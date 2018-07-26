The Chemist's 'High-High-Low' CEF Report - July 2018

Quantitative screens help to rapidly narrow down attractive candidates from the database of 500+ closed-end funds [CEFs] for further due diligence and investigation. The "High-High-Low" was inspired by a member of CEF/ETF Income Laboratory (who also receive these reports one month ahead of the public), who wrote:

Stanford, you should do follow up article on CEF that distribute 8%+, have 90% or more coverage and trade under NAV. What does that look like in today's world? How many funds are doing that? What are the Z scores? I think many investors would be interested who are pushing for higher yield to identify best in class of aggressive funds that are coming close to covering dividends. Allows people to reevaluation risk/reward.

The "High-High-Low" report therefore screens for the following 3 attributes that we would like to screen for:

High distributions (>7.5%) (i.e., 7.5% or higher yields) High coverage (>90%) (i.e., 90% or better coverage) Low premium/discount value (<0%) (i.e., trading at a discount)

Note that the above thresholds are subject to change, based on the number of eligible CEFs there are that satisfy all three of the criteria. I try to aim for a minimum of at least 20 eligible funds so that the "top 10" list actually means something (top 50% of the screen).

As for the Quality CEF report, I should mention some caveats about using coverage as a screen. Firstly, the coverage ratios are calculated using earnings data from CEFConnect. No efforts have been made to independently verify the coverage ratios from the individual fund annual/semi-annual reports themselves. Secondly, having a coverage ratio >90% does not guarantee that the fund's distribution is secure. Many funds reduce their distributions periodically in line with market conditions in order to maintain good coverage. Thirdly, a coverage cut-off ratio of 90% is, ultimately, an arbitrary number. A fund with 89.9% coverage will be excluded from the rankings, whereas funds with 90.1% coverage will be considered, even though only a sliver of coverage separates the two.

I should also note that having both high yields and less than 100% coverage (though greater than 90%) makes this a more aggressive screen compared to the QUALITY report (which only selects for >100% coverage). Furthermore, note that because the universe of eligible funds is pretty small, some of the CEFs will appear in multiple top lists, just in a different order...

I hope that these rankings of "high-high-low" CEFs will provide fertile grounds for further exploration. Data were taken from CEFConnect on the close of June 20.

Key to table headings:

P/D = premium/discount

Z = 1-year z-score

Lev = leverage

BE = baseline expense

Cov = coverage

For the inaugural issue of The Chemist's High-High-Low CEF Report (October 2017), describing the background and rationale of the Report, please click here.

1. Top 10 highest "high-high-low" discounts

The following data show the 10 CEFs with the highest discounts, yield >7.5% and coverage >90%. z-scores, leverage and baseline expense are shown for comparison.

CEF Category P/D Yield Z Lev BE Cov (BWG) Non-US/Other-Global Income -14.28% 7.99% -1.1 37% 1.57% 105% (JGH) Non-US/Other-Global Income -13.86% 8.36% -2.3 30% 1.31% 104% (EMD) Non-US/Other-Emerging Market Income -13.64% 9.00% -0.8 22% 1.20% 99% (HNW) Taxable Income-High Yield -13.29% 7.81% -1.5 31% 1.49% 107% (EHI) Non-US/Other-Global Income -12.10% 7.88% -0.8 25% 1.25% 102% (HYT) Taxable Income-High Yield -12.07% 7.98% -1.2 30% 0.90% 98% (HYB) Taxable Income-High Yield -11.29% 7.62% -0.9 27% 1.14% 105% (HIX) Taxable Income-High Yield -11.07% 8.39% -0.9 26% 1.17% 107% (TPZ) US Equity-Growth & Income -11.03% 8.00% -1.7 24% 1.55% 109% (EAD) Taxable Income-High Yield -10.58% 7.78% -0.9 26% 0.91% 99%

(Source: CEFConnect, Stanford Chemist)

2. Top 10 lowest "high-high-low" z-scores

The following data show the 10 CEFs with the lowest z-scores, yield >8%, coverage >90% and premium/discount <0%. Leverage and baseline expense are shown for comparison.

