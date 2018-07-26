Nutanix: Switch To Calls

For those people who insist on staying long, calls offer much of the upside at far less risk. I offer my favorite call option.

Over the past twelve months, the shares of Nutanix Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) are up about 135%, though as I write this, shares are down ~5% on the day. That is certainly an impressive return over a year, and a strong indication of the volatility in the name. In my view, investors would be wise to take the money and run at this point. The shares may continue to rally from these levels, but with each dollar uptick, the risk also rises. I’ll go through my reasoning by unpacking the financial history here, and by looking at the stock itself.

I’ll also review some insider activity that I find somewhat alarming. I’ll conclude with a suggestion for investors who may not want to abandon the name completely. For those people who want to participate in any further crowd driven upside, call options are a reasonable way forward in my view. They offer much of the upside and far less of the downside associated with share ownership at this company’s valuation, so I’ll offer my favorite among these.

The Company

For those who may not be familiar with it, Nutanix specializes in Hyperconverged infrastructure. The company helps eliminate the silo effects of local data storage, by moving relevant data assets to the cloud, while keeping some data elements local. The Nutanix solution suite enables IT teams to build and operate multi-cloud architectures, ranging from the private to public to private cloud assets, that they control locally.

In short, the company allows IT departments to experience the benefits of keeping some data in house while moving other data to the cloud. This flexibility is quite powerful and is why the company has generated massive sales gains over the past five years.

Financial Snapshot

The market obviously rewards revenue growth, because Nutanix has delivered that in spades over the past several years. Since 2013, revenue has grown at a CAGR of just over 90% (!). The problem is that as revenue has expanded, so too has the net loss, which is up at a CAGR of about 59%. In fact, when I ran a correlation between revenue and net income over the past 5 ¾ years, I found a very strong (r=-.81) negative correlation between revenue and income. It seems that the more they sell, the wider the loss. This prompts the question, if rising sales won’t generate profits, what exactly will?

Loss per share looks better (having ballooned at a CAGR of “only” 21%) for the perverse reason that the massive dilution we’ve seen since 2013 has reduced the rate of EPS loss. The number of shares outstanding has grown at a CAGR of about 32%. In sum, the company has generated revenue, but most of this revenue has been plowed back into sales and marketing (up at a CAGR of 79%), R&D (up at a CAGR of 77%), and G&A (up at a CAGR of about 74%). The result of this is that losses have continued to mount, and a greater percentage of the company’s operations have been funded by dilution. How is any of this good for shareholders?

On the bright side, results for the first three quarters of 2018 are much better than the same period in 2017, largely because of the switch to software only. Sales are up by 44%, and the net loss is fully 33% less. Thus, bulls may be forgiven for assuming that the company is on the verge of profitability.

The Stock

As I’ve said repeatedly, and no doubt tiresomely, it’s all well and good to find a great company, but just as important is the valuation. A wonderful business can be a terrible investment if the stock is overpriced. For that reason, I need to spill some virtual ink talking about the stock itself. When I try to determine whether a stock is overpriced, I unpack the market’s current assumptions about a given business. In addition, I look at the price per share relative to the cash flow per share. It’s fair to say that on both metrics, the valuation here is something only a tech investor could love.

In order to unpack what the market assumes about the future of the business, I turn to the work produced by Professor Stephen Penman in his excellent book “Accounting for Value.” Penman describes how an investor can use the stock price itself as a variable in a standard finance formula to work out what the market must believe about future growth.

At the moment, the market is forecasting a perpetual growth rate of about 13% for this business, which is extraordinarily optimistic in my view. This is especially strange in light of the fact that the analyst community, never a despondent group, continues to forecast losses for this company for the foreseeable future.

Switching to a more standard measure of valuation, the price to free cash flow is, to quote a Nutanix investor, “epic.”

The shares are currently changing hands around 520 times free cash flow. I’m calling on the entirety of my Irish gift for understatement when I suggest that this valuation is objectively excessive.

Insider Activity

I don’t begrudge any insider the right to diversify their personal holdings and sell shares in a given company. Selling stock in the company you work for only makes sense in order to minimize the risk in your entire financial life. That said, when I see the excessive insider selling activity at a company like Nutanix, I take note. Over the past five months, the President has unloaded fully 200,000 shares for a little over $10.6 million (thankfully, through the magic of tech company math, he has maintained his share count throughout).

In addition, the CFO sold 300,000 shares in June for ~$16.2 million. This sale struck me as interesting because it took his stake from 409,020 shares to 109,020 shares (a 73% reduction). All in, insiders have sold just under 754,000 shares over the past five months.

This prompts a question: If the people who know this company best, including the CFO, aren’t comfortable keeping a material amount of their personal capital invested, why should outsiders?

Calls As Alternative

A central premise of my investing philosophy is that price and value can become unmoored for extended periods of time. Obviously I think shares of Nutanix are overpriced, but I think investors in that company should consider switching to options for reasons other than the valuation alone. I think the overall market may take all companies lower over the next year, whether they are undervalued or overvalued.

It’s also highly probable that the crowd won’t catch mass sanity anytime soon, and so the shares may continue to rally based on narratives about “cloud” and sales growth. In such an environment, it behooves investors, who should always be worried about risk, to consider call options as proxies for their shares. I think this is a viable strategy for people even for companies they happen to like.

If I were a speculator in Nutanix, I would sell my shares and buy the January calls with a strike price of $60. At the moment, these are being bid-ask at $4.80 to $5.30. Although this is fairly expensive, the premium representing fully 10% of the total capital for only six months, I think being exposed via calls is superior to being exposed to the shares for a few reasons. First, there is no lost dividend income, so the opportunity cost is zero.

Second, an investor can take fully 90% of their capital off the table, making the trade by definition a lower risk strategy. Third, if the shares rally from here, most of the upside will be captured. If the overall market swoons and takes these shares down, far less capital is exposed.

Conclusion

I think there are a host of reasons to avoid Nutanix at these levels. In spite of ever-growing revenue, the company seems perpetually light on earnings, which is the basis of all sustainable shareholder returns. In addition, the shares are very expensive relative to the cash flows here, suggesting more downside than upside.

Also, the people who know this company best, have been net sellers for the past five months. For these reasons, I would avoid the shares. For those people who insist on staying long, I think a much safer bet would be to switch to calls. Price and value inevitably meet. When price falls to meet value here, owning calls will be the least painful option.

