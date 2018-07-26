Hochschild Mining - Still Looks Like One Of The Best Buying Opportunities In The Silver Sector

In my last article on Hochschild Mining (OTCPK:HCHDF) I have concluded that one share of the company is worth around $3.0. However, Mr. Market has a different opinion on these stocks and today Hochschild shares are trading at $2.42 a share. Interestingly, I have identified at least one factor adversely impacting Hochschild share prices. This factor is called Vanguard Precious Metals and Mining Fund. Look at the chart below:

As the chart shows, since May 2016 the fund has been aggressively selling Hochschild shares in big quantities (around 5 million shares each time). The red line shows the cumulative amount of shares sold - it is easy to spot that the fund has sold around 35 million shares up to now. To remind my readers, as of the end of 2017 there were 449.5 million shares outstanding, which means that Vanguard was one of the largest shareholders (holding a 10% stake in 2016). Definitely, any company encountering such an aggressive selling campaign does not look like an interesting buying opportunity…

HCHDF data by YCharts

Investment thesis

However, despite poor performance I still think that Hochschild shares offer value to investors interested in precious metals stocks, particularly in the silver segment. Most recently the company released 2Q 2018 production figures, which, in my opinion, were very good. Since this release (July 18, 2018) Hochschild share prices went up 4.0% while one of the most popular gold mining ETFs, GDXJ, went down 0.2% (as of July 24, 2018). Does it mean that Hochschild shares are ahead of a trend reversal? Only time will tell but it looks like this time it is quite likely…

Let me discuss 1H 2018 and 2Q 2018 production figures.

1H 2018 and 2Q 2018 production figures

The table below shows production figures reported in 1H 2018:

Source: Simple Digressions

First of all, it should be noted that in 1H 2018 the company produced 19.9 million ounces of silver equivalent, an increase of 10.7% compared to 1H 2017.

Secondly, there were two main contributing factors standing behind this strong performance: Pallancata (a production increase of 31.3%) and Inmaculada (19.8%).

Pallancata

Pallancata is a growth story. Together with the San Jose mine, it is the highest grade operation in the company’s portfolio. In the second half of 2018 the main ore feed should be mined at the Pablo vein, a promising deposit discovered in 2015. If that is the case, throughput is supposed to increase from the current 1,700 tons per day to 2,800 tons, driving the total 2018 production to 9.5 million ounces of silver equivalent, at least (7.7 million in 2017). What is more, costs of production should also go down when the Pablo vein is fully operational (3Q and 4Q 2018).

Inmaculada

Inmaculada is the largest mine in the company’s portfolio. Apart from that, it is the lowest cost operation as well. For example, in 2017 it was producing metals at an all-in sustaining cost of production of $9.8 per ounce of silver equivalent. This year this cost should be only slightly higher ($9.5 - $10.1 per ounce).

Now, a brief description of Arcata, the lagging mine.

Arcata

The Arcata mine was the worst operation. And I am not surprised - as the chart below shows, over the last nine years this mine has been producing less and less metals:

Source: Simple Digressions

This year the mine is supposed to encounter another, significant cut in production (from 5.5 million ounces of silver equivalent in 2017 to 4.0 million) but I am bit optimistic about this operation. Why? Well, first of all it looks like silver head grades recorded by Arcata have stabilized. For example, since 1Q 2017 the average silver grade reported by Arcata has been standing at 314 grams of silver per ton of ore. In 2Q 2018 the mine showed the grade of 322 g/t, slightly above the six-quarter average.

What is more, the quarterly throughput went up from 91.2 thousand tons of ore in 1Q 2018 to 97.3 thousand tons in 2Q 2018. However, these figures are good evidence at what stage of its life the Arcata mine is. In 2Q 2018 the Arcata mill was milling 1.1 thousand tons of ore per day while in the past a throughput of 1.8 – 1.9 thousand tons was the norm. Simply put, due to narrower veins the mine production had shrunk. As a result, in 2017 the company made a $43M impairment charge to adjust the value of Arcata to the current conditions.

Finally, San Jose.

San Jose

San Jose is a high-grade, underground gold / silver mine located in Argentina, jointly held by the company (51%) and McEwen Mining (MUX). As the chart below shows, it is an outstanding operation:

Source: Simple Digressions

Why do I think so? Well, I am particularly impressed by strong gold head grades (generally the grades are going down at aging operations). Yes, in 1Q and 2Q 2018 the grades were a bit lower than in 2017 (6.44 and 6.26 g/t, respectively vs. 6.71 g/t in 2017) but still…they hold well.

On the other hand, it seems that the mine has reached a production plateau. Since 2014 it has been producing around 13.5 million ounces of silver equivalent and this year it is supposed to deliver a similar amount of metals.

Summary

In my opinion, despite being in a medium-term downward trend, Hochschild shares still present an outstanding buying opportunity. Here are a few factors supporting this thesis:

According to my own calculations, Hochschild shares are worth around $3.0 a share. Today these shares are trading at $2.42 a share so they are significantly undervalued.

Production figures reported in 1H 2018 were strong - the company produced 19.9 million ounces of silver equivalent (a 10.7% increase compared to 1H 2017).

In my opinion, Hochschild should easily meet its 2018 production guidance of 38 million ounces of silver equivalent.

Using an EV / EBITDA multiple as a relative valuation method, Hochschild shares (the red bar on the chart below) are the cheapest ones, compared to the peers:

Source: Simple Digressions

Risk factor

Of course, there is a risk factor as well. Vanguard Precious Metals and Mining Fund, a big seller of Hochschild shares, still holds a large stake in the company. As of June 8, 2018 the fund held 15.3 million shares of the company (3.0%). It means that the company’s share prices may be adversely affected.

Final note: Did you like this article? If yes, please, visit my Unorthodox Mining Investing section where I manage a portfolio of up-to-ten mining picks, discuss new investment ideas and provide my subscribers with a medium-term outlook on a few financial markets (particularly the base / precious metals market).

Disclosure: I am/we are long CEF, GDX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.