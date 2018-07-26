To Be Or Not To Be Invested

VanEck NDR Managed Allocation Fund (MUTF:NDRMX) tactically adjusts its asset class exposures each month across global stocks, U.S. fixed income, and cash. It utilizes an objective, data-driven process driven by macroeconomic, fundamental, and technical indicators developed by Ned Davis Research ("NDR"). The Fund invests based on the weight-of-the-evidence of its objective indicators, removing human emotion and decision making from the investment process. The expanded PDF version of this commentary can be downloaded here.

Weight-of-the-Evidence Summary

Conflicting evidence from the indicators leads to neutral asset class positioning in July.

Technical indicators, in aggregate, point to higher stock prices

Sentiment towards stocks changed to bearish

Valuations continue to be expensive

Macroeconomic global growth is strong but has been slowing

Performance and Positioning

The VanEck NDR Managed Allocation Fund (the "Fund") returned -0.45% versus -0.35% for its benchmark of 60% global stocks (MSCI All Country World Index) and 40% bonds (Bloomberg Barclays US Aggregate Bond Index) in June.*

The Fund was modestly overweight stocks in June, which slightly detracted from performance. Global stocks returned -0.54% and bonds returned -0.12%. The performance of the Fund's regional equity positioning was mixed. The U.S. stock overweight helped, as U.S. stocks outperformed with a return of +0.65%, while the overweight to Emerging Market stocks hurt as this area underperformed, returning -4.15%. In July, we decreased our stock allocation from 72% to 61%, increased our bond allocation from 26% to 38%, and removed our 2% cash position.

Average Annual Total Returns (%) as of June 30, 2018

Total Returns (%) as of June 30, 2018 1 Mo† YTD† 1 Year Since Inception Class A: NAV

(Inception 5/11/16) -0.45 -1.77 5.02 8.51 Class A: Maximum 5.75% load -6.16 -7.43 -1.03 5.55 60% MSCI ACWI/

40% BbgBarc US Agg. -0.35 -0.65 6.58 8.78 Morningstar Tactical Allocation

Category (average)1 -0.43 -1.00 5.85 7.34

Total Returns (%) as of March 31, 2018 1 Mo† YTD† 1 Year Since Inception Class A: NAV

(Inception 5/11/16) -0.99 -1.50 8.69 9.85 Class A: Maximum 5.75% load -6.69 -7.17 2.45 6.46 60% MSCI ACWI/

40% BbgBarc US Agg. -0.99 -1.02 9.63 9.78 Morningstar Tactical Allocation

Category (average)1 -0.89 -1.62 7.09 7.99

The tables present past performance which is no guarantee of future results and which may be lower or higher than current performance. Returns reflect applicable fee waivers and/or expense reimbursements. Had the Fund incurred all expenses and fees, investment returns would have been reduced. Investment returns and Fund share values will fluctuate so that investor's shares, when redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original cost. Fund returns assume that dividends and capital gains distributions have been reinvested in the Fund at net asset value (NAV). Index returns assume that dividends of the Index constituents in the Index have been reinvested.

†Returns less than a year are not annualized.

Expenses: Class A: Gross 2.33%; Net 1.39%. Expenses are capped contractually until 05/01/19 at 1.15% for Class A. Caps excluding acquired fund fees and expenses, interest, trading, dividends, and interest payment of securities sold short, taxes, and extraordinary expenses.

Weight-of-the-Evidence

Typically, most asset management firms spend substantial resources on security selection. They hire armies of analysts to determine if they should purchase Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), or Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), for example. Then, along comes a stock market crash, and... beta rules the day. This is because the correlations of stocks to each other generally rise during extreme events.

We are not discounting the importance of security selection. In fact, it can have quite a powerful impact on long-term performance. However, exposure to the market typically explains the majority of a fund's variation in returns. In 2010, the Financial Analyst Journal published a document titled "The Importance of Asset Allocation" by Roger Ibbotson. It points to a study that decomposes the total returns of funds into three parts: (1) the return from overall market movement; (2) the incremental return from the asset allocation policy; and (3) the return of active management. The study found that, in general, about three-quarters of a typical fund's variation in returns come from general market movement.

Decomposition of Mutual Fund Total Returns

Source: Based on the mutual fund data results in Xiong, Ibbotson, Idzorek, and Chen (2010); published in "The Importance of Asset Allocation", Roger G. Ibbotson, CFA Institute, 2010. For illustrative purposes only.

This is why we focus on the big decision: to be or not to be invested? If the indicators become bearish enough, it's plausible that we exit the market completely. We believe avoiding big, sustained drawdowns is the key to compounding wealth.

