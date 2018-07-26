Why We Reluctantly Sold Kimberly-Clark After Q2 2018 Earnings

KMB's annual dividend is well covered and attractive at $4 per share, but tepid growth and limited pricing power have me moving to the sidelines.

Management took down full year guidance by $0.35 (at the mid-point) to a new range of $6.60 to $6.80 per share.

KMB reported disappointing Q2 2018 quarterly results. Organic sales were flat and earnings grew by 7% but because of the tax cut. Commodity cost inflation will be $725 million.

On July 24, 2018, Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB) reported its Q2 2018 earnings. Results were somewhat disappointing as organic sales were flat, earnings were up 7% (but only because of the tax cuts), and the company took down full years guidance by $0.35 (at the mid-point), to a new E.P.S. range of $6.60 to $6.80. The company also decreased its organic sales forecast and management cited major commodity cost inflation of $675 million to $775 million.

We're now expecting that full year commodity cost inflation will be between $675 million and $775 million. On average, that's $250 million more than we assumed in April, and $375 million more than what we planned in our original plan in January. Source: KMB Q2 2018 Conference Call (and all quoted material is from there)

Due to the commodity cost inflation and tepid pricing power, at least through the 1st half of 2018, management upped its FORCE cost savings targets to a new range of $425 million to $450 million.

While commodities are higher than expected, our teams continue to do a great job delivering cost savings and tightly managing overhead and discretionary spending. We achieved $110 million of FORCE cost savings in the quarter, and we're now targeting $425 million to $450 million of savings for the year, that's $25 million to $50 million higher than our original target, including more value from negotiated raw material contracts.

KMB has three operating segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. Enclosed below is a chart that tracks the major moving pieces for each segment, including volume, price, mix, currency, etc.

As you can see, pretty tepid overall revenue trends for each segment and operating margins were down across the board for all three.

Here is a high level tracking spreadsheet for the overall results. Results were uninspiring.

Turning to the conference call and Q&A, the consistent theme by the sell side community was concerns about pricing power, intense competition in China, the threat of private label in the baby categories, and fears that cost cutting has been extreme.

I highlighted a few sections to emphasize these valid concerns. I am not often in step with the sell side, but they actually asked a series of good and tough questions.

Deutsche Bank's analyst, Stephen Powers, highlighted his concerns about P&G competing aggressively on price and his fears surrounding private label.

Although management discussed the major addressable diaper market in China and its robust longer term growth outlook.....

As I've said multiple times, China is our largest market today, but it's going to be a multiple of what it is today in the coming years. And then we've got India and other markets to build as well. Obviously, we can say all that. We've got plans that we're working on to accelerate our growth, but we've got to show you, so -- and we know that.

Organic sales were down 10% in Q2 2018.

In China, organic sales were down about 10%. Competitive promotion activity in the diaper market has increased and we are responding appropriately.

Bank of America's analyst, Olivia Tong, pressed KMB's management on more granularity in the U.S. and China. Management's fall back answer was that they will win via innovation in China and they rolled out a higher quality diaper there.

Wells Fargo's analyst, Bonnie Herzog, made a provocative statement and pressed for further details on China. Thomas Falk explained that there is intense price competition.

And when Goldman Sachs' analyst, John English, pressed for more detail on China, KMB's management described the current operating environment on the ground in China.

And so -- and China is a big growth opportunity for everybody and no one wants to get left behind. And so it's also a big e-commerce market, probably half of our business is in e-commerce. There is a little bit more price transparency there. And you also have the e-tailers competing with each other to try to win in this category. So that also can make the pricing a bit more competitive. And so, as Mike said, I mean it's the biggest diaper category in the world. It's not our biggest diaper market yet, but it will be one day. And everybody else sees that as well. And we're up for the challenge, but it's going to be a volatile, exciting place to operate for a while.

The other item that I wanted to cover was analysts' concern that KMB had been super aggressive cutting costs.

Deutsche Bank's analyst, Stephen Power, articulated this well as he followed Alliance Bernstein in the question battling order.

As of July 17, 2018, KMB had 347.7 million share outstanding. So $106 per share x 347.7 million equals a market capitalization of $36.856 billion. Plus, KMB has $7.5 billion of debt. So we are looking at an enterprise value of $44.4 billion.

During the call, management re-affirmed its buyback commitments and dividend. And no question, KMB's $4 per share in annual dividend is well covered and money good. However, this most likely means that KMB's leveraged will slightly tick up in order to fund the buybacks, as commodity cost inflation will be higher than FORCE cost savings.

Sure, Ali, I'll take that. We gave a range on share repurchases of $700 million to $900 million for the year, and we're still tracking to do that and you know what the dividend is. We do expect that our leverage will be up slightly as we come out of this year versus where it was when we started into the year. And so if you put all those things together, I think we're still tracking to what we set on shareholder returns, which in total would be $2.1 billion to $2.3 billion for the year.

Takeaway

I was hoping for a much better report of out KMB. So very reluctantly, I decided to take our profits in shares. Including dividends, we made a 6% return in a three month hold period. I had every intention of holding and just collecting the dividend, but the higher than expected commodity cost inflation and limited pricing power are concerning. I still think that KMB is a very well run company that own some great brands. However, and I hate to admit this, but in the case, I tend to agree with many of the concerns raised by the sell side. I thought KMB's Q1 2018 conference call was stronger and during that call they seemed to suggested the commodity cost inflation was under control and pricing power would show up. They were wrong on the first count and realizing price increases has been an arrested development. If shares were to drop back down under $100, I would most likely buy them back. However, for the reasons shared above, I moved to the sidelines and banked the 6% profit resulting in 35 Bps of annual performance for my Conservative PA.

