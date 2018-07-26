Invest Like Dalio Or Like Bogle? Passive Wins (For Now)

Put your money in a very low-cost S&P 500 index fund... and wait for dispersion to come out of hibernation.

Stock return dispersion can tell us in advance if active management will outperform.

LET'S GET READY TO RUMBLE!! Good evening and welcome to tonight's boxing match, which promises to be a classic in every sense of the word! In the red corner, weighing in at $122 billion actively managed AUM and the man known only as... Ray “Bridgewater” Dalio! And in the blue corner, weighing in at $4.94 trillion passively managed AUM... Jack “Vanguard” Bogle.

Where to put your money? Stay tuned, you’re about to find out!

In financial markets, there’s a fierce fight between active and passive management. The question we're asking today: Can we know in advance if active management will outperform?

Spoiler alert: the answer is "yes!" So, we should only invest like Dalio when the time for active management has come and stay passive otherwise.

What is the key? Dispersion!

Dispersion

Dispersion refers to the cross-sectional standard deviation of monthly stock returns around their mean. By contrast, volatility refers to the standard deviation of stock returns around their time-series mean.

The presence of dispersion is central to generating outperformance: active bets cannot produce performance that differs discernibly from the market unless the differences between highest and lowest returns are sufficiently dispersed.

At the extreme, zero dispersion in returns is akin to having only one stock in which to invest. As that stock also constitutes the market, even a manager with perfect foresight could not invest in equities that outperform (or underperform) the benchmark, making active strategies futile.

There is significant persistence in the high dispersion quintile between the previous month and the current one. Employing a one-month lag therefore allows for an investor to identify a move to a high dispersion environment and react by implementing an active strategy in the subsequent month. An investor’s choice of when to invest in active funds can be as important to generating outperformance as the choice of which funds to invest in.

Exhibit 1 makes clear that active managers outperform when dispersion is high.

Exhibit 1: Active outperformance when dispersion is high

Buffett’s wager

In 2007, legendary investor Warren Buffett made a $1 million bet against Protégé Partners that hedge funds wouldn't outperform an S&P index fund, and he won. Buffett's choice fund, the Vanguard 500 Index Fund Admiral Shares (MUTF:VFIAX), returned 7.1 percent compounded annually, while the basket of hedge funds his competitor chose returned an average of only 2.2 percent.

Buffett was actually saying with his bet that he expected the dispersion would be low during those 10 years.

Exhibit 2: S&P 500 Monthly Dispersion

The dispersion was certainly low at the moment that he made the bet. Shortly after, the Global Financial Crisis caused a spike in dispersion. This spike was relatively short-lived, and after the crisis, dispersion fell again to low levels and remained there for the remainder of the bet.

Exhibit 3: S&P 500 Dispersion and Volatility

Buffett’s performance

Buffett himself isn’t really a passive index-hugging investor. How did Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A, BRK.B) perform during the last ten low-dispersion years? It generated annual returns of 7.7 percent over that period, compared with a return of 8.5 percent for the S&P 500. Low dispersion at work...

At the start of that 10-year period, dispersion was high and Berkshire outperformed the S&P 500. But soon dispersion fell to lower levels and remained there, as we said before. And Berkshire trailed the S&P 500.

Exhibit 4: Berkshire Hathaway vs. S&P 500

For completeness' sake, let me add that in the period 1965-2017, Berkshire Hathaway returned 20.9% per year versus 9.9% for the S&P 500. It will not surprise you that the dispersion was higher in the period 1965-2007.

Exhibit 5: S&P 500 Dispersion

Current market environment

The next question to ask is what the future will look like. Will there be a stock pickers' market that favors active managers like Buffett and Dalio, or will we continue to have an environment where (Bogle’s) passive funds prevail?

At the end of June, the annualized return dispersion for the S&P 500 stood at 17.6%.

Exhibit 6: Current S&P 500 Dispersion

This corresponds to 25th percentile of monthly values (over the period January 2007 to date), and so, it’s fair to say that currently dispersion is low.

This is not a stock pickers' market.

Buffett’s advice

In his 2013 letter to Berkshire Hathaway shareholders, Buffett shared the following advice for investors:

“My money, I should add, is where my mouth is: What I advise here is essentially identical to certain instructions I’ve laid out in my will. One bequest provides that cash will be delivered to a trustee for my wife’s benefit. (I have to use cash for individual bequests, because all of my Berkshire shares will be fully distributed to certain philanthropic organizations over the ten years following the closing of my estate.) My advice to the trustee could not be more simple: Put 10% of the cash in short-term government bonds and 90% in a very low-cost S&P 500 index fund. (I suggest Vanguard’s.) I believe the trust’s long-term results from this policy will be superior to those attained by most investors - whether pension funds, institutions or individuals - who employ high-fee managers.”

Conclusion

The first round goes to Bogle. This is not a stock pickers' market. The time is right to follow Buffett’s advice. Avoid actively managed funds. Avoid Berkshire Hathaway too. Put your money in a very low-cost S&P 500 index fund like the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)... and wait for dispersion to come out of hibernation.

