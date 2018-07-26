Visa: One Of The Best Businesses In The World

Shares might be a little ahead of themselves, but it is hard to find a better business than Visa.

Visa (V) reported yet another wonderful quarter after the bell, though the market reaction thus far has been somewhat muted. The underlying fundamentals driving Visa’s business continue be sound, though shares are now trading at a multiple in excess of 25x free cash flow. Visa undoubtedly deserves a premium valuation, though it is tough for me to recommend initiating a large position at the current price. That being said, let’s look at the fundamentals driving Visa’s phenomenal share price and how to think about the quarterly performance.

Key Financial Metrics Moving in the Right Direction

The key driver for Visa is consistent growth in its transaction volumes. On a constant currency basis, transaction volume jumped 11% y/y to $2.1 trillion, with 11% growth in credit and 11% growth in debit. Total transactions also jumped 10% y/y, demonstrating the perpetual shift away from cash. Geographically, strength was excellent in both the US and International segments, with growth of 11% and 14%, respectively. All told, net revenue soared 15% y/y to $5.2 billion, which also implies a higher take rate on transactions.

Management made a great comment on the conference call about how cash still accounts for > 60% of transactions in Spain, Italy, and Poland. Germany, France, and several other markets remain underpenetrated. This translates to a large untapped growth opportunity in mature markets – not something many large cap companies possess.

The other huge growth opportunity that we don’t often account for: B2B. Per CEO Alfred Kelly:

Let me shift to B2B. We're investing in existing solutions while also expanding into new payment flows. B2B payments through existing solutions represents over 11% of Visa's payment volume and are growing at a faster rate than Visa overall. With the approximately $20 trillion market sizing for existing solutions, we see significant growth opportunity for virtual cards and Visa Direct in particular.”

Source: VISA IR

In my view, the most impressive aspect the Visa story is the expense control. Revenue grows so consistently and the business generates so much cash that it would be tempting to spend a lot more on advertising, marketing, or really anything. I doubt the market would be particularly worried if Visa’s operating margin hovered around 63% as it did a few years ago. However, the company consistently grows opex at a slower pace than revenue, leading to steady operating margin expansion. Visa’s operating margin now sits an unheard of 67%. Though management did invest in employees in light of the new US corporate tax rate, every other line item has remained under control. In fact, aside from personnel expense, only D&A grew faster than revenue.

As a result, free cash flow during the quarter was outstanding at $3.5 billion. Visa’s cannibalism (buying back stock) continued, as the firm bought back 13.6 million shares for $1.8 billion, good for an average price of $128.80. Needless to say, the price looks attractive in light of Visa’s recent share price performance. I think investors would be hard pressed to find companies that have been better at buying back stock than Visa.

Litigation: Not a Large Concern

I’ve covered this in-depth in a previous article, but it bears repeating that Visa had to take a pretax charge of $600 million due to litigation with various merchants in the United States. Aside from the obvious economic benefits to consumers (security, convenience, working capital management) and merchants (reduced theft, higher consumer spending, easier financial reporting), the Supreme Court recently sided with American Express (AMX) in a case that prevents merchants from influencing consumers to use different card issuers. I think high court rulings are likely to side with Visa and MasterCard (MA) in the future, which should reduce the ongoing litigation risk.

Stick with Visa

Visa remains one of the very best businesses I have ever encountered, given the large secular growth opportunity coupled with incredible profitability and operating leverage. That said, the valuation might have slightly run ahead of itself with shares trading at over 25x free cash flow. Without a doubt, shares are going to be worth more than $150 at some point, but I think the current price may be a bit rich, meaning shares could pullback. That being said, I continue to hold Visa as my largest position.

Disclosure: I am/we are long V, MA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.