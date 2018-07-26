Chubb's Q2 2018: On The Road To Underwriting Excellence

Nevertheless, the safety margin is not sufficient for me at the current moment, in spite of various green lights.

Regarding the Q2 2018 results, Chubb is on track to restore its underwriting margins which are the keys to generate more profits.

Executive Summary

On 24th of July, Chubb (CB) released its results for the second quarter of 2018. Slightly lower than in Q2 2017, net income amounted to $1.3 billion and benefited from improved underwriting margins compared to Q1 2018. Moreover, the interest rate environment benefited the company, which recorded a higher investment income than in the past. Last but not least, Chubb's integration expenses have decreased over the quarters, proving that Evan Greenberg is in the process of succeeding to finalize the merger of two complementary undertakings. In spite of the various synergies and the restored margins, the safety margin is not sufficient for me to invest in Chubb.

Getting Back To Basics: The Underwriting Excellence Is The Key To More Profits

In Q2 2018, the combined ratio was 88.4% or a 0.4 percentage point deterioration compared to Q2 2017. Nevertheless, the non-life technical result reported for Q2 2018 increased by $16 million to $824 million.

Source: Chubb's Q2 2018 Report

The underwriting income increase in Q2 2018 was mostly due to the 5.6% earned premiums growth. The commercial business area contributed to 59.7% of the P&C technical result, with an underwriting income of $492 million.

At the segment level, the underwriting margins increased almost everywhere, except for the overseas and reinsurance business areas, where the combined ratio worsened respectively by 1.6 percentage points and 19.1 percentage points.

Source: Chubb's Q2 2018 Report

With a year-to-date combined ratio of 89.2%, the company seems to be on track to restore its underwriting margin, even if the combined ratio deteriorated by 1.4 percentage points on a year-to-year basis. The non-life technical result decreased slightly to $1.5 billion on a year-to-date basis; the growth in the earned premiums offsetting the combined ratio worsening partially.

The combined ratio deterioration was mainly driven by the decrease in the underwriting margins of the personal segment, which reported a year-to-date combined ratio of 96.3%, or a 9.4 percentage point worsening. The increase in the combined ratio of the personal segment was mainly driven by higher-than-expected catastrophe losses in Q1 2018 ($284 million vs. $68 million in Q1 2017). Regarding the other business areas, the overseas operations and the agricultural insurance segment reported improved combined ratios, while the global reinsurance suffered from higher catastrophe losses combined with a decline in the earned premiums.

Source: Chubb's Q2 2018 Report

A Boosted Life Insurance Income

Even if the revenues from life activities are negligible for Chubb, the life insurance portfolio contributes to the increase in the group income. With a better cost efficiency (the calculated cost ratio improved by 0.7 percentage points from Q2 2017 to Q2 2018), a higher investment income and stable loss expenses, the Q2 2018 life insurance underwriting income grew by $19 million to $75 million.

Source: Chubb's Q2 2018 Report

On a year-to-date basis, the life technical result increased by $22 million to $142 million, primarily driven by a higher investment income, an improvement in the so-called underwriting margin, and the growth in the earned premiums.

The Benefits Of The Hike In The Rates Are Still There

As in Q1 2018, the investment income benefited from the increase in the interest rates and grew by 7.6% to $828 million. Nevertheless, the interest rate increase affected the market value of the fixed-income portfolio and book value accordingly.

Source: Chubb's Q2 2018 Report

On a middle-term view, the rise in the interest rates should be more impactful than now in the overall results with newly acquired bonds which would deliver higher returns.

Share Repurchase Program Reactivated!

In Q1 2018, Chubb did not repurchase any stock. The picture was slightly different in Q2 2018, as the company repurchased 2.4 million of the outstanding shares for a total of $324 million.

Source: Chubb's Q2 2018 Report

Then, the EPS was positively impacted by the impact of the share repurchase program and was almost flat at $2.76 in Q2 2018.

Source: Chubb's Q2 2018 Report

In my opinion, the company will continue to repurchase its shares actively. The outstanding shares could drop below 460 million at the end of 2018 if the company continues to spend the same level of money than in Q2 2018.

Higher Underwriting Results + Positive Investment Momentum = A Buying Opportunity?

Even if the company has succeeded to restore its margins, the safety margin is not currently sufficient for me to invest in Chubb. The business model of the company is great, the capital allocation is shareholder-oriented, and the insurer should benefit from a better interest rate environment in the future. Traditionally, investors are willing to pay between 1.2 and 1.3 times the book value of the company to acquire its shares. Expecting a 10% annual increase in the book value, as I estimated in a prior article, may be too optimistic. Nevertheless, 5% growth is reachable. Hence the FY2018 book value of the insurer should be about $115 per share. In that case, the fair value of the stock should be in the range of $140 and $150 at the end of 2018. Unfortunately, I prefer passing and waiting for a better entry point.

Conclusion

Succeeding to restore its margins, Chubb seems to be on track to deliver a strong operating performance. The net income should be higher in 2018 than in 2017, which was a disastrous year for the majority of P&C insurers because of the repeated catastrophes (e.g., hurricanes Irma and Harvey). The dividend remains sustainable for 2018, as the payout ratio is lower than 30% at the current moment and should be increased during the first quarter of 2019, management maintaining its shareholder-friendly capital distribution.

Furthermore, Evan Greenberg, CEO of Chubb, is going to succeed in finalizing the merger between Chubb and ACE (ACE), and decreasing the integration expenses over the quarters. In my view, Chubb is a reliable insurance giant, with a leading position in the U.S. insurance market. Nevertheless, the safety margin is not sufficient for me to invest in the company in spite of its undeniable strengths.

Notes for readers: Interested in other analyses mainly focused on the insurance sector? Please do not hesitate to follow me by scrolling up and clicking on the "Follow" button next to my name to not miss my future articles. Thanks a lot for your support! Furthermore, I will be more than happy to discuss with you on my articles, the chosen assumptions for valuing companies' intrinsic value or anything else you consider as relevant.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.