CEF Category Z P/D Yield Lev BE Cov (JGH) Non-US/Other-Global Income -2.3 -13.86% 8.36% 30% 1.31% 104% (FPF) Taxable Income-Preferreds -1.9 -7.41% 7.91% 30% 1.31% 109% (TPZ) US Equity-Growth & Income -1.7 -11.03% 8.00% 24% 1.55% 109% (HNW) Taxable Income-High Yield -1.5 -13.29% 7.81% 31% 1.49% 107% (DFP) Taxable Income-Preferreds -1.3 -4.83% 7.57% 33% 0.97% 95% (HYT) Taxable Income-High Yield -1.2 -12.07% 7.98% 30% 0.90% 98% (BWG) Non-US/Other-Global Income -1.1 -14.28% 7.99% 37% 1.57% 105% (CIK) Taxable Income-High Yield -1.1 -9.48% 8.35% 7% 0.87% 92% (DHF) Taxable Income-High Yield -1.0 -7.92% 8.97% 31% 1.28% 93% (BGH) Taxable Income-High Yield -1.0 -8.67% 9.48% 26% 1.62% 108%

(Source: CEFConnect, Stanford Chemist)

3. Top 10 highest "high-high-low" yields

The following data show the 10 CEFs with the highest yields, coverage >90% and premium/discount <0%. z-scores, leverage, and baseline expense are shown for comparison.

CEF Category Yield P/D Z Lev BE Cov (ACP) Taxable Income-Senior Loan 10.34% -7.02% -0.8 30% 2.24% 103% (BGH) Taxable Income-High Yield 9.48% -8.67% -1.0 26% 1.62% 108% (DHY) Taxable Income-High Yield 9.09% -1.12% -0.9 31% 1.52% 94% (KIO) Taxable Income-High Yield 9.07% -5.52% 0.6 30% 1.96% 102% (EMD) Non-US/Other-Emerging Market Income 9.00% -13.64% -0.8 22% 1.20% 99% (DHF) Taxable Income-High Yield 8.97% -7.92% -1.0 31% 1.28% 93% (DSL) Taxable Income-Multi-Sector 8.93% -1.62% 1.6 29% 1.66% 100% (HIX) Taxable Income-High Yield 8.39% -11.07% -0.9 26% 1.17% 107% (JGH) Non-US/Other-Global Income 8.36% -13.86% -2.3 30% 1.31% 104% (CIK) Taxable Income-High Yield 8.35% -9.48% -1.1 7% 0.87% 92%

(Source: CEFConnect, Stanford Chemist)

4. Top 10 best combination of "high-high-low" yield and discount

For possible buy candidates, it is probably a good idea to consider both yield and discount. Buying a CEF with both a high yield and discount not only gives you the opportunity to capitalize from discount contraction, but you also get "free" alpha every time the distribution is paid out. This is because paying out a distribution is effectively the same as liquidating the fund at NAV and returning the capital to the unitholders. I considered several ways to rank CEFs by a composite metric of both yield and discount. The simplest would be yield + discount, however I disregarded this because yields and discounts may have different ranges of absolute values and a sum would be biased towards the larger set of values. I finally settled on the multiplicative product, yield x discount. This is because I consider a CEF with 7% yield and 7% discount to be more desirable than a fund with 2% yield and 12% discount, or 12% yield and 2% discount, even though each pair of quantities sum to 14%. Multiplying yield and discount together biases towards funds with both high yield and discount. Since discount is negative and yield is positive, the more negative the "D x Y" metric, the better. Only funds with >7.5% yield, >90% coverage and <0% premium/discount are considered.

CEF Category P/D Yield Z D x Y Lev BE Cov (EMD) Non-US/Other-Emerging Market Income -13.64% 9.00% -0.8 -1.23 22% 1.20% 99% (JGH) Non-US/Other-Global Income -13.86% 8.36% -2.3 -1.16 30% 1.31% 104% (BWG) Non-US/Other-Global Income -14.28% 7.99% -1.1 -1.14 37% 1.57% 105% (HNW) Taxable Income-High Yield -13.29% 7.81% -1.5 -1.04 31% 1.49% 107% (HYT) Taxable Income-High Yield -12.07% 7.98% -1.2 -0.96 30% 0.90% 98% (EHI) Non-US/Other-Global Income -12.10% 7.88% -0.8 -0.95 25% 1.25% 102% (HIX) Taxable Income-High Yield -11.07% 8.39% -0.9 -0.93 26% 1.17% 107% (TPZ) US Equity-Growth & Income -11.03% 8.00% -1.7 -0.88 24% 1.55% 109% (PHT) Taxable Income-High Yield -10.33% 8.33% -0.8 -0.86 29% 1.08% 110% (HYB) Taxable Income-High Yield -11.29% 7.62% -0.9 -0.86 27% 1.14% 105%

(Source: CEFConnect, Stanford Chemist)

5. Top 10 best combination of "high-high-low" yield, discount and z-score

This is my favorite metric because it takes into account all three factors that I always consider when buying or selling CEFs: yield, discount and z-score. The composite metric simply multiplies the three quantities together. A screen is applied to only include CEFs with a negative 1-year z-score. As both discount and z-score are negative while yield is positive, the more positive the "D x Y x Z" metric, the better. Only funds with >7.5% yield, >90% coverage and <0% premium/discount are considered.

