Under Armour Earnings Preview: Righting The Ship For Higher-Quality Growth Going Forward

The North American geography has had flat to negative revenue growth the last 4 quarters.

The best fundamental news may be that Adidas market-share grab in the US may be ending.

The stock has stabilized since multi-year lows in Nov '17 and Feb '18.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) (NYSE:UAA) reports its calendar Q2 '18 financial results before the opening bell on Thursday, July 26, 2018.

Consensus Street expectations are looking for a loss of $0.08 per share on $1.15 billion in revenue for expected year-over-year (y/y) growth of 6% in revenue and a doubling of last year's Q2 '17 loss of $0.03 per share.

Inventory liquidation seems to be the biggest concern for short-sellers, since it has put pressure on operating margins, although y/y apparel revenue growth, after bottoming at -8% in Sept '17, has now accelerated the last two quarters to 2% and 7%, respectively.

Footwear and apparel - apparel and footwear comprise 88% of total revenue - y/y revenue growth has slowed to low-to-mid single digits after growing 40% to 70% for most of 2014.

Apparel started to slow first back in 2015 when it grew 30% y/y for all of 2014, but footwear grew even faster in 2014, and then slowed even more dramatically in 2016 and 2017.

The launch of the new Rock shoe was apparently well received in late June, early July '18, and may represent an alternative to the "hipsterish" NBA endorsements. UA/UAA and Kevin Plank took some flack from the 2016 Presidential election and the NBA, and a few NBA stars came out and badmouthed the Under Armour brand. So seeking out endorsers like "The Rock" (Dwayne Johnson) was a smart move for Under Armour.

Footwear is important to Under Armour's future.

Table 1 - EPS and revenue expectation trends

q2 '18 (EST) Q1 '18 Q4 '17 Q3 '17 2020 EPS est $0.50 $0.51 $0.36 $0.47 2019 EPS est $0.31 $0.31 $0.28 $0.36 2018 EPS est $0.18 $0.18 $0.17 $0.24 2020 est EPS gro rt 61% 65% 29% 31% 2019 est EPS gro rt 72% 72% 65% 50% 2018 est EPS gro rt 0% 0% -6% 14% 2020 est P.E 40x 34x 47x 29x 2019 est P.E 65x 56x 61x 28x 2018 est P.E 111x 97x 100x 56x 2020 rev est ($'s bl's) $5.95 $5.99 $6.2 2019 rev est $5.48 $5.49 $5.48 $6.54 2018 rev est $5.17 $5.17 $5.13 $5.77 2020 est rev gro rt 9% 9% 13% 2019 est rev gro rt 6% 6% 7% 13% 2018 est rev gro rt 4% 4% 3% 11%

Source: Thomson Reuters IBES current consensus estimates

Table 2 - Looking at Under Armour by product line

% of revenue

Q1 '18 Q4 '17 Q3 '17 Q2 '17 * Apparel 65% 70% 67% 63% * Footwear 23% 18% 20% 22% * Accessories 8% 8% 9% 11% Total net sales 95% 96% 96% 96% * licensing rev's 2% 2% 2% 2% * Connected Fitness 2% 2% 2% 2% * Intersegment 0% 0% 0% 0% Total revenue 100% 100% 100% 100% Y/Y growth * Apprarel 7% 2% -8% 11% * Footwear 1% 8% 2% -2% * Accessories 3% 6% 1% 22% Total new sales 5% 4% -5% 9% * licensing rev's 9% 10% -16% 15% * connected Fitness 52% 31% -16% -2% * Intersegment Total revenue 6% 4% -4% 9%

Source: Under Armour earnings reports

A couple of points on the above tables:

UA/UAA is lapping a disastrous ERP (enterprise resource planning) installation from last summer. That could have a positive influence on Q2 and Q3 '18. Q3 '17 was particularly bad across the board in terms of y/y growth in most segments. (I suspect Q3 '17 was Under Armour's only negative quarter of y/y revenue growth as a public company.

Table 3 - Under Armour margins

Q1 '18 Q4 '17 Q3 '17 Q2 '17 Q1 '17 Q4 '16 Gross Mgn 44.8% 43.3% 45.9% 45.8% 45.2% 44.8% Operating mgn 1.4% 0.0% 10.7% -0.4% 0.7% 12.7% Net mgn 0.1% 0.0% 7.1% -1.1% -0.2% 8.0%

Source: margins calculated from earnings reports

As readers can see, while gross margin has remained relatively stable, the operating margin has jumped around, no doubt as a function of inventory liquidation and the lack of control over the ERP installation.

In a "normal" environment, I would expect UA/UAA to generate a 10% operating profit margin, on a 45-46% gross margin.

But little has been normal for the athletic apparel giant the last 8 quarters.

Analysis/conclusion:

The most encouraging aspect about UA/UAA's calendar 2018 read from a sell-side research report was that the Adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY) pressure on the North American apparel market might be ending, which would be a plus for both Under Armour and Nike (NYSE:NKE).

No question Under Armour is a turnaround story and the halcyon growth days of 2014 and 2015 are long over.

Do I think Under Armour is still capable of growing revenue in the "mid-teens" range for sustainable periods of time? Yes, but the company must also redo its distribution systems and continue to take costs out of its income statement after pell-mell growth of the last 5 years.

The stock's valuation is still expensive.

Here is what I would like to see from Under Armour the next few quarters:

1.) Steady revenue growth in the high-single to low-double digits, especially in the critical 4th quarter of 2018.

2.) Better cash-flow and free-cash-flow generation. As a brand, UA/UAA is still in the long-term investment phase, and its overseas markets (27% of Under Armour's revenue is non-US) are still growing at a healthy rate. The US market geography has grown revenue the last 4 quarters, 0%, -4%, -12% and 0%, respectively.

3.) Margin improvement

4.) Forward EPS and revenue estimates continue to be revised higher.

Under Armour grew so fast in the earlier part of this decade, it completely outran its financial statements (this was evident from the Statement of Cash Flow when cash from ops was negative, probably from working capital and inventory strains, when revenue growth was 30%). So I would hope that Under Armour management has learned a lesson and can grow at a pace where the cash flow can support the company and the company wouldn't have to issue any more debt on top of the $500 million it added in early 2016.

Clients own UAA today for a longer-term play as a turnaround into 2019. The stock was up 19% in May '18 alone, gave back a little in June '18, but since February '18 the stock has traded back above its 200-day moving average ($17.09) and has remained there the last 6 months.

I would re-think the position and use as a stop-limit the $17 for clients. In other words, I would rethink the long position in UAA with a heavy volume trade below $17.

Disclosure: I am/we are long UAA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.