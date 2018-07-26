Corning: Fully Priced After Strong Q2 Results?

Corning's (GLW) Q2 2018 results blew through expectations, sending the company's shares soaring over 9% to $32.60 by mid-day of the earnings release. While investors were quick to celebrate strong "core" sales growth of 9% for the quarter, many glossed over capital expenditures it took to make this growth happen and the fact that the company's 2018 year-to-date non-GAAP "Core" earnings per share of $0.69 decreased from $0.81 for the first two quarters of 2017. After this run up in valuation, Corning now trades at a fairly full valuation of 20.7x based on trailing twelve month core earnings of $1.57 per share, and active investors may want to think about taking some profits at these levels.

That being said, Corning continues to return plentiful amounts of cash to shareholders in the form of dividends and share buybacks and could remain a solid long-term investment for value investors. Even though the company operates in cyclical industries, they have managed to produce high returns to shareholders over many business cycles.

An Introduction to the Company

Corning has a more than 165-year history of profits and innovation in material science that date back to providing the glass tub enclosure for Thomas Edison's light bulb. Since then, Corning has continued to be behind innovations that are crucial to our evolving society.

1913 - Developed the heat resistant and durable Pyrex brand dishes that still fill many of our kitchen cupboards

1947 - Revolutionized the television industry through developing a process to mass produce TV picture tubes

1982 - Created active matrix liquid crystal displays (LCDs) to make large flat panel display screens possible

2007 - Created a highly flexible fibreoptic cable named ClearCurve that can bend at 90 degrees with minimal loss of signal

2007 - Developed GorillaGlass which is tough enough to resist the scratches, bumps, and drops of everyday use in smartphones, tablets, PCs, TVs, and more. Used by large manufacturers such as Samsung, LG, Huawei, and HTC. All of those cracked iPhone screens you see, they are not made of GorillaGlass.

As you might have gathered already, Corning has a good understanding that investing in research and development (R&D) drives the innovation that is crucial to creating a sustainable and growing business. Corning has a significant patent portfolio which as Warren Buffett might say provides it with an economic moat around the businesses they choose to operate in.

A Profitable and Growing Business

Corning's strong patent portfolio and efficient operations have allowed the company to achieve average return on equity (ROE) and return on invested capital (ROIC) of 14.9% and 13.0%, respectively, over the past decade. This level of profitability is well above my rule of thumb of 15% ROE and 9% ROIC allowing me to be confident that, in my opinion, the company is able to maintain and continue to increase its intrinsic value in the future. On the growth side, book value per share has grown from $6.06 in 2007 to $14.59 which when combined with the dividends paid out from equity has averaged growth of 13.4% annually.

Source data from Morningstar

Conservatively Financed

Debt levels at Corning have risen significantly over the past few years, but Corning could still continue to increase leverage in order to boost ROE. The company has historically had a policy of maintaining a conservative capital structure but this may have changed in recent years. Over the past decade, finance leverage (assets/equity) at the company has stayed within 1.3 to 2.2x, meaning assets have been financed with 25-55% debt. While leverage has increased in the past couple years, Corning currently sits with financial leverage at 1.8x, leaving interest (and preferred dividend) coverage at a conservative 7.2x.

Source data from Morningstar

Looking at the above chart, it becomes obvious that Corning has clearly become less financially conservative and has been using share repurchases financed by debt to support EPS growth. Over the past decade, share count has fallen 48% from 1,566 million to 809 million. When the average 6.7% share buyback for the past decade is combined with the 2.2% dividend, total shareholder yield reaches an impressive 8.9%. For those readers wondering whether these share repurchases might continue, we can look at how Corning has used its cash flow from operations (CFO) over the past decade.

Source data from Morningstar

Looking only at core sustaining business operating activities, one can see that capital expenditures and dividend payments have averaged 53% and 18% over the past decade. This means that 72% of CFO has been used in sustaining business operations and 28% has remained available to repurchase shares or pursue other uses such as acquisitions. However, taking the 2017 dividend payout of 32% of CFO with the same 72% ten year average capital expenditure rate leaves only 15% of cash that can be used in other activities. This 15% of CFO represents $294 million of 2017 excess CFO which with share prices at $33.21 would be enough to repurchase only 1.1% of the 809 million shares outstanding signalling a potential total shareholder yield of only 3.3%.

Conclusion

Corning is a nicely profitable company with a solid history and potentially bright long-term future ahead of it. The company has begun to act more financially aggressively in the recent past by fueling EPS growth through issuing debt to buy back more shares than CFO suggests is sustainable in the long-term. Investors who are excited by the quarter's strong sales growth might want to remember that the company operates in cyclical industries and might be pricey at 20.7x TTM Core earnings if growth does not continue.

