Gazprom Neft Proves Again Its Technological Advance

It is a shame free float in shares is limited and suitable only for retail investors.

A year ago I mentioned how unconditional for national oil companies GazpromNeft is. Share price was about 80% lower then.

Refinery near Pančevo city did not attract much interest, but Novi Sad's science and technological centre was quite impressive.

Serbian refinery and science centre were chosen for presentation to investors during their annual trip.

Share price

Gazprom Neft's (OTCPK:GZPFY) shares are trading at their highest price level in the last 6 years, having outperformed major Russian peers like Lukoil (OTCPK:OTCPK:LUKOY) and Rosneft (OTCPK:RNFTF). The performance was as strong as in Tatneft's (OTCPK:OTCPK:OAOFY) case, which is characterized by an attractive dividend story. Dividend payout ratio for Tatneft is at the 56% level, with the average number for the Russian oil & gas sector at 29%.

Source: Bloomberg

Do not be surprised by the extreme Surgutneftegaz EV/EBITDA indicators because they are a result of the big cash pile on balance sheet (more than $18 bn) and in that case close to zero Enterprise Value.

source: Companies data, Bloomberg

OPEC+ deal impact

Production growth is limited for Russian oil companies due to the production cut deal with OPEC last year. Recently, the deal was renegotiated and about 200 kbpd of production growth for Russia was allocated from overall 1 mln b/d agreed for OPEC and non-OPEC countries.

Gazprom Neft is producing about 1.3 mln b/d of crude oil. Its share in total Russian oil output is about 12%. So it is just 20-30 kbpd of allowed production growth that Gazprom Neft could count on in the nearest future.

Russian comps do not choke wells to limit production but instead lower activity at their old fields in West Siberia. It is hard to predict how the fields will react after the deal is finally ended. For now, Gazprom Neft is focused on production growth in green fields like Yamal's Novoport field and tight oil in the Bazhenov formation.

Gazprom Neft had shown the highest rate of production growth before the deal with OPEC was signed. The company has constantly been underpriced compared to peers. However, in the current environment, 3-year expected growth from company's oil production is forecasted at just 3% average level. Given this number, Gazprom Neft looks equally weighted with Rosneft, the other Russian national company.

Investor trip takeaways

While Gazprom Neft's valuation is quite high already, the company has got several advantages compared to its peers and only one evident flaw.

The company looks favorable due to its modern type of management, especially comparing to their key competitor, Rosneft, notorious for one man decision-making control. Gazprom Neft looks much more market friendly and aiming for constant improvement - unusual qualities for national oil comps.

During the tour at NIS science centre, the company's representatives described how big data, supercomputer and their own models all help the company to find the best solution for fields' development in the shortest time possible.

Lowering the time for decision-making process has become essential for cost effective development of small oil fields. U.S. shale oil industry is also mostly focused on implementing big data for lowering costs and enhancing drilling results. It is what is expected from companies in a fierce competitive environment and not just from National oil comps with access to lucrative domestic reserves.

The one key disadvantage is extremely low free float (about 4% of total shares outstanding) and accordingly low trading volumes (about $1 mn per average day).

Bottom Line

At Gazprom Neft's presentation, the issue of low free float was discussed quite intently during the Q&A session. Gazprom's representatives (the parent company of Gazprom Neft) made it evident that there are no plans to sell part of its stake in Gazprom Neft at the moment in spite of high share valuation. Hence, the probability of improvement in Gazprom Neft's trading liquidity in the foreseeable future is quite low in my opinion.

Gazprom Neft continues to provide some interesting exposure of modern type of Russian national oil company for retail investors. However, valuation does not look attractive enough, especially given substantial downside risks for crude oil price and political risks as the USA does not seem to change its aggressive stance against Russia.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. Please do your own due diligence before making any investment decisions. All expenses during the trip were covered by Gazprom.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.