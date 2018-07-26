Peabody Energy Is No Bargain

Peabody Energy (BTU) reported mediocre results on July 24. If it were not for very strong metallurgical coal operations in Australia, adjusted EBITDA for the quarter would have actually been down $34.8 million. EBITDA for Australian met coal was an impressive $158.5 million versus $71.9 million. The U.S. market for thermal coal continues to be a challenge. Former "crown jewel" coal mines in the industry now have only nominal value because of a weak long-term outlook and large reclamation liabilities. BTU trading in the mid-40s is no bargain, especially since the stock price has been artificially impacted by $575 million stock repurchases.

Second Quarter Results

Total revenue for the second quarter was $1.309 billion and diluted EPS coming in at $0.90. Comparing these results to the the prior year is not a fair comparison because the Australian results were impacted by Cyclone Debbie. Management tried to justify the poor quarterly this year in the Powder River Basin because of the unusually high amount of rain in Wyoming so far this year. Following their logic, I would expect continued weakness from PBR mines in the third quarter because July has been very wet so far this month. (Unusually warm/cold and other weather issues always seem to be used by Peabody's management to explain their poor performance.)

EBITDA EBITDA Per Ton REVENUE

Australian Metallurgical $158.5m (42.8%) $54.61 $417.5m (31.1%)

Australian Thermal 107.6m (29.1%) 33.76 267.4m(19.9%)

Powder River Basin 62m (16.7%) 2.26 321.5m (23.9%)

Midwestern 42m (11.3%) 8.96 197.5m (14.7%)

Western 33.9m (9.2%) 9.66 139.6m (10.4%)

Peabody has become an Australian coal company with almost 72% of their EBITDA from that country. Remember, the Aussie operations never were directly included in the U.S. Ch.11 bankruptcy filing and it seems ironic that they were not able to restructure their domestic operations during Ch.11 to become more profitable operations. In addition, they used "fresh start" accounting in the U.S. after exiting bankruptcy, which often has a positive impact on reported results.

Pricing Trends

As most investors already know, it is critical to compare coal price trends to the same specific coal product and location. Powder River Basin thermal coal prices in Wyoming are completely different than Newcastle metallurgical prices in Australia. All of Peabody coal mining in the U.S. is thermal coal and they do not have metallurgical coal mines in the U.S. Their metcoal operations are only in Australia. (It was the soaring Aussie coking prices in the summer and fall of 2016 that caused wild trading in various BTU securities.)

Powder River Basin Prices

Illinois Basin Prices

Newcastle Metallurgical Coal Prices

Liabilities

Besides long-term debt and a term loan, Peabody has an unfunded pension liability of $783.3 million, which is not an unusual liability, but there are two other massive liabilities that investors need to factor into their valuation models. There is a $1.3 billion take-or-pay arrangement liability (mostly in Australia). There are $1.25 billion in total U.S. mining reclamation liabilities and bonding requirements total $281.3 million in Australia to cover reclamation. (The actual total reclamation liability in Australia could actually be much higher and these low amounts have been contested by environmentalists.)

Take-or pay "...commits us to pay a minimum amount for rail and port commitments for the delivery of coal even if those commitments go unused ... coal companies, including us, may continue to deliver coal during times when it might otherwise be optimal to suspend operations because these take-or-pay provisions effectively convert a variable cost of selling coal to a fixed operating cost. " (10-K).

Reclamation figures are often litigated and are not exact estimates. Part of the problem with estimating reclamation in most states is that the figures assume that the government is required to do the reclamation. The numbers are estimated assuming that equipment needs to be rented/purchased and new employees are hired/trained to complete the reclamation. When a company does reclamation they often use equipment already owned and use their current trained employees. In reality, actual reclamation costs incurred by an operating coal company are lower than the government estimates. This, however, does not mean investors can ignore these huge reclamation estimates when valuing Peabody. (Many investors remember 2015, when reclamation issues in Wyoming was the straw that broke the "old' Alpha Natural Resources' back.)

Inept and Incompetent Management

CEO Glenn Kellow and CFO Amy Schwetz are part of the same inept and incompetent management team that drove Peabody into Ch.11 in 2016. They did nothing to avoid filing for bankruptcy-no asset sales, no debt exchange offers, no new capital. (When a truck cuts you off, you hit the breaks or swerve around. Peabody management did nothing and drove right into the truck's back-end.)

