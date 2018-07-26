SPYR Inc - SEC Charges Joe Fiore & SPYR Inc With Fraud

The company potentially ran out of cash during Q2-2018 - only had $115k of cash at end of Q1-18 with a $273k monthly burn rate.

The SEC has officially accused Joe Fiore and SPYR Inc. (formerly Eat at Joe's) with FRAUD (source).

SPYR Inc. still has a $50 million market cap despite having only $115,000 in cash & securities remaining as of the end of Q1-2018 and a >$800,000 quarterly burn rate. Coinciding with the Fraud charges the SEC is seeking disgorgement of >$11,500,000 of profits from Joe Fiore, Joe’s fund (Berkshire Capital), and SPYR Inc. With the company itself possibly out of cash, paying the fine may be a struggle.

SPYR Inc. (formerly known as Eat at Joe’s) is a penny-stock that had 1 single restaurant in the Philadelphia Airport as its asset before the lease ran out in 2017. In 2015, they had “pivoted” into first being a digital media company, and then into being a mobile gaming company in 2016. In reality, SPYR Inc. operated in violation of the law as an investment company by not registering as one. The company/s brokerage account, the SEC alleges, which was controlled by Joe Fiore, was used for manipulative stock transactions in other securities (like Plandai Bio). We first wrote about SPYR Inc's sales of the shares of other stock promotions to fund the company's losses in 2016. In that article, we exposed the stock parking of pump & dumps that had been occurring with Joe Fiore & Berkshire Capital using SPYR Inc as their own personal piggy bank.

SPYR Inc., controlled by Joe Fiore, is accused of being used for his own personal trading and the manipulation of Plandai Biotech’s Stock (formerly PLPL). The SEC is suing Joe Fiore, Berkshire Capital Management (no association with Warren Buffet), and SPYR Inc. for the disgorgement of all profits from their manipulative share sales of PLPL stock which they estimate is $11.5m.

Joe Fiore has worn many hats for SPYR Inc: he was the founder, CEO, CFO, Chairman. He owned more than 50% of the common stock, and controlled brokerage accounts in the company (SPYR’s) name (according to the SEC charges).

Accusations against Joe, Berkshire Capital Management, and SPYR include (paragraphs 2-8, 16 of the SEC complaint):

Illegal paid stock promotion

Manipulative Trading

Matched or wash trading to create the appearance of volume

Marking the close – executing trades at the end of day to inflate the share price

Painting the tape – Submitting multiple buy orders to create the appearance of active trading

Concealing ownership interest and stock sales from the investing public

SPYR Inc. (Eat at Joe’s) failed to register as an investment company, so was operating as an investment company illegally. The SEC asserts this is a violation of Section 7a) of Investment Company Act

(Source - Securities and Exchange Commission v. Joseph A. Fiore, Berkshire Capital Management Company, Inc., and Eat at Joe's, Ltd. (n/k/a SPYR, Inc.), No. 7:18-cv-05474 (S.D.N.Y. filed June 18, 2018))

There are multiple examples the SEC discovered of Fiore executing a pump & dump and enriching himself via sales by Berkshire Capital & SPYR (formerly Eat at Joe’s). An example of one of them is shown below:

(Source - Pg 11 of SEC complaint)

The company’s response to these allegations are that they deny any wrong-doing. They do note that the SEC is trying to get them to disgorge their profits from the alleged illegal sales of PLPL stock.

In researching all the old 10-K & 10-Q filings for SPYR Inc, it appears that SPYR generated $13.3 million in gross proceeds from sales of “trading securities” (this was all stock that was transferred by Joe Fiore, Berkshire Partners & others to SPYR Inc’s brokerage account for liquidation) from April 2013 to March 2014. In total they generated $17.8 million from stock sales but the SEC litigation is specifically targeting disgorgement for the period from April 2013 to March 2014.

(Source - Fuzzy Panda compiled from 10-Qs & 10-Ks 2013 to present)

The SEC is seeking $11.5 million from Fiore, Berkshire & SPYR Inc. SPYR Inc itself does not appear to have the cash available to pay back any fine, as they have exhausted their cash due to operating losses, amassing a current accumulated deficit of $51.2 million. (10-q pg 2)

Assessing SPYR's Low Cash Position? Have they Run Out of Cash?

As of March 31, 2018, SPYR Inc. reported only having $78,000 in cash & $37,000 of marketable securities (10-q pg 2), while cash from operations burn in Q1 was $818,000 (pg 5). The declining revenue base stood at only $6,000 (pg 3). They borrowed an additional $150,000 in promissory notes in April 2018. This would mean that in Q2-2018 SPYR only had $265,000 of cash & securities available to fund estimated monthly operating losses of $273,000 (assuming that the Q1 burn rate stayed constant. In 2017 it was higher at ~$1.03 million a quarter).

