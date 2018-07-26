Facebook's Substantial Slowdown Puts Dip Buying In Question

Facebook is not the first FANG to disappoint, so it may be time to become more cautious, but I still want to own this stock.

In addition, the stock remains relatively cheap, and is now likely trading at only about 18 times next year's earnings.

There were several red flags in the earnings report that imply Facebook's future growth is less stellar than many had anticipated.

Facebook: Is It Worth Buying The Dip?

Facebook’s (FB) $126 billion crash after the bell Wednesday may just be the greatest one day market cap collapse in history. What caused the social media giant’s shares to crater by over 20%? The company surprised investors by missing revenues and reporting slower than expected user growth in the quarter. Possibly exacerbating the situation is the fact that Facebook is coming off a monster rally, that propelled the stock by about 45% in the last 4 months. So, is this another buying opportunity, or could this be the start of a much more significant selloff?

Facebook 1-Year Chart

Source: StockCharts.com - At the time of writing this article the market is still closed so we don't see the enormous crater in stock yet. But After hours FB fell to around the $170 level, and at the time of writing this article it was trading at about $180 in pre-market.

Earnings: Investors Clearly Got Caught Off Guard

Revenues missed by $130 million, $13.23 billion vs consensus estimates of $13.36 billion.

Ad revenue missed by $120 million, $13.04 billion vs projections of $13.16 billion.

Revenues increased YoY by 42% from $9.32 billion in Q2 2017.

EPS beat by 2 cents, $1.74 vs consensus estimates of $1.72, YoY EPS rose by 32%.

Global daily active users DAUs missed by 20 million, 1.47 billion vs estimates for 1.49 billion.

North American DAUs missed by 400,000, 185 million vs estimates for 185.4 million.

European DAUs also missed by 400,000, 279 million vs estimates for 279.4 million.

Average revenue per user ARPU beat by 2 cents, $5.97 vs estimates for $5.95

The number of DAUs and monthly active users MAUs both grew by 11% YoY.

The enormous drop in Facebook shares occurred primarily because investors got caught off guard, in a very big way. Market participants are not used to seeing Facebook disappoint on revenues. Moreover, fewer DAU’s is clearly suggestive of a slower growth rate than investors and analysts were expecting. In addition, the miss in ad revenues implies that Facebook may be close to peaking in terms of ARPU.

And then there is the forward guidance. Company executives said that revenue growth would drop by high single digit % sequentially in both Q3 and Q4. This implies that YoY revenue growth will decline to around 25-30% in Q4. Also, the company’s operating margin, which was around 50% in 2017 will eventually trend to the mid 30s. Essentially, Facebook appears to be faced with a slowdown in growth, coupled with the prospects of somewhat decreased profitability.

The Problem: Facebook is Simply Too Big to Sustain High Growth

Facebook is at that level where it’s maturing and the company’s core unit simply cannot be expected to sustain high growth. In fact, Facebook’s North American DAUs are fewer now than they were 3 quarters ago, in Q3 2017. The company had 185 million North American DAUs then and it only has 184 DAUs in North America now. This is a crucial fact because despite accounting for only 12.5% of the company’s user base, North American users generate nearly 50% of Facebook’s revenues.

This implies that Facebook may have reached close to full saturation in North America, and less than expected user and revenue growth is likely to come from this crucial market going forward. The worldwide market is also quite saturated with Facebook. QoQ the number of DAUs increased only by 1.45%, vs an estimated increase of 2.83%. This is essentially a miss in global growth of about 50%, which is very significant.

Facebook DAUs

Also, the number of MAUs worldwide rose by about 1.55% QoQ to a staggering 2.23 billion. If we consider that there are about 4.2 billion people in the world right now who use the internet, and if we subtract the roughly 700 million Chinese users who are not likely to ever use Facebook due to the presence of very popular local Chinese based social networking platforms, Facebook’s applicable worldwide user base is about 3.5 billion people. This means that 64%, or nearly 2/3ds of all the people in the world who may use Facebook are already using it on a monthly basis.

