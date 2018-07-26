Netflix Loses Its Edge, Here Is Why

Investment Thesis

Netflix (NFLX) continues to be one of the most overvalued stocks in the stock market at present.

Given that investors are a key demographic which use Netflix's service and know the company well, they come to rely on this familiarity with the service as an inspiration for trust in the stock.

I continue to argue one can use Netflix's streaming service and still remain on the sidelines on its stock. Additionally, we see how the competition is investing significant resources into developing their own platform.

Recent Developments

Early last week, Netflix released its Q2 2018 results. Netflix delivered strong top-line growth of 40.3% while its bottom line practically tripled to $0.85. Which are phenomenal results, yet the share price has started to fall - somewhat aggressively (I might add). Why? Possibly because of the story which many investment news outlets are focusing in on, the fact that Netflix subscriber additions missed estimates by a wide margin.

However, this is the aspect of the story which I find concerning. And certainly not the reason why I recommend staying on the sidelines with Netflix. The reasons why I recommend staying on the sidelines are as follows:

1) Netflix's loose accounting standards lead it to compulsively capitalize its content, thereby bypassing its income statement,

2) the competition becomes ferocious, as they appreciate the strong potential of having streaming content on their own platforms, and

3) NFLX's valuation leaves no room for error.

In the article which follows I'll take each of these points in turn.

Capitalization Of Content

Imagine you had your salary but only had to pay out half of your normal expenses this month, you'd feel quite rich. But then, next month you paid out your normal expenses, plus the remaining half of the expenses from this month. At the end of the two months, you would be no better off than if you had not embarked on this activity. Why is this relevant to Netflix?

Because Netflix capitalizes its content costs. According to a helpful deck on its website, Netflix makes it clear to all those who care to read it, how it justifies capitalizing its costs.

Source: 10-K 2017

In the above table, we can see Netflix's cash flow statement over a short three-year period. Depicted is Netflix's "amortization of streaming content", and how it lags its "additions to streaming content assets". This is because Netflix must first pay out for creating its content and then later, based on historical and estimated viewing patterns, amortize its content.

However, given the nature of the stock market and its obsession with growth and bottom-line EPS numbers, the longer it takes for the content to get amortized, the more profitable Netflix will have the illusion of being. Furthermore, as long as Netflix is able to draw down on debt to fund its content library, it can continuously increase the amount of content it creates. With the hope of getting one or two blockbusters which are produced on a low budget, but truly resonate with audiences and hopefully bring in new subscribers to its platform.

However, in the interim period, its cash burn never ceases. At the end of Q2 2018, Netflix had $3.9 billion in cash and equivalents. However, Netflix has $4.5 billion in current content liabilities costs, which need to be repaid over the next 12 months, leaving the company out of cash and equivalents within 12 months. Therefore, the only way to keep this game of musical chairs going, for now, is by being able to draw down more debt. Netflix's management, as one would expect, has been savvy in its use of debt, preferring to have very long-dated debt, with the bulk of its debt due towards the middle of 2020.

Thus, realistically, Netflix's debt profile is unlikely to cause it much issue. However, the company has a further approximate $10 billion in contractual obligations which are carried off-balance sheet. Netflix states it does not pass its accounting recognition criteria so they remain off balance sheet. Nevertheless, these obligations are very real, and if the company struggles to draw on more debt, it will fail to repay these obligations, at which point things can turn sour suddenly.

As of June 30, 2018, the Company had $18.4 billion of obligations comprised of $4.5 billion included in "Current content liabilities" and $3.6 billion of "Non-current content liabilities" on the Consolidated Balance Sheets and $10.3 billion of obligations that are not reflected on the Consolidated Balance Sheets as they did not yet meet the criteria for asset recognition. - Q2 2018 10-Q

Competition Heats Up

Netflix has long acknowledged that YouTube (GOOGL) (GOOG) is a primary competitor to its streaming service, as it competes for users' viewing time. Further, Alphabet released its Q2 2018 results this Monday AH. During Alphabet's earnings call, CEO Pichai said he was excited about YouTube's potential and sang praises of its video platform, emphasizing how YouTube had grown strongly in the quarter, but more relevant to Netflix, how YouTube has embarked on its own YouTube Originals service within its YouTube Premium subscription service.

[...] we are investing in the additional compute power required to support [the] growth in the number of YouTube users globally. - Q2 2018 earnings call

Valuation

Source: Author's calculations; Morningstar.com

Netflix's peer group is not a direct reflection of Netflix's own streaming service. These peers have different business models, making direct comparisons difficult. However, common sense is enough to show which company's valuation is the outlier.

Takeaway

My argument continues to be, as it has been for a long time, that one can know a product and even use the product regularly, but that familiarity with Netflix does not force an investment in its stock. There are plenty of companies competing with NFLX, and Netflix is no longer alone leading the online streaming space. The market is starting to wake up to this.

Disclaimer: Please do your own due diligence to reach your own conclusions.

