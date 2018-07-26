Yield Curve Takes Center Stage

Although most cyclical sectors have been outperforming the S&P 500, interest rate-sensitive sectors have faced headwinds from rising bond yields in recent months. There has also been increasing talk of the possibility of an interest rate-induced recession later this year based on the flattening Treasury yield curve. In this commentary, we’ll examine the rising rate environment and see why the bears’ worst fears aren’t likely to be realized this year.

One of the most talked about developments in recent months has been the narrowing spread between the 10-year U.S. Treasury bond yield and the Fed funds rate. The yield curve is commonly used to forecast recessions, and indeed it has been historically accurate in predicting recessions. A recession signal occurs when the yield curve has flattened and then inverted (i.e. when bond yields fall below the fed funds rate). As the following graph shows, the spread between the two rates has indeed narrowed, although the yield curve hasn’t yet inverted. Since even an inverted yield curve can occur several months before the onset of a recession, any talk of an economic contraction based on the yield curve is premature.

Source: Yardeni Research

While talk of an inverted yield curve is premature, there’s no denying that 10-year Treasury yields have been in a well-established upward trend in the last two years. This has caused undue worry to many investors who fear that higher bond yields will serve as competition for equities and thus undermine the stock market’s longer-term upward trend. The extent of the rise in Treasury yields since 2016 can be clearly seen in the CBOE 10 Year Treasury Note Yield Index (TNX) shown here.

Source: BigCharts

While the 10-year yield suggests that credit conditions have been getting tighter, the yield spread between U.S. high-yield corporate bonds and the 10-year Treasury bond continues to fluctuate in a tight range at a level that matches previous cyclical lows. What’s more, the S&P 500 earnings yield was last seen at close to 5% while the 10-year Treasury yield is just under 3%. Thus, yield-conscious investors still have an incentive to favor stocks over bonds.

Meanwhile, with forward earnings continuing to rise into record territory, the stock market has been driven largely higher as measured by the large cap S&P 500 Index (SPX). Shown below is the year-to-date performance of the SPX, which is getting closer to its January 2018 peak after several months of backing-and-filling. The January peak in the S&P can be at least partly attributed to valuation multiples which were uncomfortably high earlier this year. However, they’ve since fallen closer to their long-run fair values based on forward P/Es. The stock market has therefore regained its fundamental footing and is in a better place than it was heading into 2018.

Source: BigCharts

Turning our attention to the stock market’s technical picture, my favorite indicator for measuring the incremental demand for equities - as well as the market’s overall internal strength - continues to confirm that bulls are still in control of the intermediate-term trend. The number of stocks making new 52-week lows on the NYSE hasn’t gone above 40 for five of the last six trading sessions, which is a big improvement over the last several weeks. This tells us that internal selling pressure on the Big Board remains fairly subdued on an immediate-term basis. More importantly, the cumulative trend of the 52-week highs and lows on the NYSE remains up, as the following graph shows.

Source: WSJ

Getting back to the subject of the interest rate-sensitive market sectors, the financials have found their footing recently after lagging earlier this summer. The PHLX Bank Index (BKX) has been rallying all month and was up strongly in the last two sessions despite the latest Treasury yield spike. I view this as a clear sign that stock investors are unconcerned by the near-term impacts of a rising rate environment.

Source: BigCharts

It’s also worth noting that the NYSE Securities Broker/Dealer Index (XBD) made a 4-week high on Tuesday before closing under that high. The Broker/Dealer Index remains above its rising 15-day moving average, however, and is still in a confirmed immediate-term (1-4 week) upward trend. XBD is one of my favorite indicators for the broad market, for when the broker/dealers are doing well it tends to confirms broad market strength.

Source: BigCharts

The one missing ingredient for a decisive rally has been the lack of strong NYSE short-term internal momentum. This is measured by the 4-week rate of change in the cumulative new 52-week highs and lows mentioned above. The ingredient of rising short-term internal momentum is still unfortunately missing since the new 52-week high/low differential has been somewhat weak on a 4-week basis. It has, however, been gradually reversing in the last few days as the following graph shows. A bigger reversal in this indicator would turn the market’s near-term tide firmly in favor of the bulls.

Source: WSJ

On a strategic note, investors should maintain intermediate-term bullish exposure to the stock market via ETFs and outperforming individual stocks in strong sectors. My continued preference is for tech sector stocks (particularly in the e-commerce sphere), consumer discretionary stocks and real estate equities. Now would also be a good time to prune portfolios by trimming losses among under-performing large cap stocks, raising stops on all long positions, and taking some profits on winners.

Disclosure: I am/we are long XLK, IYR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.