Marc Faber returns on this week's edition of the radio show.

It's unfortunate that "hate speech" arbitrarily defined and dictated by the left is suppressing free speech and the search for objective truth. "Thank God white people populated America," uttered by Marc might have been said in a less offensive manner, but to remove the truth-seeking thoughts of a freedom-loving, non-racist intellectual of Dr. Faber's stature is unconscionable and ultimately destructive, most of all to minorities.

We are delighted to have Dr. Faber with us to discuss the global markets as he once did on all major business channels, at Barron's, and other mainstream print media. We ask Marc about Trump's economic policies, global monetary policy, stocks, bonds and precious metals, geopolitics, dollar hegemony, the Petro yuan, and much more.

Born in Switzerland, at the age of 24, Dr. Marc Faber obtained a PhD in Economics magna cum laude from the University of Zurich. Dr. Faber lives in Hong Kong since 1973 and publishes a widely read monthly investment newsletter, "THE GLOOM BOOM & DOOM" report, which highlights unusual investment opportunities, and is the author of several books, including "TOMORROW'S GOLD - Asia's Age of Discovery," which was first published in 2002 and highlights future investment opportunities around the world. "TOMORROW'S GOLD" was, for several weeks, on Amazon's best seller list and has been translated into Japanese, Korean, Thai and German. Dr. Faber is also a regular contributor to several leading financial publications around the world. A book on Dr. Faber, "RIDING THE MILLENNIAL STORM," by Nury Vittachi, was published in 1998. A regular speaker at various investment seminars, Dr. Faber is well known for his "contrarian" investment approach. He is also associated with a variety of funds.