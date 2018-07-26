Facebook's Revenue Deceleration Was Expected - 20% Drop Unwarranted

I believe Facebook was oversold after-hours, and took the opportunity to purchase additional shares at $168.

Analysts were already expecting the announced deceleration, with analysts estimating growth to decline to ~31-35%.

On July 25, 2018, Facebook (FB) announced their quarterly results (press release; slides). Those results were a below the street's expectations, with revenue of $13.2 billion compared to a consensus (via Yahoo Finance) of $13.36 billion. That's a miss of 1.0%.

As one might expect when earnings miss expectations, Facebook's shares declined. Shares closed at $217 at the end of July 25, and fell to around $200 prior to Facebook's earnings call.

Revenue Slowdown

The bottom fell out on the earnings call. During the call, Facebook noted that their revenue growth would fall in the "high single digits" during the second half of 2018 from its current pace.

The market reaction was quick and vicious. Shares plummeted from around $200 down to about $165 at their floor, wiping out over $100 billion in market cap (and over $150 billion in market cap from close). That is a lot of investors' money wiped out in one afternoon.

During the second quarter, Facebook reported revenue growth YoY of 42%. That figure compares unfavorably to the past few quarters and shows a continued slowdown in Facebook's revenue growth from the growth rates of 2016:

3/16 6/16 9/16 12/16 3/17 6/17 9/17 12/17 3/18 6/18 Revenue y/y 52% 59% 56% 51% 49% 45% 47% 47% 49% 42%

Source: Facebook SEC filings.

To digest Facebook's comments a little, revenue growth falling in the high single digits presumably implied a fall of between 6% and 9%. From 42%, this would imply revenue growth in the second-half of 2018 to be around 33% to 36%.

On an absolute scale, that is still tremendous revenue growth, provided that growth could be maintained. Wall Street, or at least the portion of the Street that participated in the busy after-hours market, was not at all impressed, with shares falling heavily.

What exactly were sell-side analysts expecting? Had they forecast Facebook's previous 49% revenue growth to continue indefinitely? How much of a disappointment would 33-36% growth be?

Analyst Expectations

Source: Yahoo Finance, on July 25, 2018.

The above chart shows analysts' expectations as of July 25, 2018. As noted above, analysts were forecasting $13,360 million in revenue, a figure which Facebook missed by 1.0%. Analysts further expected revenue of $14,250 million in the third quarter, and $56,770 million for the year, by consensus.

From that, we can easily piece together exactly the growth that "average" analysts on Yahoo Finance were expecting for Facebook, when combined with the company's prior $11,966 million revenue in the first quarter of 2018.

3/18 6/18E 9/18E 12/18E 2H/18E Yahoo Average Estimate $11,966 $13,360 $14,250 $17,194 $31,444 Prior Year (2017) 8,032 9,321 10,328 12,972 23,300 Revenue Growth 49% 43% 38% 33% 35%

Source: Yahoo Finance, on July 25, 2018 and Facebook SEC filings.

Based on the above information, prior to Facebook's quarterly results, sell-side analysts were forecasting a significant decline in Facebook's growth in 2018. Analysts forecast 43% revenue growth in the second quarter, a target that Facebook missed, leading to declines of around 8%. This is reasonable enough - the company missed expectations, and it's inevitable that when this happens, shares will fall.

But then Facebook announced further declines for the second half of the year, and another $100 billion in value was lost. That strikes me as excessive, given its accord with analysts' previous expectations.

Facebook's forecasts might be interpreted as expecting 33-36% revenue growth in the second half of the year, which would result in $31.0 billion to $31.7 billion in second half revenue. Meanwhile, analysts were already expecting nearly the center of this range, with an expectation of $31.4 billion revenue.

My brokerage account at TD Ameritrade (AMTD) also provides me with access to Credit Suisse analyst reports.

In their most recent pre-earnings report, Stephen Ju and the team at Credit Suisse gave Facebook an Outperform rating, putting a price target of $265 on the stock, on July 16, 2018. Just to emphasize, this was not a bearish piece: They expected Facebook to rise 28% in the next year (from the price at publication of $207).

As part of their research, they estimated 2Q/18 revenue of $12,977 million and FY18 revenue of $55,567 million. Against, putting this together with first quarter revenue, we can back out their expectations for revenue growth in both the second quarter and the second half.

3/18 6/18 E 2H/18 E Credit Suisse Estimate $11,966 $12,977 $30,624 Prior Year (2017) 8,032 9,321 23,300 Revenue Growth 49% 39% 31%

Source: Credit Suisse on July 16, 2018 and Facebook SEC filings.

Backing out from those estimates, we see that CS predicted 39% revenue growth in the second quarter, and 31% revenue growth in the second half of 2018. And this was a bullish report, suggesting that Facebook would outperform the market.

Facebook beat the CS revenue estimate - they posted revenue gains of 42% rather than 39%, with revenue of $13.2 billion rather than $13.0 billion. Further, Facebook's revenue growth deceleration of "high single digits" still leaves 33-36% revenue growth in 2H/18, as compared to CS's estimate of 31% revenue growth.

Takeaways

Facebook's quarterly results were not good. As a result of this, shares fell heavily, losing more than $150 billion in market cap at their after-hours lows of $164.30 (according to NASDAQ), on volume over 34 million shares.

I believe that these shares were oversold, and this is an overreaction. The revenue growth deceleration that the company warned about - and that so tanked shareholder value - was already found in the expectations of analysts prior to these results. Sell-side analysts were already expecting revenue growth of 31% (Credit Suisse) to 35% (Yahoo consensus) during the back half of the year. Facebook's suggestion can be read to merely reaffirm that expectation, perhaps setting a target at 33-36% revenue growth.

Of course, sell-side analysts writings are not Gospel. That shares dropped so heavily after hours may indicate that the broader market did not believe those sell-side analysts that shares would decline. Alternatively, the decline may be irrational, and reflect market panic in the wake of bad news, where that panic is detached from the true gravity of the news itself.

It is up to individual investors to choose what they believe, as always.

As for me, I purchased additional shares at $168 after hours.

Happy investing!

