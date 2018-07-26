Winning At Trade Requires Zero

Here is some excellent news that just recently hit the tape:

President Trump on Wednesday declared a "new phase" in the relationship between the U.S. and the European Union, agreeing to hold off on proposed car tariffs and work with the EU to resolve their dispute over metals duties, while also promoting bilateral trade. Speaking in the Rose Garden of the White House alongside European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, Mr. Trump said the U.S. and the EU had agreed to "work together toward zero tariffs, zero non-tariff barriers and zero subsidies on non auto-industrial goods." "This was a very big day for free and fair trade," Mr. Trump said. He said the U.S. and EU would "resolve" the steel and aluminum tariffs he imposed earlier this year and the retaliatory tariffs the EU imposed in response.

These are the key words: work together toward zero tariffs, zero non-tariff barriers and zero subsidies. Free and fair trade requires the absence of government-imposed restrictions and subsidies. Trump gets this; he's not a madman intent on starting another global trade war. He knows tariffs are bad and even stupid. But the route he chose to get to the goal of zero was circuitous and risky, and he has been justly criticized on both sides of the political aisle for unilaterally imposing tariffs on our major trading partners. He had to credibly threaten to raise tariffs in order to lower them. This could be the beginning of a new era in global trade and prosperity.

If Trump can convince China to follow the European example, the future will look bright indeed.

As I said in my last post, I continue to believe that tariffs are so universally understood to be bad and even stupid that eventually our leaders will do the right thing and make trade freer and fairer. Why bet against what would be a win-win for all parties?

As it has for many years, it makes sense to remain optimistic about the future.