Facebook MAUs

This is huge, and implies that the world is indeed quite saturated with Facebook, thus future growth may continue to be lighter than expected. Also, this includes the roughly 54 million Chinese people who do use Facebook. But according to forecasts China is not likely to provide substantial growth to Facebook going forward, as the country’s own social media platforms should continue dominating the Chinese social networking landscape going forward.

Chinese Facebook Users: Past, Current, and Projected

Facebook Remains Largely Unchallenged

The good news is that Facebook remains largely unchallenged, an essential social media monopoly in the West, and in many other regions of the globe. Even with slower growth the social networking giant should continue to add users, expand revenues, and command top dollar ad revenues going forward, even if at a slightly slower pace than anticipated.

Facebook and Google (GOOG) continue to dominate the online ad landscape with roughly 61% of total internet ad spending going to the two platforms, and that is not likely to change any time soon. So, Facebook’s revenues and profits are not going away, are not likely to decrease, and are still likely to grow moderately going forward. It is plausible that Facebook could sustain a moderate 15-20% revenue growth rate from 2020-2023, and then a slightly lower growth rate of 10-15% from 2023-2028.

So, The Stock Remains Relatively Cheap

Facebook’s stock is relatively cheap, especially after the recent selloff. The company is still growing revenues at a very substantial pace. This year’s full year revenues will expand by nearly 40%, and next year’s are expected to climb by about 28%. Even if the company experiences a slight revenue slowdown, it will still grow sales by about 25% next year. Also, earnings wise the company is doing quite well.

Despite the slight revenue miss Facebook topped EPS estimates in the latest quarter and there is no indication that the company will miss this year’s consensus estimates of $7.7. Also, next year’s EPS will still likely come in at about $10 per share. This suggests that at its current price of about $180 Facebook is trading at roughly 23 times this year’s earnings and at about 18 times forward earnings. This is inexpensive for a dominant market leader likely to grow revenues by at least 25% next year.

It’s Not All About “Facebook”

Also, it’s important to consider that it’s not all about Facebook, the core platform. Facebook also has Instagram, Messenger, What’s App, and other segments it can squeeze revenues and profitability out of going forward. In addition, these platforms have significantly fewer users than the core platform, suggesting that they may still be able to deliver robust growth for at least several more years.

Bottom Line: Cautiously Optimistic About Facebook

Facebook is still a company I want to own, but instead of aggressively buying shares after this dip I am content to just hold the shares I have. Therefore, Facebook is likely more of a hold/slight buy rather than a strong buy right here. The reason I want to continue to own Facebook is because it is a dominant market leader, selling at a relatively inexpensive valuation, that should continue to grow revenues at a double digit rate for several (possibly 5-10) years into the future. Despite the slight miss in growth, the company is still very likely to show substantial YoY revenue and EPS advances going forward.

However, it may be wise to exercise some caution at this level, because the company is clearly showing certain signs of a significant slowdown. If Facebook continues to miss future estimates on growth its stock will continue to get punished. In addition, the time period between now and the next quarter’s reporting date may be a sort of wait and see period. Therefore, upside potential will likely be limited between now, and next quarter. In addition, next quarter will be crucial to see whether this is a one-off quarter or the start of a longer trend.

And it’s Not Only Facebook

On a side note, I recommend increased caution in “FANGs” and in high multiple names in general. Google is perhaps the only FANG left that I think is a solid, low risk type investment. Netflix (NFLX) missed growth projections as well last quarter, and is trading at an extremely rich valuation. Amazon (AMZN) is also trading at a very rich valuation, and although the company still has substantial growth potential it will not crush estimates endlessly. Essentially, the FANGs and many other high flying names are priced for perfection at these levels, and any miss in expectations could cause their stock price to contract violently.

