Qualcomm And NXP, You Win Either Way

Ever since Qualcomm's (NASDAQ:QCOM) announcement of the takeover of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI), I have been negative on QCOM. The main reason was that QCOM would evolve from a cash-rich company to a high indebted company. In fact. in a previous article (please consider: "Why The Market Is Not Cheering Qualcomm's Acquisition Of NXP"), I figured the company would probably have a debt load of about $40 billion after the acquisition of NXPI.

On the one hand this debt needs to be serviced, and on the other, it was my opinion that QCOM's dividend might be in jeopardy. In addition, I had many doubts about NXPI's growth prospects.

QCOM was mostly betting on NXPI's automotive chip division, which grew about 11% at the time. But paying a trailing multiple of 22 did not seem like a great deal to me at the time. Besides, NXPI has really not gown much over the past 2 years.

NXPI Revenue (Quarterly) data by YCharts

And to be sure, I think the market had the same idea. Because if the NXPI acquisition was such a good idea, QCOM shares should have rallied. But they did not. In fact, they were close to $50 after the acquisition was announced, and rose every time the acquisition was questioned.

As I said back then, my view was that shareholders would be better served if the company used its cash to repurchase shares. And QCOM has said it will do just that.

And last night, along with the announcement of the company's Q3F'18 results, management announced:

In addition, as previously indicated, upon termination of the agreement, we intend to pursue a stock repurchase program of up to $30 billion to deliver significant value to our stockholders.

Please note that to my mind, the main reason to buy QCOM shares is the $30 billion share buyback that was announced. As such, quarterly results are not within the scope of this article.

Having said that, however, the company also beat estimates by $0.30 EPS, and revenue by $41 million, which increased 5.7% Y/Y. So, in addition to the share repurchases, the quarterly beat can be considered an additional tailwind.

Please note, the current market cap is about $87 billion. So repurchasing $30 billion might do wonders for the stock.

Why NXPI is also a Buy

NXPI shares have drifted lower for a while on the back of the uncertainty regarding the acquisition by QCOM. However, I think this pressure will be temporary and is of a technical nature.

First of all, let's take a look at what analysts think. According to data from Yahoo Finance, analysts are forecasting the company will deliver $7.72 in EPS next year. For starters, NXPI is not an expensive stock on a forward-looking basis. On a forward-looking basis, the multiple comes out to about 13. So, investors can probably say they are getting a bargain compared to many other stocks.

Analysts are forecasting 6% revenue growth for 2019. While NXPI's pales in comparison to many technology companies, nevertheless the forward multiple is low, so downside should be limited. Sure, it might fall further from current levels, but that will only make it more appealing.

Also, please note the company will receive a $2 billion breakup fee from QCOM. Chances are this money will be used for stock repurchases, which will provide both a smaller float and an EPS tailwind (fewer shares, higher EPS).

But there is another reason why I think shares have fallen over the past several weeks, and it has a lot to do with speculating gone bad.

I have read and heard in conversations on CNBC that many institutional investors have been selling NXPI puts, thinking the deal was a sure thing. The logic was to collect some extra income waiting for the deal to be consummated.

Remember, many investors bought NXPI shares around $110, hoping to sell at $127.50 per share. So now everyone is under water. Not only that, but all those who sold those puts are losing an arm and a leg at current prices. In a nutshell, institutional investors who conducted such trades are losing on both ends.

I am assuming there will be a lot of selling from all those speculators who bought at $110 and above. However, all those who sold puts are losing a lot of money. They too might be forced to sell - on the one hand to stop the bleeding if shares fall much further, and on the other, to cover their losses from all those puts.

So, while I think NXPI shares might drop further and we might also see a lot of volatility, in the end the stock will be a Buy after all the forced selling. In fact, the lower it goes, the more appealing it will become.

Bottom line

QCOM is a Buy mainly because of the $30 billion stock repurchase management announced. However, the current quarter might serve as an additional tailwind.

NXPI is also a Buy. The stock is not expensive to begin with, and forced selling might drive shares lower than we could imagine.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.