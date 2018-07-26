Successfully Navigating The Facebook Miss

Maintain your discipline and let the technicals be your guide as the market sorts out Facebook shares in the coming trading hours and days.

Facebook announced its latest quarterly results for 2018 Q2. The numbers for the latest period can be described simply as disappointing. And the share price has been reacting both accordingly and severely in the after-hours session heading into the overnight on Wednesday night. While much time and effort will be expended in the coming days in dissecting the numbers and the outlook for what was as of Wednesday’s close the fifth largest company by market cap in the United States, it is also worthwhile to consider how investors can best navigate what is likely to be a turbulent few trading days ahead for the tech communications giant.

First, the numbers. The following are the quick highlights of Facebook’s latest quarterly results. While the company beat on earnings (c’mon, who doesn’t beat on earnings anymore), it missed on the top line with ad revenue growth falling more than expected. Operating margins also narrowed for the second straight quarter and came in below margin levels from the same quarter a year ago. Both monthly and daily active user growth also came in light. Moreover, the company guided that revenue growth rates would likely be decelerating through the remainder of the year. All of the news gave spark to the concerns that the recent negative publicity surrounding the company may have had a more pronounced impact than expected at a time when some are wondering whether Facebook’s core platform may be past its prime and headed toward a more pronounced and sustained growth deceleration going forward.

Looking ugly heading into the overnight. Investors have reacted severely to the latest quarterly report from Facebook. After closing on Wednesday at $217.50 per share just before earnings were announced, company shares fell by as much as -23.7% in the after-hours session to a low of $165.96 just before 6PM before stabilizing in the low $170 per share range. Put simply, investors are facing the prospect of one-fifth to one-quarter of the value of their Facebook shares evaporating by the time the market reopens for trading on Thursday morning.

Only time will tell, so be patient. How Facebook performs from an operating perspective will take time to sort itself out over the coming quarters and years. With this in mind, it is important to maintain a cool head and stay calm when it comes to your Facebook shares. A few key points to keep in mind.

First, the dialog around technology stocks in recent months has been effusively positive. Facebook’s earnings miss will provide the opening on Thursday and the days that following for all of the skeptical bears to make their way to the airwaves to be loudly heard to turn the dialog hopelessly negative. Ignore the temptation to become reactive to this sudden negative news flow. Things weren’t as great as they sounded before Facebook announced earnings, and things are not going to be as bad as they might sound after the fact.

Second, even if you decide that enough is enough and you want to sell your Facebook shares after hearing this latest earnings news, resist the temptation to do it on Thursday. Or maybe even Friday or into early next week. Whether its Facebook or any other stock, and particularly when it is a stock as popular as Facebook has been, the absolute worst time to sell is when others are panicking the day after bad news has been announced.

Instead, keep this in the back of your mind as trading unfolds tomorrow. The marketplace is filled with scores of investors that have been fuming for months that they did not own any or more shares of Facebook as it continued to rise to the moon day after day after day. Thursday’s sell off – no matter whether it lasts minutes, hours, or days – will be providing a second chance for all of those investors feeling left behind to get on board. This will provide the fuel for the stock to eventually bounce its way back higher in a meaningful way. Whether the decision to buy this dip proves fruitful or not remains to be seen, as shallow bounces are how bear markets get started. But what is more important for existing Facebook shareholders is that if you do decide that you want to get out, don’t sell in the panic. Instead, wait for the inevitable bounce.

Lastly and perhaps most importantly, focus on the technicals to guide your path through whatever may lie ahead for Facebook shares in the coming days.

Let technicals be your guide. Let’s get back to the bottom line with a few key points to keep in mind.

After hours low not so low. First, a -20% to -23.7% drop in Facebook shares is not only dramatic, it sounds absolutely crushing. But let’s put this decline in to context. Sure, seeing one-fifth to one-quarter of total value evaporate can be jarring. But even if Facebook shares close down the full -25% the stock would still end up closing higher than it did just three short months ago. On April 25, 2018, the stock closed at $159.69. On Wednesday, a mere 62 trading days later, it closed at $217.50. If the closed down -23.7% on Thursday at $165.96, it would still be +2% higher versus where it was in late April.

What’s so special about $165 per share? A lot. It’s actually no wonder why the stock found its footing at $165.96 in the after-hours session. Just take a look at the stock price chart for Facebook below.

The red line is Facebook’s 200-day moving average. The pink line in Facebook’s 400-day moving average. You will notice over the past four years that when Facebook’s stock price would fall back, it would frequently bounce off of the red line in continuing higher. And when it broke below the red line like in August 2015 or more recently in March 2018, it found support and bounced off of the pink line.

Why does this matter heading into Thursday’s trading? Because it gives Facebook shareholders some key marks to monitor in the coming trading days as investors sort out this latest quarterly earnings news.

For if Facebook can hold the pink line at $165.36, or better yet bounce higher from this level, it confirms that the uptrend in Facebook shares remain very much intact despite a -20% to -25% drop.

And if Facebook can reclaim the red line at $181.53 or higher in the coming days, this is even more bullish for the stock even despite the disappointing quarterly news that came out Wednesday afternoon.

Lastly, even if Facebook shares were to breach the 400-day moving average pink line in the coming days, investors should still wait for the bounce before drawing any conclusions, as a stock or an index needs to spend more than just a few trading days below a key technical level before any declaration can be made that an uptrend is no longer intact (as a quick aside, this is where Bill Gross went wrong with his bond bear market call earlier this year). This is particularly true when an uptrend has been intact as long as it has been for Facebook.

Resist your emotions, stay calm, follow your discipline and allow the technical to guide you and your ownership of Facebook shares in the coming days.

A different and important takeaway from Facebook after hours. What we have seen take place with Facebook shares on Wednesday evening does highlight a key point that shareholders should keep closely in mind going forward. High risk comes with a stock that is trading at more than 35 times earnings as Facebook was heading into Wednesday’s earnings announcement. Such lofty valuations imply very high expectations for future growth. And as long as a company can deliver on these expectations as Facebook has over the last few years, the stock will continuously celebrate. In short, with high risk can come high reward.

High risk also comes with the potential for disproportionate downside. For what Facebook shares have clearly demonstrated during the after-hours session on Wednesday is that once these growth expectations are not met, and once the ability of the company to meet these growth expectations in the future starts to come into doubt, the subsequent reaction by shareholders can be swift, absolutely ruthless, and ultimately relentless. Whether Facebook has arrived at such a juncture remains to be seen, as the stock may very well bounce back as quickly as it is falling. But it is a critical risk that existing shareholders must keep in mind as they continue forward with their ownership of the company.