CEF Category P/D Yield Z D x Y x Z Lev BE Cov (JGH) Non-US/Other-Global Income -13.86% 8.36% -2.3 2.67 30% 1.31% 104% (HNW) Taxable Income-High Yield -13.29% 7.81% -1.5 1.56 31% 1.49% 107% (TPZ) US Equity-Growth & Income -11.03% 8.00% -1.7 1.50 24% 1.55% 109% (BWG) Non-US/Other-Global Income -14.28% 7.99% -1.1 1.26 37% 1.57% 105% (HYT) Taxable Income-High Yield -12.07% 7.98% -1.2 1.16 30% 0.90% 98% (FPF) Taxable Income-Preferreds -7.41% 7.91% -1.9 1.11 30% 1.31% 109% (EMD) Non-US/Other-Emerging Market Income -13.64% 9.00% -0.8 0.98 22% 1.20% 99% (CIK) Taxable Income-High Yield -9.48% 8.35% -1.1 0.87 7% 0.87% 92% (HIX) Taxable Income-High Yield -11.07% 8.39% -0.9 0.84 26% 1.17% 107% (BGH) Taxable Income-High Yield -8.67% 9.48% -1.0 0.82 26% 1.62% 108%

(Source: CEFConnect, Stanford Chemist)

Quick commentary

This month, there were 29 candidates that satisfied "high-high-low" criteria of yield over 7.5%, coverage higher than 90% and trading at a discount, down from 31 last month.

I just read Left Banker's article "Good Value Is Getting Hard To Find In CEFs" and I thought he used an interesting set of filters to screen for CEFs. Like our "High-High-Low" report, Left Banker had a minimum threshold for yield (7%, compared to 7.5% for our report). Instead for opting for a zero premium cut-off however, Left Banker used a z-score filter of less than or equal to +0.5, meaning that he was screening for relative undervaluation rather than absolute undervaluation (of course, when we get to the D x Y x Z screen it also effectively filters for low z-scores as well). The third filter was for positive YTD, 1-year and 3-year NAV returns, whereas we go with something completely different, a >90% coverage filter.

From those filters, Left Banker shortlisted 16 funds, of which only two (DMO and AVK) passed the additional filter of having a 1-year NAV total return being greater than the NAV yield (something I also do in the PIMCO Tear Sheet, for example).

Let's apply Left Banker's filters to our top "D x Y x Z" list to see if we can come up with some interesting candidates as well. I've widened the D x Y x Z list to the top 20 funds to widen the candidate pool for selection. I also dropped YTD from the list of time frames because I've always thought that YTD is a rather arbitrary statistic (consider what happens when you run the screen on January 2nd, or on December 31st).

All 20 funds pass Left Banker's >7% yield filter, as expected, as we screened for >7.5% yielders.

For the filter for positive NAV returns, BWG and EMD are disqualified as their 1-year NAV total returns are negative. The other 18 funds have positive 1-year and 3-year NAV total returns.

Interestingly, when it comes to looking at z-score, we have several funds that are disqualified by Left Banker's requirement for z-scores < +0.5 across all time frames. Despite the fact that all of the 20 funds have negative 1-year z-scores (a requirement for getting into the D x Y x Z list), many of them have positive 3-month or 6-month z-scores exceeding +0.5.

Only two funds pass the requirement for 1-year NAV returns exceeding NAV yield: Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (ACP) and Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund (ARDC).

ACP and ARDC are both dynamic/strategy debt funds, having the ability to invest across the fixed income spectrum (high yield, loans, CLOs), and both have performed well at the NAV level. While they aren't the cheapest of the D x Y x Z candidates (ranked 17th and 20th respectively), they are worthy candidates for further investigation particularly because they've also passed our own distribution coverage filter of >90% (ratios are 103% and 105% respectively).

In the top places of the D x Y x Z list, you have the usual suspects of high yield funds and global income funds, which I've talked about in previous commentaries of the "High-High-Low" report, so there's not much new to report there.

CEF/ETF Income Laboratory: Premium Income and Arbitrage Strategies If you have enjoyed my article, please click the "Follow" button next to my name to be alerted to my new free content! The CEF/ETF Income Laboratory is my Marketplace service on Seeking Alpha focused on income and arbitrage strategies for closed-end fund (CEF) and exchange-traded fund (ETF) portfolios. Members receive exclusive subscriber articles and an early look at public content with more actionable recommendations and ideas. To find out why one subscriber calls us a "one-stop shop for CEF research," join us by clicking on the following link: CEF/ETF Income Laboratory.

Disclosure: I am/we are long the portfolio securities.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.