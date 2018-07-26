Welltower: One Man's Trash

The SNF operating environment will remain difficult and WELL is positioned to take advantage of the distress.

QCP's short life is likely coming to an end as shareholders approve the merger with WELL.

Shareholders of Quality Care Properties (QCP) have voted to approve the merger with Welltower (WELL). WELL has spent the last 8 years cutting down their exposure to skilled-nursing facilities, in favor of a greater focus on senior housing. With the acquisition of QCP, WELL will more than double the number of SNFs in their portfolio.

SNFs, in general, have experienced significant operational difficulties and weakening fundamentals the last several years. This is a reality I have covered in my articles on Omega Healthcare (OHI) and in "A Look At SNF Fundamentals".

When it comes to SNFs, I am bearish on their near to mid-term futures. However, even in a declining and distressed industry, there will occasionally arise a profitable opportunity. WELL might have found one compelling enough to do an about face on their strategy. In my opinion, WELL has structured the deal intelligently to limit downside, while having exposure to the upside if the SNF industry changes direction in the next 15 years.

History Of QCP

For those who are unfamiliar with QCP, this slide from their October 2016 presentation is a good summary. They were spun-off from HCP Inc. (HCP) at the end of 2016 and primarily included the troubled assets of HCR ManorCare (HCRMC).

At the time of formation, the HCRMC properties paid rent of $454 million. An amount that exceeded their trailing 12-month EBITDAR.

It should not have surprised anyone that HCRMC was unable to continue paying rent. By March of 2018, HCRMC was $446 million behind in rent and a deal was struck with QCP and filed as a pre-packaged bankruptcy. That deal would give QCP a 100% equity stake in HCRMC, which in turn would cause QCP to lose their REIT status. The deal was approved by the bankruptcy court in April.

WELL Seizes An Opportunity

Within two weeks of the bankruptcy court approving the deal between QCP and HCRMC, it was announced that WELL had created a JV with Promedica and had a definitive agreement to purchase all of QCP. Promedica would acquire HCRMC for $1.35 billion and assume all debt and liabilities (including back rent), WELL would acquire QCP for $3.1 billion including the cost to pay off all QCP debt and the properties leased by HCRMC would be put into a JV which would be 80% owned by WELL and 20% owned by Promedica.

The bottom line for WELL is that they pay approximately $2.1 billion for 80% interest in the HCRMC properties and 100% ownership of the 28 non-HCRMC properties owned by QCP.

When you consider that HCP purchased the portfolio for $6.1 billion in 2011, you can see the massive decrease in valuation. WELL took advantage of the distressed tenant and how unpalatable taking over HCRMC was for QCP.

There is little doubt in my mind that WELL got the properties for an excellent price.

WELL's Advantages

WELL has several significant advantages over QCP when it comes to managing the properties. For starters, WELL has a BBB+ credit rating allowing them to have a weighted average interest rate of 4.2%.

WELL expects to add $1.268 billion in debt from this transaction. By comparison, QCP had $750 million at 8.125% and $1.062 billion at a variable rate, most recently reported at 6.90%. WELL will benefit from having lower debt at a lower interest rate.

Additionally, WELL is bringing on a much higher quality tenant. It is difficult to imagine how HCRMC could see significant improvement simply from being owned by QCP. By contrast, ProMedica is an experienced and successful non-profit operator in the field. It has an A+ credit rating and $2 billion in cash on hand.

ProMedica brings a significant improvement to the cost of capital and the ability to substantially invest in cap-ex. Synergies, benefits of scale and benefits from increasing the footprint of the ProMedica network create the icing on top. There is a very good chance that ProMedica will be able to at least slow the fundamental declines experienced by HCRMC.

The Lease

Thanks to the cost of capital advantage, the low price they are paying and being able to sign a deal with a much stronger tenant, WELL is able to accept a lease that is much lower than anything QCP could have considered.

Remember, at spin-off, the rent was $454 million with average rent around $1.55 million per property. ProMedica will be paying an average of $0.821 million/property, with 20% of that rent being paid to themselves.

With a lower rent obligation, the property level rent coverage will be up to 1.8x EBITDAR. That provides room for ProMedica to invest in and make changes at the property level and still have a realistic opportunity to profit.

Conclusion

The bottom line for WELL is that they expect to get an 8% initial cash yield and they expect the deal to be initially accretive to FFO by $0.20. WELL is limiting their downside by offering a very conservative lease to a tenant with a very strong financial foundation.

Even if the downward trends in SNFs continues for several more years, the properties should remain profitable enough for ProMedica that they will be incentivized to continue investing in them. There is very little risk that the tenant will decline to the point that the lease is not paid as agreed.

For a first toe back into SNF waters, this is a very good deal for WELL. Through a bit of deal brokering, WELL has turned distressed SNF properties into a high-quality, relatively secure investment.

Personally, I continue to believe that the headwinds in the SNF and senior housing industries make the sector an unappealing investment at the moment. For those who are more bullish, WELL is doing as good a job as any in a tough operating environment and they have the ability to consolidate. It will not surprise me if the continued pressure on SNFs bring more of these types of opportunities for WELL.