Following is an interesting chart. It shows that the market is either in decline or recovering from a decline 70% of the time since 1927. That means that new money is only being created 30% of the time!

Declines and Recoveries of S&P 500 Index (December 1927 - June 2018)

Source: Bloomberg; VanEck. Data as of June 30, 2018. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. For illustrative purposes only. See index descriptions below.

This is a tricky time for investors. We are in the second-longest bull market in history and the late upswing stage of the economic cycle (the stage before everything typically falls apart). In this stage, interest rates, commodity prices, and inflation tend to rise. Sound familiar? What is interesting right now is that there is a mismatch between monetary and fiscal policy. Countervailing forces are impacting the economy. The higher cost of money is having a contractionary effect, while lower taxes and higher government spending are having an expansionary effect. The escalation of global trade wars adds to the uncertainty.

As always, the path forward is unclear. The market could bounce around sideways, rally higher, or fall. Our Fund is designed to manage effectively each of those scenarios. We do not try to predict the future. What we do is collect the evidence from objective, data-driven indicators and allow it to determine our positioning. Right now we are neutral. This reflects the conflicting evidence provided by the indicators. Market technical readings are mostly bullish, investor sentiment is bearish, stock valuations are stretched, and our macroeconomic indicators are mixed. A real assortment of positives and negatives, pointing neither up nor down.

NDR Indicator Summary, July 2018

Macro/Fundamental Technical Overall Stocks, Bonds, or Cash Stocks (vs. Bonds) Bearish Bullish Neutral Bonds (vs. Cash) Bullish Bullish Bullish Overall indicators are mixed, leading the model to neutral

Disconnect between global PMI (slowing activity) and monetary policy of global banks (rate hikes)

Valuations are stretched and have been for some time

Defensive sectors not leading market is bullish sign

Sentiment changed to bearish after bullish start Global Regional Equity U.S. Bearish Bullish Bullish Canada Bullish Neutral Neutral U.K. Bearish Bearish Bearish Europe ex. U.K. Bearish Bearish Bearish Japan Bullish Bearish Neutral Pacific ex. Japan Bearish Bearish Emerging Markets Bullish Bearish Neutral U.S. bullishness driven by price action; Macro neutral/ bearish

U.K. macro and technical indicators bearish; sentiment turned bearish

For Europe ex. U.K. technicals flipped bearish in June while macro indicators have been bearish since Q1

PMIs in EM turned bearish in June U.S. Cap & Style Large-Cap Bullish Bullish Bullish Small-Cap Bearish Bearish Bearish Growth Bearish Bullish Bullish Value Bullish Bearish Neutral Large-Cap overweight driven by macro indicators

Technical indicators favored small-caps in June but are now bearish

Technicals continue to favor growth stocks

Macro indicators preference for Value remains

Asset Class Positioning vs. Neutral Allocation, July 2018

Source: VanEck. Data as of July 1, 2018.

*All weighting comparisons are for the Fund as compared to its blended benchmark

1Morningstar category averages are equal-weighted category (total) returns. The calculation is the average of the total returns for all funds in a given category. The standard category average calculation is based on constituents of the category at the end of the period. Total return reflects performance without adjusting for sales charges or the effects of taxation, but is adjusted to reflect all actual ongoing fund expenses and assumes reinvestment of dividends and capital gains. If adjusted, sales charges would reduce the performance quoted.

The Morningstar Tactical Allocation category includes portfolios that seek to provide capital appreciation and income by actively shifting allocations across investments. These portfolios have material shifts across equity regions, and bond sectors on a frequent basis. To qualify for the tactical allocation category, the Fund must have minimum exposures of 10% in bonds and 20% in equity. Next, the Fund must historically demonstrate material shifts in sector or regional allocations either through a gradual shift over three years or through a series of material shifts on a quarterly basis. Within a three-year period, typically the average quarterly changes between equity regions and bond sectors exceeds 15% or the difference between the maximum and minimum exposure to a single equity region or bond sector exceeds 50%. As of March 31, 2018, the Fund ranked 208 out of 312 funds for the 1 month period; 194 out of 312 funds for the YTD period; 121 out of 304 funds for the 1 Year period; and 92 out of 297 funds since inception. As of May 31, 2018, the Fund ranked 191 out of 317 funds for the 1 month period; 235 out of 317 funds for the YTD period; 191 out of 309 funds for the 1 Year period; and 109 out of 301 funds since inception.

