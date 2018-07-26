GE: Tough Start For NewCo

GE CEO John Flannery

General Electric's (GE) Q2 adjusted EPS was down 10% Y/Y, yet it still beat on earnings. The earnings call included a lot of moving pieces given the company's recent restructuring efforts. Healthcare and Transportation will no longer be considered "core," and will be allowed to pursue growth opportunities on their own. Core GE ("NewCo") will include Aviation, Power Systems and Renewable Energy.

NewCo's Top Line Down By Single Digits

Prior to the restructuring, I viewed Healthcare as a future catalyst for GE. I found it odd that it was not considered core. I also suspected NewCo could struggle without it. GE's old operations grew revenue 4% Y/Y, benefiting mightily from the Baker Hughes (NYSE:BHGE) acquisition. However, NewCo's revenue of $16.8 billion was down by high-single digits.

Aviation's revenue was up by 13%, while revenue from Power and Renewable Energy were down 19% and 29%, respectively. I knew it could be a tough quarter for Power, but I was taken aback by the slide in Renewable Energy's top line.

Power has been struggling since the second half of 2017 when market demand for heavy duty gas turbines declined to around 40 gigawatt from 46 gigawatt. Management intimated demand for 2018 had moved to below 30 gigawatts. Secondly, the market for gas turbines continues to be soft. Orders of $7.4 billion were down 26%. Management expects orders to improve in the second half of the year, and could potentially be flat versus the year earlier period. If or when the decline in orders flattens, it could be the catalyst needed to stem the decline in Power Systems' revenue.

Renewables orders were down by double digits, driven by onshore wind orders. Management intimated the decline in orders was due to timing, and that onshore wind orders were flat so far this year. Onshore service orders were up by over 2 times. If service orders continue to grow and onshore wind orders turn around, then it could lead to out-sized growth in Renewables revenue. This sounds very encouraging.

Aviation orders were up 29%, equipment orders were up 62% and service orders were up 9%. Equipment orders were buoyed by a 90% increase in commercial orders and a 19% increase in military engine orders. I assumed at some point the commercial orders would mirror the weakness in the U.S. economy. That has not happened. The fact that commercial orders remain robust is bullish for Aviation. Secondly, I assumed the military side would be a bit recession-proof given President Trump's emphasis on increased military spending.

NewCo's Segment Profits Off By Double Digits

The restructuring should make NewCo's earnings less opaque. Investors should also be able to hone in on key value drivers. Segment profit was off 22% as both Power and Renewable Energy underwhelmed. Profit margins also ticked down to 12% from 14% in the year earlier period.

Operating profit at Power was $421 million, down 58% Y/Y. Lower volume and an unfavorable productivity mix led to the downturn. Cost-outs were over $200 million during the quarter. However, if the unfavorable mix continues, it could more than offset an expected increase in orders in the second half of the year. Lower operating profit for Renewable Energy was driven by lower volume and unfavorable pricing. The lower volume appears to have been a timing issue. What happens if competition in the sector picks up? Will that drive down pricing despite higher volume? Only time will tell.

Operating profit for Aviation was up in the high-single digits on higher volume. Profit margins declined by over 100 basis points due to unfavorable mix on higher LEAP shipments. I estimate blended margins for Power and Renewable Energy to remain in the low-single digits. The last thing GE needs now is margin erosion in Aviation. For now, Aviation makes up about 70% of NewCo's operating profit.

Is Cash Flow The Next Shoe To Drop?

Heading into the quarter, I assumed capital adequacy and/or capital-related issues at GE Capital could cause additional angst. Management headed that issue off at the pass by stating its intentions to materially shrink GE Capital's balance sheet. That said, the earnings call appeared to have been going as planned until the free cash flow ("FCF") discussion arose. The company reported FCF of $258 million, which was in line. Through the first half of 2018, FCF was $1 billion better than last year.

Management estimated FCF for the year would be about $6 billion. This was less than the previous range given by the company, which could have been alarming for certain investors. FCF also relates to businesses that are no longer considered core. I tend to focus on earnings, cash flow and capital adequacy of NewCo. Until the non-core businesses are finally separately, there could remain some opaqueness around earnings and FCF related to them.

Conclusion

I would avoid GE until there is more visibility on NewCo's earnings patterns.

