or large caps. And the time is essentially ripe for mid-caps in a low return environment. There are so many disruptive exciting companies that can compound at higher rates than market expectations. And in all sectors. We're constantly surprised to discover more of them as we go along, and we've been doing it for a long time. After all, we originally bought Amazon and Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) when they were mid-cap.

Dennis Lee: Lawrence, disruptor is a term I'm hearing quite a bit in Phil's answer. And that term has been popularized in recent years to companies that have tremendous potential for growth. How do you think about disruption in your portfolios and how do you find those opportunities?

Lawrence Kemp: Disruption has been occurring for over 100 years. We have seen this impact industries as varied as transportation, TV viewership, cell phones, software, and now EVs. It's important to-when we think about disruption today, because of the tools which are being developed, in an AI world, in a Cloud based world, that this speed of disruption is accelerating. I think in today's world, it's really Cloud based applications. And the extraordinary success of a variety of SAS companies, which is Software as a Service. These business models continue to-and they key is they almost built a platform of solutions and they get maybe one regarding cost management, then they come up with a marketing impactful tool. And these products are just so amazing since they're digital, the cost of actually selling them is much lower, it's much easier. You can constantly upgrade them, and then of course it means that basically the user has to embrace the Cloud which means you have lower operating cost, lower cap-ex cost. It's almost a virtual cycle where everyone wins. The impact of this is resulting in loss of traffic, price deflation, and really creating new competitive threats in almost every sector. It's important to remember that with all the talk about AI, so far AI machine learning has really only commercially impacted online advertising. There are so many areas that are ripe to be disrupted.

Dennis Lee: Are technology companies a big part of your growth strategy and how do you think about the tech space today?

Lawrence Kemp: Technology has been a huge part of growth investors forever, and obviously it's true for us in large cap. When we think about technology today, there is a big debate ongoing regarding the cyclical nature of tech versus the past. Our job is to identify those business models that we expect to continue to take share in a global economy. This includes online advertising, it includes payments, Cloud based software, which improve customer outcomes, and semicap equipment where the cost for bit keeps increasing. And I think just as importantly, or more importantly, these tools are basically being used as a backbone for many of the leading mid-cap companies where they're basically doing very well.

Dennis Lee: Phil, you mentioned Amazon and Netflix earlier. To us today, the investors and the average consumer, it seems almost obvious that those companies would do well. Can you help explain what made those companies an obvious bet for you earlier and what can we learn from that sort of analysis when it wasn't obvious to everyone that Amazon and Netflix would do so well?

Phil Ruvinsky: Amazon is the first company I covered when I first started with Lawrence. At that time, the question was not whether it would be dominant in all these sectors that we're talking about today, but the question was whether the company would survive. Taking on debt in order to grow its business in the early days, and there was free cash flow negative back then. And so it took a lot of imagination to think about it being the company that it is today. And never in our wildest dreams would we have thought back in 2002 that it would be what it is today. But the fact was we thought that hey, we're getting the world's e-commerce leader for $5 billion dollars back then when we first invested. And the ultimate prize is what kept us in the stock. It's similar to Netflix where we had a clear picture of the end state that it could become this bull case scenario. And that is part of our process for all of our analysts is to think big and to have a bull case scenario that we won't say will definitely happen, but assign some probability that it will happen. In that end state, Netflix looks like a much, much bigger company than it even is today, which is multiples of where we originally bought it, same as for Amazon.

Dennis Lee: Turning to you Phil, what are some mistakes that investors might make in trying to invest in mid-cap growth on their own?

Phil Ruvinsky: Yeah. So I definitely would not recommend that investors do this on their own. Not only are these not household names in a lot of cases, but also just the concept of high growth and high profitability attracting competition entry. And that is our job is to make sure that the competitors don't drive down our company's returns. The team works really hard on that one question. How sustainable are these earnings streams? Is there pricing power? Are margins going to go up? For this to do this on your own would be next to impossible. We constantly meet with management teams and industry experts, and competitors, et cetera, to ensure that our companies earnings streams are safe and that the businesses are sustainable.

Dennis Lee: I wanted to end with one final question. You both spend your time thinking about the future, so where do you see the next three to five years playing out? What's on the horizon now?

Phil Ruvinsky: Well, I would point to automation as a huge growth sector, both domestically and globally. Most automation today happens in the auto sector. It's like 85 percent of robotic instances are in the auto sector. We think every sector is going to adopt automation to some extent. And we have some things in the portfolio that we like there. We think home services is ripe for disruption as well, as we just discussed. There is a lot of friction to be taken out there, so we like that sector. Latin America as an e-commerce and fintech marketplace we think has a lot of opportunities there. So those are some.

Lawrence Kemp: E-commerce continues to be a huge opportunity and we're seeing significant investment in voice automation finally beginning to come true, and it's very exciting to think about being able to order items on a regular basis by just speaking if you will in the kitchen. And in the meantime, there are business models which are really true digital platforms, that not only are leaders in gaming, but also in social media as well as payments. And they continue to offer exciting new products to a very highly engaged customer base.

Dennis Lee: Lawrence, Phil, thank you so much for speaking with us today. It was a pleasure having you.

Lawrence Kemp: Thanks much for the discussion, we really enjoyed it.

This post originally appeared on BlackRock.