Asia Feels The Symptoms Of China's Declining Economic Health

By Brent Bates, Senior Portfolio Manager on July 24, 2018, in Equities

China’s weakness has opened the door for new investment opportunities in the region

"When China sneezes, the rest of Asia catches a cold." That's an old saying, but it has taken on new relevance as Asia's symptoms have recently worsened. Concerns over the US-China trade war and weaker currencies have taken their toll on the region.

The MSCI China Index was down 6% for the second quarter, including an 8% decline in June. The index ended the quarter down 15% from its January peak, and has officially entered a bear market. 1

The MSCI Asia ex Japan Index ended the second quarter down 13% from its peak in January, and down 4.4% from the start of the quarter.1 All countries were down, with the exception of Australia and New Zealand, including double-digit losses for Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand and the Philippines.2

Looking at the performance data for the second quarter, one thing seems to stand out. Despite the volatility and down draft in the markets, investors continued to reward the highest growth and highest quality businesses with little regard for valuation.3 In fact, Asian stocks with high price-to-earnings (P/E) ratios outperformed those with low P/E ratios by 480 basis points during the quarter.4

Earnings expectations take a turn

At the start of the year, synchronized global growth was a clear trend, and it looked to be sustainable. As a result, more Asian companies were experiencing positive earnings revisions than negative revisions. More recently, however, the synchronized recovery narrative has come into doubt, and more companies are experiencing negative earnings revisions than positive. The current ratio is below the long-term average, and the lowest in two years.5

Where are we seeing opportunities?

Invesco Asia Pacific Growth Fund's bottom-up approach seeks companies with attractive Earnings, Quality and Valuation (EQV) characteristics, and we have taken advantage of the weakness in China with two initiations during the quarter. In 2018, we have had five new initiations - all in China - four of which are consumer-related.

China Mengniu Dairy Co. Ltd. (OTCPK:CIADY) (0.72% of Invesco Asia Pacific Growth Fund as of June 30, 2018): The company, a leading provider of dairy products in China, is benefitting from changing Chinese consumer habits.

(OTCPK:CIADY) (0.72% of Invesco Asia Pacific Growth Fund as of June 30, 2018): The company, a leading provider of dairy products in China, is benefitting from changing Chinese consumer habits. Sunny Optical Technology Group Co. Ltd. (OTCPK:SOTGY) (0.97% of Invesco Asia Pacific Growth Fund as of June 30, 2018) Sunny has transitioned from a module assembler to a more diversified, stronger company offering higher-margin handset and vehicle lenses.

(OTCPK:SOTGY) (0.97% of Invesco Asia Pacific Growth Fund as of June 30, 2018) Sunny has transitioned from a module assembler to a more diversified, stronger company offering higher-margin handset and vehicle lenses. Yum China Holdings Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) (0.78% of Invesco Asia Pacific Growth Fund as of June 30, 2018): With strong brands including KFC and Pizza Hut, we believe this fast-food restaurant company should benefit from consumer wealth creation in China, given the country's relative lack of restaurants.

(NYSE:YUMC) (0.78% of Invesco Asia Pacific Growth Fund as of June 30, 2018): With strong brands including KFC and Pizza Hut, we believe this fast-food restaurant company should benefit from consumer wealth creation in China, given the country's relative lack of restaurants. Wuliangye Yibin Co. Ltd. (1.94% of Invesco Asia Pacific Growth Fund as of June 30, 2018): A direct beneficiary of wealth creation in China, this alcoholic beverage company places second in national preference.

