Autodesk: Reasons To Buy, And Risks

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) went through a significant change in early 2018 in terms of growth, marking a turning point after some difficulties, which resulted in its transition to a business model based on subscription contracts. While current revenue remains below the record levels of 2015 and 2016, the company has experienced a renewed demand for its products and an increasing amount of subscription agreements with its customers during the year.

Despite the fact that Autodesk benefits from a wide portfolio of products and a strong cash position that can fuel further acquisitions, the stock still holds high levels of uncertainty because the company is not yet profitable. Even though Autodesk presents a strong investment thesis that can materialize in the long term, the company faces risks that must be addressed.

Comprehensive portfolio of products

Autodesk's main advantage is the wide range of products it offers. The company has been able to position itself as a market leader in the computer-aided design (CAD) market, thanks to its ability to adopt new trends. The company has been able to enhance its product portfolio over the years by means of an aggressive acquisition strategy which has recently been focusing on mobile and social markets. The executives' strategy is to look for small businesses that can easily integrate into the company's products and services, and that offer low integration costs for it.

During 2017, the firm acquired several small start-ups, spending a total of $87.0 million, that further complement its cloud and mobile-based offerings. Furthermore, the company continues to hold a strong cash balance, the first quarter of 2018 having ended with $1.3 billion in cash and marketable securities. This capital will allow the company to finance more acquisitions in the middle term and to continue providing its customers with more value by means of this strategy.

These recent investments in mobile platforms and cloud technology further consolidate Autodesk's leading position while the company attempts to increase its presence in the construction and manufacturing sectors in an effort to further diversify its revenue. For now, the company is focusing on gaining territory in the cloud market by quickly integrating these technologies into its main products with the most important of them being the Fusion 360 software (Autodesk's 3D CAD, CAM, and the CAE tool), and the BIM 360 software (a 3D model-based product for the design, construction and management of buildings). The company seeks to benefit from a growing adoption of its cloud-based products by its customers since the industry is transitioning from the personal computer to the cloud.

In addition to this transition to digital processes, the company has been venturing out to the construction and manufacturing markets with its relatively inexpensive and easy-to-implement products, especially its BIM offerings. This robust collection of products and the value they give to customers are likely to ensure long-term growth as past investments begin to generate tangible benefits. Meanwhile, the company is continuing to move towards its subscription plan and is attempting to increase its revenues in the emerging market as short-term measures to generate top-line growth.

Growing recurring revenue

Another one of Autodesk's advantages is its recent adoption of a more attractive model based on recurring revenues. This new model will not only provide the company with sustainable revenue in the long term, but will also give its financial statements more certainty and will provide the company with the possibility of reducing its costs and increasing its margins in the middle term. However, although this business model, based on subscription and consumption-based pricing, promises to be a positive factor for the company, it has taken a toll in the short term, especially during the past two years, given the new changes in revenue recognition.

Despite these difficulties, the company seems to be back on the right track now. The double-digit growth reported in the last two quarters was mainly attributed to its recurring revenues as a result of this business model transition. During the first quarter of 2018, the company reported total revenues of $560 million, from which $532 million were recurring revenues. This result now reflects the maturity of the business model since this figure represents a recurring revenue rate of 95%, up from about the mid-50% range in 2016.

Looking forward, the transition of the business model is expected to generate an annualized recurring revenue (ARR) growth rate of 25%, which is based on current trends, and boost cloud subscription growth as well. Executives expect to achieve profitability for the first time in 2020 as the company continues to gain significant momentum in its ARR and benefits from a better, long-term value pricing model.

Switching cost and network effect

For the past 30 years, Autodesk has been dedicated to creating a strong customer base which has given it a strong competitive advantage against its competitors. This customer base has been reinforced thanks to an active training campaign in educational institutions on the use of 3D animation and visual effects tools created by Autodesk. This approach has reinforced the company's relevance in the CAD industry for several years.

Furthermore, the comprehensive product portfolio and the adoption of the new subscription model are further increasing the switching costs for Autodesk's customers. This competitive advantage will most likely continue as customers are being persuaded to change Autodesk's CAD solutions due to the time it takes to learn how to use a new platform, in addition to the impact that implementing a new solution would have on operations in the short term.

Risks

Although the company's future looks promising, investors must be aware that the company faces certain risks that may negatively affect its results in the near term.

The company's main issue has always been its lack of profitability and its uneven revenue growth. In the past, management has used cost-saving programs to improve profitability, although these efforts have been offset by the large number of investments and acquisitions the company has made to boost its growth. Furthermore, Autodesk's recent investments in infrastructure and marketing initiatives to drive its cloud-based offerings are currently weighing down on margins, causing concern in the company's recent results. The company is trying to motivate its clients to transfer from maintenance subscriptions to product subscriptions by offering discounts which, despite having increased the subscription base, has also weighed down on the results. Therefore, these cost restructuring programs have only been temporary corrective measures, and this risk will persist until the company begins reporting organic revenue growth.

In addition, some analysts believe that the company's revenue depends on its indirect sales channels to a large extent. This has resulted in risks in the past due to the fact that the majority of its distributors and resellers do not have much capital and have experienced difficulties in times of economic contraction which has affected Autodesk's results. In spite of the efforts to migrate towards a direct distribution model, 70% of the sales reported by the company come from these indirect channels, which results in a costly dependence for the company that has affected its top-line results year after year.

Summary

Overall, as a result of the acquisitions made in recent years, and following the adoption of the new business model, the high stock price now reflects the expectations that investors have placed on Autodesk. Valuations seem to reflect this renewed optimism in the company, leaving little room for further price increases in the short term. While the company seems to be well positioned to generate sustained revenue growth over the next years, its biggest challenge will continue to be to achieve profitability. Meanwhile, the price will maintain a high degree of uncertainty that investors should consider.

