No Reason To Fear The CBO's National Debt Projections

The debt and deficit in and of itself is nothing to fear.

The CBO recently released updated budget projections that show the national debt continuing to climb and eventually growing to over 100% of GDP by around 2030.

This has predictably led to another round of fear mongering over the national debt and deficit in the political and financial sphere. As we have been saying for years, the debt and deficit in and of itself poses no threat of hyperinflation (or even regular inflation for that matter) or default in the United States or any country whose debt is denominated in its own currency. We’ve written articles in the past about why this is so. In this article we’ll focus on what would need to happen for a country to experience hyperinflation or solvency issues. If those problems aren’t caused by the national debt or deficit, then why do those problems occur?

1. Debt denominated in foreign currency, or currency pegged to foreign currency.

Debt is only a solvency threat when it’s denominated in a foreign currency or the country pegs its currency to a foreign currency (turning it into a de facto foreign currency). This is why households and corporations can get into trouble and be forced to file for bankruptcy. Just like how a household can’t create dollars, neither can a country that’s borrowed in a foreign currency. When you hear governments compared to households, remember it’s only true if the country is using a foreign currency or pegging its own currency to a foreign currency.

Greece is the recent example of this. With a debt to GDP ratio of a bit above 100%, it was unable to roll over or pay off its existing debts and has needed a series of ongoing bailouts.

Now contrast this to Japan, a country whose national debt is denominated in its own currency. Its debt to GDP ratio is well over 100%!

Despite a debt to GDP ratio of 250%, Japan has no solvency or inflation issues. Why? Japan’s debt is all denominated in yen, its own currency.

2. Real resource constraints, usually through destruction of productive capacity.

Besides “bankruptcy” the twin bogeyman of the deficit fear mongering brigade is hyperinflation. References are frequently made to the US becoming the next Zimbabwe or Venezuela. But, one of the most common causes of hyperinflation is not the debt or deficit itself but real resource constraints typically caused by the loss of productive capacity.

Zimbabwe is a prime example of this. Over the decades-long rule of Robert Mugabe, various policies resulted in the collapse of the country’s agricultural production.

In the 1950s and 1960s, the country was a net exporter of agricultural products. Today, it’s dependent on imports and the UN to feed its population. While the decimation of the agricultural industry contributed mightily to the country’s economic problems, it wasn’t the sole cause. A long, expensive (as in consuming significant real resources) war with the Democratic Republic of the Congo, rampant corruption, and other factors also played roles in Zimbabwe’s economic woes.

Venezuela is another example of hyperinflation that is brought up. But here again we have the destruction of real productive capacity in the country to blame for a significant portion of the country’s economic plight. The country's oil production has plunged by 40% since 2005.

With significant damage to its real resources, it’s no surprise that hyperinflation would occur. It’s also worth noting that Venezuela also pegged its currency to the dollar at various times thus making comparisons between countries with free-floating exchange rates moot.

3. Unable to collect or levy taxes or currency not accepted

The third and final common cause of hyperinflation is the inability to collect or levy taxes effectively or the inability of a government to have its currency widely accepted. Typically, this reason goes hand in hand with one or all of the two previous points in this article.

One well-known example of this would be the Confederate States during the US civil war. The North had a strong, well functioning government at the federal level. The Confederate states operated more like a loose independent collection of smaller sovereign countries. Each state had its own currency and issued its own bonds and there was no real demand or usage for currency or bonds issued at the Federal level in the Confederacy.

As we stated above, a weak central government unable to tax or issue currency effectively usually isn’t the root cause. In the case of the Confederacy, the breakaway states also had little industrial capacity and were heavily dependent on trade. Once blockaded, the South’s agricultural export led economy ground to a halt.

Summary

In the case of solvency, a country is only at risk of defaulting if its debts are denominated in a foreign currency, either explicitly or through a peg. Japan offers a stark counter example. Despite constant predications since the 1980s for its default or skyrocketing interest rates nothing has happened.

As for hyperinflation, we can see that from the three examples presented that each time a country has suffered from either hyperinflation or solvency issues that the problem was something based in the real economy. It was either the loss of productive capacity, war, the lack of an effective central government at the Federal level, or a combination of several of those factors.