Now Peabody has a a $1 billion share repurchase program. They already have repurchased $575 million. Instead of using cash to pay-down debt or strengthen the pension plan financials, they are using the cash raised under the bankruptcy reorganization plan in a myopic scheme to further benefit certain institutional stockholders. This use of $1 billion in cash begs the question why was so much new capital raised under the reorganization plan. Many former holders of "old" BTU securities feel that the raising of new capital via rights offers, warrants, and privately placed preferred stock, all at extremely discounted prices, were solely a method to benefit a select group of hedge funds, such as Elliot Management that now holds about 33.34 million new BTU shares, at the expense of the other "old" Peabody investors. Kellow and Schwetz were directly involved and benefited from this.

A valuation of Peabody needs a "haircut" to reflect poor management. Besides operational issues, one wonders about who management serves-all shareholders or just a select few.

Coal Outlook

A clear example of the outlook for thermal coal in the U.S. is to look at a major competitor in Wyoming-Contura Energy (OTCPK:CNTE). They recently "sold" two of the "old" Alpha Natural Resources' crown jewel mines-Eagle Butte and Bell Ayr-to Blackjewel LLC. According to a local Wyoming newspaper, Contura paid about $20 million effectively to Blackjewel to take them. It seems reclamation liabilities are greater than the production value of the coal mines.

Besides intense competitive pressure, the closing of power plants using the mine-mouth model could hurt future results.These coal mines have only one customer and that customer is closing (or reducing) operations. That coal mine could effectively have a negative value after factoring in reclamation expenses. Peabody's Kayenta mine could close as the current contract only runs until December 2019. It is uncertain if attempts to keep it operating will be successful, but since it only mines about 6 million towns per year it will not have a dramatic impact on total company results. There could, however, be various large charges for asset impairments and reclamation when it (if) closes.

I think the sharp movement away from coal is a mistake. A cheap reliable base for electricity is needed. Other forms of electrical production are not as reliable as coal and could lead to brownouts during periods of extreme temperatures. The reality, however, is political and not based on common sense. It is almost impossible to make projections beyond a few years in the U.S.since any new administration could be a disaster for coal. Therefore, only a short-term outlook for domestic thermal coal is included in this article.

EIA July 10, 2018 Short-Term Outlook

Metallurgical coal demand and prices in Australia continues to be based more and more on local politics and geo-political issues rather than simple supply/demand. This uncertainty is strong negative when valuing BTU. In addition, Peabody does not have a geographically diverse metallurgical mining portfolio.

Valuation

Diluted EPS for the first six months were $1.72 and the results for the rest of the year should be slightly higher, but an attempt to estimate EPS for 2019 is based on many uncertainties.A Case could be made for earnings next year to approach $5 per share, but any world-wide economic slowdown could also result in earnings declining in 2019 from 2018 as coking coal prices drop in Australia. I would use a low P/E for valuing BTU to reflect the high risk factor of the difficulty in estimating future earnings and because I apply a "haircut" to reflect poor management.

2019 EPS could range between $2.50-$5.00 based on various coal price forecasts. Using P/E range of 6 to 10, would result in a value for BTU between $15-$50 per share-an extremely wide range. BTU trades on energy prices and has seen extreme stock price changes in the past as coal prices soar or plunge.

While quarterly dividends per share were increased to $0.125 from $0.115, BTU does not trade on a dividend yield basis. The current yield is only 1.16%.

I do not think a filing for Ch.11 by Westmoreland Coal (OTCPK:WLBA) will have much impact on BTU stock price. The filing is not going to shock the industry.

Conclusion

As thermal coal industry continues to trend lower in the U.S., Peabody has become more and more an Australian coal mining company. The thermal coal industry outlook in the U.S. is very much a function of who are elected to be presidents in future elections.

Even if an investor is able to correctly forecast bullish prices/demand for metallurgical coal in Australia, BTU stock price is still no bargain. There are large unusual liabilities that also need to be included in a valuation of BTU. In addition, a "haircut" for a valuation needs to included to factor in poor Peabody management.

I did extremely well trading various BTU securities just prior to and during their bankruptcy in 2016. This time, however, there is no potential for a short squeeze nor am I bullish on higher coal prices. I would avoid owning BTU.

