Freeport-McMoRan: Free Of Debt Problems, Free Of Indonesian Problems?

Despite these headwinds, earnings power remains quite strong, as leverage is rapidly coming down, allowing for potential capital returns down the road again.

Its great current operating momentum will take a small beating following a recent 10% drop in copper pries, as well as an effective 10% reduced stake in the Indonesian activities.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) has reported very strong second-quarter results, but these earnings cannot be replicated in the third quarter given the recent decline in copper prices and an effective cut in its stake in Indonesia. Nonetheless, its earnings power remains pretty good, as the company is rapidly cutting debt, to the extent that it is no worry anymore.

Hence, I am attracted to the post-earnings dip, especially as current solid earnings power makes that dividends could go up in the coming quarters, as I am adding to my very modest position on this dip.

About That Indonesian Deal

Two weeks ago, Freeport-McMoRan reached an agreement under which it would divest (part) of its very lucrative, but at the same time troublesome, Indonesian operations. The company currently holds a combined 90.6% stake in PT Freeport Indonesia, but this ownership position will drop to 48.8% from 2022 onward.

The deal is very complicated, but management claims that it has re-established a long-term partnership between the company and the Indonesian government, preserving cash flows and the net asset value in the meantime. One thing is certain, the company receives $350 million in cash for its 100% stake in PT-II, which in itself holds a 9.36% stake in PT-FI. This company is currently entitled to 60% of Grasberg mine (Indonesia) production.

This same PT-FI will now be entitled to 100% production going forward, yet the share of Freeport drops to 48.8%. If my mathematics is correct, Freeport indirectly held a 54.4% stake ahead of the deal. This is more or less confirmed by the fact that Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) will receive $3.5 billion for its 40% stake, and Freeport now gets $350 million for an essentially 5.6% stake.

With the remainder of the stake coming in at 48.8%, it seems safe to attach a $4-5 billion valuation on the remaining production for now. That does not mean that Freeport would like to sell at this valuation, as cash flows are very decent. The company should furthermore benefit from reduced political risks, resulting in less production outages or export halts in the future.

About Those Earnings

Freeport reported very strong second-quarter earnings. Net earnings came in at $869 million, including a $16 million special gain, for adjusted earnings of $0.58 per share. Earnings comfortably tripled from the $268 million reported a year ago. The fact that earnings have tripled has been driven by average realised copper prices per pound having risen from $2.65 per pound a year ago to $3.08 per pound in the most recent quarter.

These earnings are pretty solid, as cash costs are increasing just moderately. Reported operating profits of $1.66 billion reveal that copper and gold mining has been very lucrative, with revenues amounting to $5.17 billion.

The good news is that the strong profitability allows for rapid deleveraging of the balance sheet. Ending the quarter with nearly $3.9 billion in cash, net debt has been cut to $7.3 billion and drops below the $7.0 billion mark upon closure of the deal in Indonesia. Besides resilient cropper prices, Freeport benefited from solid production of both copper and gold. It should be said that after years of pressuring capital expenditures, these expenditures are now roughly equal to depreciation charges again, for flattish net capital investments. This means that the fat current profits really translate into very decent operating cash flows as well.

Some Valuation Discussions

The 1.46 billion shares outstanding are currently valued at $23.4 billion at $16 per share. Including net debt of $7.3 billion, the entire business is valued at a little over $30 billion.

The question is what each project/mine should be valued at. Freeport's share in Grasberg produced 315 million pounds of copper, about 38% of net copper production in the most recent quarter. Yet, the mine is vastly more important, as pretty much all of the gold production comes from this mine as well. Other than copper and gold, the company produces relative modest amounts of molybdenum as well, none of which is mined in Indonesia.

In essence, Freeport's stake in the Grasberg mine is cut by 10% (relative cut) to 48.8%. While the operations are responsible for just 38% of copper production and nearly 100% of total production, they are responsible for nearly all of the company's earnings. To back up this claim: the company reports negative unit net cash (credit) costs of $0.77 per share for the Indonesian operations. With production of 315 million pounds (share of Freeport) and copper prices averaging at $3.05 per pound, the production of this copper, minus production costs + gold revenues amounts to actual profits of $3.82 per pound. This results in operating earnings from the mine of $1.2 billion this quarter (Freeport's share), thereby making it responsible for nearly three-quarters of total operating profits.

What I am trying to say is that we should not value the remaining stake of Freeport based on the attached value in the recent deal but really assume that this is a final deal. Therefore, we should look at the cash flow numbers, as the sale of the 5.6% stake at $350 million looks like a steal (from Freeport's shareholders, to the Indonesian government).

Yet, the new agreement should provide for rest, while hardly impacting the earnings stream of the business going forward. Based on current earnings of $0.59 per share, we end up with an annualised number of $2.36. After applying a 7-8% cut to overall earnings following the new agreement in Indonesia, earning still trend at $2.15 per share.

One other key driver is the fact that copper prices have fallen from roughly $3.10 per pound to $2.80 per pound at this moment in time. This move has cut annualised revenues by some $1.2 billion. Assuming no correlation with production costs, this has an after-tax impact of roughly $0.60 per share based on a 25% tax rate. That cuts earnings power to $1.50 per share based on current pricing, and is reflective of the agreement with the Indonesian government.

As should be understood, leverage is no longer a major problem, unlike the situation in recent years. Quarterly operating earnings came in at more than $1.6 billion, for a $2.1 billion EBITDA number (per quarter). Hence, leverage has dropped to less than 1 times already, actually allowing the company to start making higher dividend payments, repurchase shares or find other projects again.

The latter includes the Lone Star project identified in Arizona, which is expected to produce an average of 200 million pounds of copper for 20 years to come, with first production seen from 2020 onward. The mine will require capital investment of an estimated $850 million, with $113 million already having been spent.

Largely Fairly Valued

Let's not forget, Freeport is a pure play on commodities, and with exception of the Indonesian activities, a pure play on copper. To illustrate how volatile copper prices have been: they traded at just $1.40 during the economic crisis to rise to $4.50 in 2011. Ever since, copper prices steadily declined to just $2 in 2016, before a rebound to >$3 per pound bailed out the company in 2016 and 2017. This came as the slump in copper prices in 2016 nearly bankrupted the company as it made multi-billion acquisitions in the oil & gas business at the height of the market. These activities have already been divested, which became a (very painful) round-trip transaction.

Based on current annualised earnings power of around $2.35 per share, the valuation looks outright appealing, certainly as net capital investments are flat. With copper at $2.80 per pound, I peg current earnings power at close to $1.60 per share, for a 10 times multiple. This multiple drops to roughly 8 times again if copper prices recover to $3 per pound.

I have held sizeable positions in Freeport coming out of the crisis which the company faced following its ill-advised purchases in the oil & gas industry. Right now, I hold just a modest position even as I recognise the benefits for a recovery of the balance sheet as well as the "solution" in Indonesia. I have doubled this position following the negative market reaction in response to the news, but lack conviction to buy a sizeable stake.

Please subscribe to Value In Corporate Events - Marketplace Checkout to obtain premium research on all the latest IPOs, M&A activity and other corporate events. Reviews of situations will be made upon request!

Disclosure: I am/we are long FCX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.