Has SPYR Inc. run out of cash to fund its operating losses?

In light of this revelation of the company potentially running out of cash, it is important to review how SPYR Inc. has been funding its operating losses as they no longer have marketable securities in other stock promotions that they can sell.

The only way that SPYR Inc. has managed to pay its bills in 2018 so far is via:

Related party loans from Berkshire Partners (also charged with fraud by SEC)

Selling shares at a massive discounts

Related party transactions with Berkshire Partners are likely over. SPYR Inc. had a line of credit that enabled them to borrow up to $1 million, and they have already borrowed the full $1 million as of March 31. In our opinion, now that the SEC has charged both Berkshire Partners and SPYR Inc. with fraud, they will no longer be able to keep funding SPYR Inc.’s losses with these related party transactions.

Off-Market share sales – SPYR Inc.’s other way of funding the business in Q1-2018 has been by issuing shares at prices from $0.10 to $0.132--a dramatic ~75% discount to the publicly traded prices at the time. They sold 4.2m shares to a 3rd party for $555,000 and 500,000 shares to an executive’s father for $50,000. So even before the SEC charged SPYR Inc. with Fraud, investors needed a ~75% discount to SPYR Inc.’s publicly traded price to invest.

As mentioned earlier, SPYR Inc also did a convertible promissory note transaction on April 26, 2018 to borrow $150,000 (with a total borrowing capacity up to $475,000). However, they have not filed an 8-K indicating that they have been able to successfully draw on the remaining $325,000 of that promissory note in Q2 in order to fund their additional operating losses.

From publicly disclosed documents, it appears SPYR would have had only $265,000 (Cash + marketable securities + 150k promissory note) available to fund their losses for the rest Q2-2018. We assume that the 3rd parties, and even related parties will lilely no longer be willing to fund SPYR Inc’s operating losses now that the SEC charged them with fraud. If investors were previously requiring a ~75% discount to fund losses in Q1-2018, we can’t imagine the discount they would require now.

Accountant resigned

On July 2, 2018, Soles, Heyn & Company, SPYR Inc.’s independent accountant resigned effective that same day.

SPYR Inc. disclosed that their auditor resigned because:

“the accountant believes it can no longer rely on management’s representations”

Liquidation Catalyst - 3.5 Million Shares Salable Starting July 26th

SPYR Inc. recently issued, or is going to issue, 3.5 million shares & 3.5 million warrants to Zakeni Limited in order to settle a long-standing lawsuit from Zakeni Limited (controlled by Sheldon Saleman). Zakeni Limited sued SPYR Inc. (formerly Eat at Joe’s) for repayment of $1.5 million of convertible debt issued in 1998 that was never repaid. (More details about this lawsuit are in our Previous Article about the Zakeni Lawsuit or can be found on pg 30 of the 10-k).

The shares that are being issued are to settle a 20-year-old dispute, so we think it is reasonable to assume that Zakeni will liquidate the shares as soon as they possibly can.

We believe that the shares will become available for Zakeni to start selling on July 26th. The settlement agreement states that SPYR Inc. agreed to issue Zakeni the 3.5 million shares & warrants within 10 business days of a judge approving their settlement agreement. This agreement was approved on July 12, 2018, so it looks like Zakeni should be in a position to potentially liquidate shares (subject to their gating provisions) beginning on July 26, 2018, at the latest.

Zakeni's liquidation is capped at the greater of 10% of the prior trading days volume or 5,000 shares per day which means that selling pressure in SPYR stock could endure for quite a while.

Terms of the settlement agreement & share issuance are below:

Source - Zakeni vs SPYR 1-15-cv-00926-GAM Doc 70

Acceptance of the settlement agreement by the court on July 12th, 2018:

Source - Zakeni vs SPYR 1-15-cv-00926-GAM Doc 72

Summary of Negative Catalysts:

SPYR stock has a -20% borrow rate and 150k shares available to short. There are numerous catalysts that make this $50 million market cap penny stock an interesting opportunity to short:

The SEC has accused the company of Fraud but there is an opportunity since the stock hasn’t collapsed yet;

The SEC is seeking disgorgement of $11.5 million of profits from the sale of shares of Plandai Biotech from SPYR Inc, Joe Fiore, and Berkshire Partners;

As of March 31, 2018 SPYR Inc. only had ~$115,000 of cash & marketable securities left and if operating losses have stayed constant they likely ran out of cash during Q2-2018;

Q2 Financial Results to be announced in mid-August

Selling Pressure by Zakeni Limited as they are finally able to sell stock in order to recover some of their money from the 1998 loan.

We originally warned about SPYR Inc. in August of 2016 in our first public article (SPYR Inc. – Strong Sell - 85% Downside - Connected To A Vast Network Of Stock Promotions).

While this situation is disappointing for long investors in SPYR, it is encouraging to see the SEC taking action to bring justice upon this situation.

