At the moment, monetary policy is boring. But the next five years will be very interesting. Take a look at this graph for the unemployment rate:

There's an interesting pattern there. When the unemployment rate stops falling, we usually have a recession within about 18 months.

One exception is 1966. During late 1966, it looked like we were entering a recession. But the Fed put the pedal to the medal and we avoided a recession until the very end of 1969.

I feel fairly confident that the unemployment rate will stop falling within a couple of years. I doubt it can go below 3%. If so, we will enter a dangerous period for the economy. The Fed will try to engineer a "soft landing", but so far it's had little luck. (And even if I'm wrong and unemployment falls to 2.5%, it merely puts off the day of reckoning by a year or so.)

In 1967, the Fed got so nervous that they pulled up on the steering wheel and never landed at all, soaring off into the Great Inflation of 1966-81. In more recent cases we've had a hard landing into recession.

So is a low inflation soft landing impossible? No. The UK achieved a soft landing in 2001, and Australia hasn't had a recession since 1991. While a forecaster looking only at US data might say that a recession is extremely likely within the next 5 years, in my view the odds are closer to 50-50. [Yes, that's a wimpy forecast, where I can't be "wrong". But that's not the point of this post. I make no claims to be able to forecast recessions.]

Past data is extremely misleading in macro, as the monetary regime is always evolving in response to previous mistakes. The interwar period was not useful for predicting the postwar period, and the Great Inflation was not useful in predicting the Great Moderation, and the Great Moderation was not useful in predicting the Great Recession. Subtle changes are always occurring. Look how the business cycle has started stretching out since the 1950s.

Either of these two outcomes will be great for market monetarism:

If a recession occurs we can say, "See, we told you not to let NGDP growth plunge. We told you inflation targeting was not reliable." If no recession occurs we can say, "See, we told you that if you keep NGDP growing at a steady rate you could moderate the business cycle."

Of course if a recession occurs despite stable NGDP growth, then we're screwed. (By the way, David Beckworth has a new article in The Hill, on the prospects for Jay Powell adopting a monetary rule.)

Yes, it's delusional to think our tiny band of MMs will get credit for a 14-year expansion. Who would get (or "take") credit? I'm not quite sure...