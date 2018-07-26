ServiceNow: Same Old Beat, Same High Price

So far, the Q2 earnings season has proven to us that there is no such thing as invincible names among the high-flying tech stalwarts. Both Netflix (NFLX) and Facebook (FB) have suffered harrowing falls after reporting their results; last quarter, software favorites Workday (WDAY) and Red Hat (RHT) also saw plummeting stock prices after releasing Q1 results. The recent series of upsets has investors wondering: is this going to be the big reset year for the perpetually high technology sector?

Among the fall of these giants, however, ServiceNow (NOW) has consistently stood tall. The dominant vendor of IT service desk software has continued its rapid growth trend yet again this quarter; even as it approaches a ~$3 billion revenue run rate, it still managed to post a four-point acceleration to revenue growth to exit the quarter at a >40% y/y growth rate. We can't underplay this accomplishment - ServiceNow and its management team certainly deserve kudos for driving the business so effectively.

Yet I've always been extremely cautious on ServiceNow's stock, especially now that its valuation has soared through the roof amid a market environment that is incredibly sensitive to valuations and even the slightest of earnings misses. ServiceNow has been careful over the past few quarters never to raise its expectations too high (in fact, a tamely increased guidance range this quarter is one of the reason I don't think this Q2 release is that exciting), so it runs a lower risk of missing Wall Street estimates. Yet at what point will investors be unwilling to keep plowing money into ServiceNow's continually expanding valuation? Year to date, shares of ServiceNow have already jumped more than 40%, while the stock now sports the second-highest forward revenue valuation at 12.3x in the large-cap SaaS sector, second only to another perpetual high-flyer in Adobe Systems (ADBE).

NOW data by YCharts NOW EV to Revenues (Forward) data by YCharts

While it's true that ServiceNow's growth is impressive, it won't be long before the company hits a deceleration curve. While there's nothing wrong with focusing on core strengths, ServiceNow's potential for category expansion seems rather limited - whereas a company like Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) has the opportunity to dive into multiple areas within SaaS. ServiceNow has always traded at a valuation premium to Salesforce and other SaaS peers - and at the point where its growth rates begin to converge with the rest of the market, ServiceNow's massive premium will shrink. For sure, there's a lot to like about the business as it currently stands, but it's difficult to expect more than the same measured "beat-and-raise" cadence that ServiceNow has already trained investors to expect.

ServiceNow isn't a bad company - in fact, as one of the first and largest pure-play SaaS companies, and one that's making noticeable progress to profitability especially in this quarter, ServiceNow is definitely a model company for smaller-cap software stocks as well as startups. However, there are simply better (and cheaper) SaaS stocks to invest in. I tend to favor fallen giants, so Red Hat and Workday seem like good picks here. ServiceNow, on the other hand, is more likely to trade flat. My price target on the stock is $163, implying 10x EV/FY18 revenues (roughly in line with where Workday fell post-Q1 earnings) and 12% downside from current levels.

Q2 download

Here's a look at where ServiceNow's results landed in the second quarter:

Figure 1. ServiceNow Q2 results

Source: ServiceNow investor relations

As previously mentioned, one of the major highlights of the quarter was the four-point acceleration in revenue growth, with revenues growing 41% y/y to $631.1 million versus just 37% y/y growth last quarter. Despite the company reaching such a tremendous scale (it's the fourth-largest pure-play SaaS company behind Adobe, Salesforce, and Workday), the fact that it can manage to pull off this level of acceleration is a testament to the strength of the underlying business. Analysts were not expecting it - Wall Street had penciled in a consensus revenue target of $618.5 million (+38% y/y), which ServiceNow squarely beat.

Underpinning this growth was a jump in subscription revenues, which as a SaaS company is the mainstay of the company's business (professional services is actually performed at a loss, as seen in the financials above). Subscription revenues also saw acceleration to 45% y/y growth this quarter, up from 40% y/y last quarter. John Donahoe, ServiceNow's CEO, called out strong renewal rates of 98.5% as one of the major drivers behind the subscription growth.

Also supporting revenue growth was an uptick in large deal activity, which always creates a buzz for enterprise software companies. The company reported 28 deals with an annual contract value (ACV) in excess of $1 million in the quarter, up 47% y/y; and now 575 of ServiceNow's customers are contracted for more than $1 million in annual contract value. Within these customers, 58 of them are in excess of $5 million, with the largest customer providing a revenue stream of $25 million per year, making full use of ServiceNow's IT and HR help products.

Billings also saw strength in the quarter, rising 36% y/y to $617 million. I'll caution here, however, that as billings is a longer-term view of revenue growth, it tends to foreshadow and become a leading indicator of future growth rates. In other words, ServiceNow's jump to >40% revenue growth this quarter seems to be more of a one-tie incident, one that is unlikely to be sustained.

Perhaps that's also why ServiceNow held in its guidance range to roughly where it was before. For the full year, the company is now guiding to subscription revenues of $2.405-24.15 billion, or 38-39% y/y growth. The midpoint of that growth range is just $2.5 million higher than a prior guidance range of $2.40-2.415 billion in revenues; in fact, the company just shaved off $5 million from the lower end of its guidance range without raising the top. With such a weak increase to guidance, can we really get all that excited about ServiceNow's growth acceleration in just a single quarter?

Thankfully, the company made up for some of the guidance shortfall with improved profitability. GAAP operating losses slimmed down to -$32.0 million and representing a near-breakeven operating margin of -5.1%, 330bps better than -8.4% in the year-ago quarter. Gross margin was the major driver here, rising 300bps to 75.7% due to a stronger subscription versus professional services mix in the quarter. The more that ServiceNow can support its revenue growth and customer acquisition while minimizing professional service needs, the better for the company's margin.

On the earnings side, the company's pro forma EPS of $0.49 also handily beat analyst expectations of $0.43. One sour note for ServiceNow's bottom line metrics, however, is the fact that free cash flow saw compression in the quarter due to higher capex. Operating cash flows of $125.9 million in the quarter were relatively flat to last year, but after netting out $53.0 million of capex, free cash flow of $72.9 million declined more than -20% y/y from $92.8 million in the year-ago quarter.

Key takeaways

Going forward, I believe ServiceNow will have to lean toward its cash flow metrics to support its valuation, as its revenue metrics are getting somewhat out of hand. Though the company's top-line performance this quarter was impressive, investors could have used a bit more excitement in free cash flows. And given the fact that ServiceNow's current enterprise value of $30.6 billion trades at a 42.4x FY18 FCF multiple, based on an implied free cash flow guidance of $722 million for the year (subscription revenues of $2.405-2.415 billion, plus a ~10% contribution from professional services revenues implying total revenues of ~$2.675 billion, and applying the 27% free cash flow margin guidance that ServiceNow provided this quarter), free cash flow support is where the company needs to focus its attention.

Overall, it seems that ServiceNow is firing on all cylinders on the growth front, so it's hard to be overly bearish on this name. The problem with ServiceNow has always been valuation, and in my view, there is limited upside for this stock when it's already riding at a ~12x revenue valuation.

