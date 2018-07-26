Oil Equities Are Generally Waiting For Love

As a parent, you’ve likely taken your kids to see Disney’s latest animated movie, Incredibles 2. We know that because the summer heat and free time means...distractions are needed! Box office receipts confirm our assumptions, and we hope you enjoyed the two hours of tranquility. Having seen the movie ourselves, it makes us think back to the first movie, and as obsessed as we are about oil, we can’t help but draw an analogy.

In the first Incredibles movie, Samuel Jackson’s character Frozone rushes around his home in search of his “super suit” while a giant robot attacks the city. His panic ultimately leads to this exchange with his wife.

Like Frozone, we’ve been hearing this a bit from investors, albeit in the form of a question. After reporting our results, the natural follow-up query has been “is this the greatest good we ever gonna get?” Incredibly . . . not even close.

Generally Waiting

At this stage we’re waiting. We previously stated that energy stocks currently comprise just 6% of the value of the S&P 500 index, when the long-term average is double that. The reason? Generalists.

As oil prices inflect and Wall Street analysts play catch-up by revising oil price curves upwards, energy equities have yet to inflect. Largely because generalists (i.e., active fund managers) sense career risk. According to the Wall Street Journal “[s]ince March 2012 the number of commodity funds globally-which trade in oil and other commodities such as wheat or copper-has dropped from 368 to 130.” For generalists who’ve avoided the energy sector the past three years, oil has become not only esoteric (because who’s left to explain it), but utterly uninvestable (because who's left after buying it). Particularly as two things have taken flight: 1) value investing and 2) indexing.

We’ve written before about value investing, how difficult it can be, and as it’s gained in popularity in the active fund management world, almost everyone seems to be a value investor these days. If there’s anything we’re certain of, it’s that value investors detest commodities. Brand loyalty? Nope. Proprietary IP? None. Scale? Not really. Competitive advantage? We wish. Oil has and continues to be a commodity, and one placed in the “too hard basket”.

Second, the increasing popularity of index investing also means business risk increases. If you’re an active fund manager at a large shop, why risk your hard-won career on a contrarian thesis that’s spelled the end of numerous colleagues?

Even more so when your firm is hewing closely to the index, where a 50 basis point outperformance means you're golden by the standards of Morningstar, but underperform by the same means looking for new work. After all we’re in the asset aggregating business and not absolute performance business right?

So that natural hesitation, not completely unwarranted in the past three years, means Newton’s first law of motion is right: things at rest, tends to stay at rest. Yet the counter-of that is true, because once gathered, inertia can be powerful. Just ask Newton about his “South Sea” trade. When you least expect it, things can get bubbly.

Oil inventories have tightened and we believe they will continue to tighten in the coming months despite pleas from the Trump administration for OPEC+ production increases, SPR releases, and the return of Libyan exports. Although we're in a bit of a lull after oil prices' Q2 inflection, equities have yet to ramp as strongly. We think they will because as oil prices continue to increase into the year-end, traders and speculators will look for investment vehicles beyond the actual commodity to express their bullishness, and as they bid up equity prices, energy as a percentage of the broader index will inevitably creep up. Consequently, as the index weighting for energy increases, generalists will then follow suit and increase their exposure, adding to the buying pressure. Sure they'll couch-it in terms of "revising their oil price expectations", etc., but by then the path to a higher energy weighting will have been well paved by sell-side analysts. Thus, career risk...mitigated. So are we worried that equities haven't seen their share of love? Not really because if we continue on this journey, we're about to get an index hug.

Today, the numbers simply don’t balance, and spare capacity is threadbare. We wait patiently because we can and we wait patiently because we're watching each actor play out their roles. In the meantime, we're just sitting here having already found our super suit.

