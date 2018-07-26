AnaptysBio: Elucidating The Prospect Of The Eosinophilic Asthma Franchise

ANB-020 is the most promising drug-in-development that is most likely to deliver positive clinical outcomes. Ultimately, it can procure blockbuster sales.

AnaptysBio specializes in the development of antibody-based therapeutics for the management of inflammation and allergy. Pipeline is broad to give more “shots on goal” of finding a blockbuster.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) is a $1.6B market cap firm that is brewing multiple growth catalysts. The company specializes in the application of antibody to potentially manage different inflammatory and allergic conditions. In the past 52 weeks, the stock gained $48.86 to exchange hands at $73.76 per share (for over 179% profits). The elephant in the room is whether there are further upsides. In this article, we’ll present a fundamental analysis while focusing on the upcoming catalyst of the eosinophilic asthma franchise (that can catapult the share price to a new high).

Figure 1: AnaptysBio stock chart. (Source: StockCharts)

Fundamental Analysis

Based in San Diego, California, AnaptysBio is a clinical-stage bioscience that devotes its efforts to the innovation and commercialization of antibody-based drugs to serve the inflammation and allergy markets. The company leverages on its deep understanding of the natural process of antibody generation coined somatic hypermutation to brew a highly interesting pipeline (as shown in Figure 2). The corporate strategy also takes advantage of collaborative partnerships with key innovators, such as Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) and Tesaro (NASDAQ:TSRO).

The lead molecule ANB-020 (an inhibitor of interleukin-33, i.e. IL-33) is a wholly-owned drug. It is being investigated in the phase 2 trial for moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis, severe peanut allergy, and severe eosinophilic asthma. That aside, ANB-019 is another company asset. The said drug is an inhibitor of IL-36 receptor and is being assessed in the phase 2 study - for the treatment of the rare inflammatory diseases coined generalized pustular psoriasis ("GPP") and palmoplantar pustulosis ("PPP").

Figure 2: Therapeutic pipeline. (Source: AnaptysBio)

There are various causes of asthma; nevertheless, the common denominator is the intermittent airway hyperreactivity and airflow limitation during exhalation. The diagnosis is based on the combinations of clinical symptoms and physiologic abnormality (as explicated). Nevertheless, the disease markers are generally not required to establish a diagnosis. Of note, there are several types of asthma (in which the laboratory marker can be quite helpful in making a diagnosis). And, eosinophilic asthma is asthma associated with the significant eosinophils elevation.

Since ANB-020 is an inhibitor of IL-33, it’s important to go over the underlying pathology of asthma. As illustrated in Figure 3, when the lining of the lung suffers from an injury, epithelial cells die off while releasing various signals like IL-33. As a key regulatory signal, IL-33 recruits other inflammatory cells and factors to the injury site. Left unchecked, the continual IL-33 production results in the chronic allergic inflammation characteristic of asthma.

By targeting IL-33, ANB-020 can dampen the inflammatory responses, thus leading to the efficacious and safe treatment for asthma. Interestingly, ANB-020 can service the high demands for better asthma treatment: the standard of care (steroid) tends to result in significant adverse effects like bone thinning if used for a prolonged period of time.

Figure 3: Mechanism of Action of IL3. (Source: PubMed)

There are many ongoing developments for AnaptysBio; however, we are most interested in the prospects of ANB-020. Enthused with various developments, President and CEO Hamza Suria remarked,

During Q1 2018, we made significant progress in clinical development of our first-in-class antibody therapeutics for patients with severe inflammatory conditions. We demonstrated proof-of-concept for ANB-020 in Phase 2a trials in atopic dermatitis and peanut allergy, and we look forward to further evaluating the efficacy and safety of ANB-020 in Phase 2b studies for these indications. We have a number of additional clinical milestones approaching, including top-line Phase 2a data from our ANB-020 eosinophilic asthma trial and advancement of our ANB-019 Phase 2 trials in patients with GPP and palmoplantar PPP, which are all important steps toward bringing our novel treatments to patients with severe inflammatory diseases.

In checking the financial health of the company, we'll assess the Q1 2018 earnings that ended on March 31. Accordingly, AnaptysBio posted $15.7M ($0.63 per share) net losses compared to $9.9M ($0.75 per share) declines for the same period a year prior. The research and development (R&D) expenses came in at $11.8M and $7.9M for the respective periods. Notably, the higher R&D spending was mostly due to the continued advancement of the ANB-020 and ANB-019 clinical programs. The Father of Growth Investing (Philip Fisher) said that increasing R&D today can translate into substantial profits in the future. Hence, the increased profits can be a positive sign. Pertaining to the balance sheet, there was $310.0M, $14.6M lower than $324.3M for the same comparison. Based on the $15.7M quarterly burn rate, the company should have adequate capital to fund operations through the end of 2019.

Valuation-wise, Warren Buffett stated that two excellent analysts can assess the same company and come up with distinct figures. Therefore, one should take appraisal within its appropriate context. To minimize subjectivity, we employed the comparative market analytical method of gauging similar firms to give investors a rough estimate of an investment’s value. In Table 1, AnaptysBio is trading with $1.6B market cap, which is much lower than peers and hence, potentially signifies a favorable valuation.

Companies Market capitalization AnaptysBio (ANAB) $1.6B Aimmune Therapeutics (AIMT) $1.7B Ascendis Pharma (ASND) $2.8B MyoKardia (MYOK) $2.2B Jounce Therapeutics (JNCE) $249.8M Blueprint Medicines (BPMC) $2.9B

Table 1: Comparative market analysis. (Source: Dr. Tran BioSci)

Final Remarks

Using its proprietary technology, AnaptysBio is brewing a robust pipeline with various antibody therapeutics to manage allergy and inflammation. The broad pipeline gives more “shots on goal” of finding a blockbuster. The most promising molecule (ANB-020) is highly likely to procure positive clinical results. The next catalyst (reporting of the Phase 2a trial for severe eosinophilic asthma) can catapult the shares to a new high. We observed that a stock usually rallies subsequent to a positive clinical reporting. Be that as it may, the shares can recede slightly when investors take profits. Last but not least, despite that investing is an imperfect science (as taught by Peter Lynch), the overall odds favor AnaptysBio as a long-term holding.

The main investment risk is if ANB-020 can deliver strong clinical outcomes. It is reasonable to expect a negative reporting to cause the stock to tumble over 50% and vice versa. The other risk relates to the clinical outcome of ANB-019 and other pipeline molecules.

