Baby DivHut Dividend Income Portfolio Update Q2 2018

Every quarter, I like to review baby DivHut's portfolio and dividend income. With the second quarter of 2018 already in the books, it's time to see how his portfolio has fared. Generally speaking, there is not much change in his portfolio on a month-to-month basis, as fresh capital is not always available to make trades for him every month. Still, with dividend reinvestment, stock spin-offs and a small buy I made, his portfolio continued to grow in size from last quarter. Of course, the aim of his portfolio is not necessarily to achieve capital appreciation, but rather dividend growth with the ability to generate an ever-increasing passive income stream. With that being said, let's take a look at his current holdings and sector allocation.

Portfolio

Symbol Description Quantity Cost Basis Market Value Cost/Share Gain or Loss ABBV AbbVie Inc. 2.1048 $132.69 $192.67 $63.04 +$59.98

45.21% ABT Abbott Laboratories 9.2737 $351.39 $597.23 $37.89 +$245.84

69.96% CAT Caterpillar Inc. 15.8080 $1,086.38 $2,181.03 $68.72 +$1,094.65

100.76% D Dominion Resources Inc. 10.9150 $768.30 $773.98 $70.39 +$5.68

0.74% EMR Emerson Electric Co. 39.0910 $2,054.21 $2,692.20 $52.55 +$637.99

31.06% GIS General Mills Inc. 16.5568 $929.61 $713.43 $56.15 (-$216.18)

(-23.25%) ITW Illinois Tool Works Inc. 6.4345 $551.42 $889.25 $85.70 +$337.83

61.27% JNJ Johnson & Johnson 8.6925 $880.97 $1,124.46 $101.35 +$243.49

27.64% KMB Kimberly-Clark Corp. 5.1124 $589.56 $542.73 $115.32 (-$46.83)

(-7.94%) MCD McDonald's Corp. 5.5380 $913.20 $874.67 $164.90 (-$38.53)

(-4.22%) MMM 3M Co. 1.0288 $197.39 $206.46 $191.86 +$9.07

4.59% PEP PepsiCo Inc. 10.8246 $1,166.14 $1,242.01 $107.73 +$75.87

6.51% PFE Pfizer Inc. 13.4887 $450.11 $508.52 $33.37 +$58.41

12.98% PG Procter & Gamble Co. 15.1550 $1,302.84 $1,197.09 $85.97 (-$105.75)

(-8.12%) SO Southern Company 10.8530 $482.97 $515.95 $44.50 +$32.98

6.83% UL Unilever PLC - ADR 13.8222 $557.30 $779.02 $40.32 +$221.72

39.78% VFC V.F. Corp. 30.6246 $1,931.98 $2,801.54 $63.09 +$869.56

45.01% YUM Yum! Brands Inc. 14.8136 $787.69 $1,159.16 $53.17 +$371.47

47.16% YUMC Yum China Holdings Inc. 14.4302 $328.97 $483.41 $22.80 +$154.44

46.95%

Total Investment Balance $19,474.83

Gain or Loss $4,011.71

Year-to-date dividend income: $235.49, which is on track to surpass his 2017 total.

Sector Allocation

Sector Sector % Market Value Industrials 30.65% $5,968.93 Consumer Cyclical 27.31% $5,318.79 Consumer Defensive 22.97% $4,474.29 Healthcare 12.44% $2,422.89 Utilities 6.62% $1,289.93

Looking at his sector allocation above, I know I'd like to boost his healthcare holdings and may initiate several new positions as I have done recently in the pharma/biotech space. I know there are still gaping holes in his overall portfolio, such as no finance, tech, energy or hyper-growth companies listed. I'm sure that will change over time. My main goal with his portfolio, at this stage, is to set up a very strong base of "boring" stable companies and later add some "flashier" names into the mix. There are still many more consumer staples I'd like to add, and even another utility or two, before that will happen. Baby DivHut is only three (I know, no longer a baby), and at this point, I'm very satisfied with the progress made so far.

What do you think about baby DivHut's portfolio and sector allocations? I would appreciate any suggestions for potential stock picks as well. Please let me know below.

Disclosure: Long all above.