The Fund's benchmark is a blended unmanaged index created by the Advisor consisting of 60% MSCI All Country World Index (ACWI) and 40% Bloomberg Barclays US Aggregate Bond Index. The MSCI ACWI captures large- and mid-cap representation across 23 developed markets (DM) and 24 emerging markets (EM) countries and covers approximately 85% of the global investable equity opportunity set. The Bloomberg Barclays US Aggregate Bond Index is a broad-based benchmark that measures the investment grade, U.S. dollar-denominated, fixed-rate taxable bond market. This includes treasuries, government-related and corporate securities, mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities and collateralized mortgage-backed securities.

Global stocks are measured by the MSCI ACWI and U.S. bonds are measured by the Bloomberg Barclays US Aggregate Bond Index. Large-cap stocks are measured by the Russell 1000 Index, an index of the largest 1,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index. The Russell 1000 Index comprises over 90% of the total market capitalization of all listed U.S. stocks. Small-cap stocks are measured by the Russell 2000 Index, an index which measures the performance of the smallest 2,000 companies within the Russell 3000 Index. Value stocks are measured by the Russell 3000 Value Index, a market-capitalization weighted equity index based on the Russell 3000 Index, which measures how U.S. stocks in the equity value segment perform. Included in the Russell 3000 Value Index are stocks from the Russell 3000 Index with lower price-to-book ratios and lower expected growth rates. Growth stocks are measured by the Russell 3000 Growth Index, a market capitalization weighted index based on the Russell 3000 Index. The Russell 3000 Growth Index includes companies that display signs of above average growth. Companies within the Russell 3000 Index that exhibit higher price-to-book and forecasted earnings are used to form the Russell 3000 Growth Index. The Russell 3000 Index is a capitalization-weighted stock market index that seeks to be a benchmark of the entire U.S stock market. It measures the performance of the 3,000 largest publicly held companies incorporated in America and is based on market capitalization. The MSCI Europe ex UK Index captures large and mid cap representation across 14 Developed Markets (DM) countries in Europe. The MSCI Canada Index is designed to measure the performance of the large and mid cap segments of the Canada market. The MSCI Pacific ex Japan Index captures large and mid cap representation across 4 of 5 developed markets (DM) countries in the Pacific region (excluding Japan). The MSCI Emerging Markets Index captures large and mid cap representation across 24 Emerging Markets (EM) countries. The MSCI United Kingdom Index is designed to measure the performance of the large and mid cap segments of the UK market. The S&P 500® Index consists of 500 widely held common stocks, covering four broad sectors (industrials, utilities, financial and transportation).

Please note that the information herein represents the opinion of the author, but not necessarily those of VanEck, and these opinions may change at any time and from time to time. Non-VanEck proprietary information contained herein has been obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but not guaranteed. Not intended to be a forecast of future events, a guarantee of future results or investment advice. Historical performance is not indicative of future results. Current data may differ from data quoted. Any graphs shown herein are for illustrative purposes only. No part of this material may be reproduced in any form, or referred to in any other publication, without express written permission of VanEck.

All indices are unmanaged and include the reinvestment of all dividends, but do not reflect the payment of transaction costs, advisory fees or expenses that are associated with an investment in the Fund. Certain indices may take into account withholding taxes. An index's performance is not illustrative of the Fund's performance. Indices are not securities in which investments can be made. Results reflect past performance and do not guarantee future results.

You can lose money by investing in the Fund. Any investment in the Fund should be part of an overall investment program rather than a complete program. All mutual funds are subject to market risk, including possible loss of principal. Because the Fund is a "fund-of-funds," an investor will indirectly bear the principal risks of the exchange-traded products in which it invests, including but not limited to, risks associated with smaller companies, foreign securities, emerging markets, debt securities, commodities, and derivatives. The Fund will bear its share of the fees and expenses of the exchange-traded products. Consequently, an investment in the Fund entails more direct and indirect expenses than a direct investment in an exchange-traded product. Because the Fund invests in exchange-traded products, it is subject to additional risks that do not apply to conventional mutual funds, including the risks that the market price of an exchange-traded product's shares may be higher or lower than the value of its underlying assets, there may be a lack of liquidity in the shares of the exchange-traded product, or trading may be halted by the exchange on which they trade. Principal risks of investing in foreign securities include changes in currency rates, foreign taxation and differences in auditing and other financial standards. Debt securities may be subject to credit risk and interest rate risk. Investments in debt securities typically decrease in value when interest rates rise. Because Van Eck Associates Corporation relies heavily on third party quantitative models, the Fund is also subject to model and data risk.

Please call 800.826.2333 or visit vaneck.com for performance information current to the most recent month end and for a free prospectus and summary prospectus. An investor should consider the Fund's investment objective, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing. The prospectus and summary prospectus contain this as well as other information. Please read them carefully before investing.