Was The Tax Reform Regressive? Proper Analysis Says No.

Many view the 2017 Republican tax reform – The Tax Cut and Jobs Act (TCJA) – as a giveaway to the rich. “The most regressive tax cut in the past 50 years.” proclaimed one Washington Post blogger. “The most regressive tax policy change of our lifetimes.” wrote a contributor to The Hill. “A big tax cut for (primarily rich) stockholders.” opined NY Times columnist, Paul Krugman. The Tax Policy Center (TPC) claimed that the top 1 percent would receive 82.8 percent of the reform’s total reduction in taxation. The Joint Committee of Taxation (JCT) also judged the reform regressive. Their analysis shows top-income households receiving tax cuts of 2.5 percent or larger compared to 0.5 percent for low-income households. This implies, of course, a higher share of spending by the rich.

Unfortunately, the JCT’s analysis, like that of the Congressional Budget Office, other government agencies and D.C. think tanks, including the TPC, is static. It treats households as if they will live only in the current year and proxies their spending by their current disposal income.

This raises four major problems. The first is misclassification. The static approach classifies households as rich or poor based on current income. But economics tells us to classify households based on their remaining lifetime resources -- their human wealth (the present value of future labor earnings) plus their non-human wealth (current net worth).

The current-year income classification means that Warren Buffett, whose wealth totals $85 billion, will be classified as poor if his reported after-tax income is zero or negative. This could easily be the case if his net realized capital gains were negative and equaled or exceeded his other positive taxable income.

You’d expect mistake No. 1 to be made by people with no economics training. But the folks making this mistake are well trained economists. Their main “reason” is that members of Congress, not to mention the current president, are too economically illiterate to process the right answer, so they need to be given the wrong answer.

Mistake No. 2 is implicitly using current disposable (after-tax) income as a proxy for current spending. But the young, on average, save; i.e., on average, their income exceeds their spending. And the old, on average, dissave; i.e., on average, their spending exceeds their income. Given economic growth, this means that proxying spending with disposable income will overstate inequality in actual current spending.

Mistake No. 3 is focusing on current spending rather than remaining lifetime spending – the present value of current plus all future labor spending. If ignoring the future made sense, we might just as well study inequality by comparing spending over the next second, or the next minute or the next hour. But just like this second’s spending doesn’t tell us much about this year’s spending, this year’s spending doesn’t tell us much about remaining lifetime spending. Certainly, there is no fixed relationship between current and remaining lifetime spending. For the young, remaining lifetime spending is many times current spending. For the old, the multiple is far smaller.

Mistake No. 4 is comparing inequality of people across all ages rather than distinguishing by age (birth cohort). To see the concern, take a world in which everyone is absolutely identical, apart from their year of birth. Since everyone enjoys the same lifetime spending and pays the same lifetime taxes, there is no inequality. But if one compares young and old people at a point in time based on current income, things will look very unequal. The young, who work, will have far higher income than the old, who are retired. Moreover, if only wages were taxed, this perfectly equitable fiscal policy would be viewed as progressive since those with higher incomes would pay taxes and those with lower incomes would not. But if only spending by the old were taxed, the policy would be declared regressive since those with lower incomes would pay taxes whereas those with higher incomes would not.

Economic theory tells us how to study inequality and fiscal progressivity and, to repeat, it’s a far cry from what’s being done in Washington. Economic theory enjoins us to study inequality by comparing remaining lifetime spending among people of the same age (in the same birth cohort). My recent study with U.C. Berkeley economist, Alan Auerbach, and Darryl Koehler, an engineer at my software company, does just this. It runs household observations from the Federal Reserve’s 2016 Survey of Consumer Finances (SCF) through a detailed life-cycle consumption-smoothing program called The Fiscal Analzyzer (TFA). TFA determines how much each household will consume and pay in taxes net of transfer payments received. The program incorporates all federal and state fiscal policies, including corporate income taxation.

Although the JCT uses older data (2013, not 2016) and their data come from the IRS, not the SCF, we’re able to roughly replicate their static analysis. But if we measure things appropriately, the results are very different. We find very little change in the distribution of remaining lifetime spending within age cohort between the rich and the poor arising from TCJA. We also find that the top 1 percent, as a group, receive a disproportionately small share of the tax cut.

Take 40 year olds with different levels of remaining lifetime resources. The richest 1 percent, middle 20 percent, and poorest 20 percent accounted for 12.9 percent, 14.1 percent, and 6.5 percent of the cohort’s total remaining lifetime spending under the old tax law. Under TCJA, the respective figures are 12.9 percent, 14.1 percent and 6.4 percent, i.e., spending inequality is essentially unchanged. Stated differently, the rich, middle class and poor experience almost identical changes in their remaining lifetime net tax rates.

What about the share of the tax cut? Do the richest 1 percent of 40 year olds receive 82.8 percent of their cohort’s total tax cut as the TPC study suggests? Far from it. The right answer is 9.7 percent. This is smaller than 16.6 percent – the share of taxes paid by the richest 1 percent of 40 year olds under the old tax law. Consequently, the tax share of the top 1 percent in this cohort rises under the TCJA – to 16.9 percent. The 40 year olds aren’t special. We find a small rise or essentially no change in the tax share of the top 1 percent for all cohorts. The pre-TCJA share of taxes paid by the top 1 percent is highest for the 70-79 year-old cohort, namely 26.4 percent. Post-TCJA it’s 26.3 percent. Their share of the tax cut is 28.5 percent, again miles below TCP’s 82.8 percent figure.

Why is the tax reform much fairer than many believe? First, the pro-rich corporate tax break, as measured by the JCT, is far smaller than generally perceived. Second, many of TCJA’s personal income-tax provisions are quite progressive.

All the above said, the roughly identical percentage tax cut for the rich and the poor means a far greater absolute remaining lifetime tax cut for the rich than for the poor. The reason is that the rich pay far more taxes than do the poor. Hence, if your gauge of fairness is absolute tax changes, the reform appears terribly unfair.

Nor does our analysis incorporate the impact of the repeal of the Obamacare mandate, which may significantly impair the ability of the poor to obtain health insurance at a reasonable price. Moreover, if the economy does not materially improve due to the TCJA’s enhanced incentives to invest in the U.S., the poor may be hurt relative to the rich via benefit cuts used to cover TCJA’s higher deficits. Alternatively, future generations may be forced to foot the bill via future tax hikes.

The TCJA is far from my preferred tax reform. I give it a B-. Still, it has the potential to raise investment, output and wages. And, when correctly analyzed, it’s certainly fair based on economics’ standard fairness rule – inequality in the distribution of spending.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.