Repligen: A Story Of Explosive Growth In A $200 Billion Market

A Brief Overview

Repligen (RGEN) is a small cap, pure play company in the bioprocessing space. While they themselves do not develop drugs, they supply an array of high-quality products used as inputs in the research and development processes of biopharmaceutical companies. Their spectrum of products, which range from proprietary proteins to physical hardware, streamlines the biodevelopment process. This in turn generates stronger results for the end-user, while conveniently making it more cost effective.

Outlook in Bioprocessing

In order to understand Repligen’s investment merit, it’s important to understand what they do; therefore, what exactly is “bioprocessing?” In a nutshell, it’s the manipulation of living cells or their components for a particular purpose, namely to create drugs, vaccines, or gene therapies. This contrasts with conventional drugs composed of solely non-living chemical components that are synthesized in a lab. Biological drugs, or biologics, represent the cutting-edge of medical research as they can more effectively treat diseases like multiple sclerosis, psoriasis, and cancer than conventional methods can.

In 2017, the global biologic drug market totaled a shade over $200 billion with North America alone consuming $44%. Furthermore, it’s projected to reach $300 billion by 2020, about a 9% annual growth rate. This has been fueled by accelerating biologic drug submissions currently estimated at over 350 pipeline products across the industry. Approvals have also been accelerating with a grand total of 76 mAbs on the market.

Business Segments, Explanations, and Respective Outlooks

Protein Manufacturing - Within the vast biologic market, Repligen targets a key subsection dealing with proteins called monoclonal antibodies. Monoclonal antibodies, or mAbs for short, are proteins that can bind to substances in the body, such as cancer cells. Given their immense therapeutic potential, mAbs are in high demand; however, unlike traditional drugs, mAbs must be sourced from other living cells and the most efficient way to create large quantities is through a complex cellular cloning process. Repligen creates a state-of-the-art, proprietary Protein A ligand which is vital to that process.

What are Protein A ligands? They are proteins used in a purification process called chromatography, an important step in the cellular cloning procedure. Chromatography simply refers to the separation of components in a mixture. At the risk of oversimplification, Protein A binds selectively to the mAbs intended to be cloned and allows for remaining components to be filtered out. Without Protein A, the cell cloning process becomes impossible since the desired mAbs would not be differentiable and therefore, could not be separated from the other components. The result yields mAbs that will reproduce, providing a purified product that biotechs can employ in their experiments.

Protein manufacturing put Repligen on the map over 20 years ago and they have since dominated their niche, capturing over 90% of the market in Protein A manufacturing. While they stand to benefit from more pharma companies hopping on the biological bandwagon, they face headwinds from GE Healthcare who announced in 2017 they would develop their own, in-house Protein A. This hurts RGEN twofold because not only does that create more market competition, GE happens to be their largest customer. Management estimates $1 million in lost sales in 2022, but doesn’t see any significant implications in the near term. Bioprocessing has high barriers to entry so it will be a few years before GE starts to eat into their market share. Moreover, RGEN uses long-term contracts to lock in revenue and recently renewed existing ones with GE (through 2021) and Merck (through 2023). All told, Protein A ligands account for about 40% of revenue and are expected to grow between 5-7%. So, while GE’s entry tampers the growth outlook in this segment, Protein A is a necessity to developing biologics and they are still well positioned to tap market growth in the coming years.

Chromatography – As mentioned, chromatography is the process that separates biological components, isolating the desired molecules (mAbs) from additives used during cell culturing. Getting a little more granular, column chromatography is a specific way to separate proteins given their unique molecular characteristics. Repligen, through their acquisition of BioFlash in 2010, offers a suite of industry leading pre-packed chromatography columns. While the captivating technical details of pre-packing vs. self-packing columns are not overly important, it should be noted that pre-packing brings an added layer of experimental consistency to the end-user. It alleviates a number of potential issues that could dilute or disrupt the chromatographic process (i.e. cross contamination from previous uses, mispacking). Again, this makes the process more cost efficient with the added benefit of saving a substantial amount of time. Management was wise to get out in front of this trend, and on the whole, they’ve proven themselves quite deft in navigating market opportunities both through acquisitions and internal innovation.

Their suite of chromatography products, called OPUS, experienced explosive growth over the last year showing a 40% sales increase and more than doubling orders. Part of this growth can be attributed to mAbs therapies which comprise 2/3rds of the $200 billion biologic market; however, innovation on behalf of Repligen’s R&D team should not go overlooked. Building on the OPUS product portfolio, they’ve added larger offerings of 60 cm and 80 cm columns which effectively allow them to service larger players. In clinical trials that treat large patient groups (typically Phase II and III trials), 60 cm and 80 cm columns allow for cost efficient scaling that smaller offerings cannot handle. In addition, they’ve launched OPUS Recovery, a unique, innovative feature that gives users the option to remove and reuse chromatography resins (like Protein A) after use; at a cost of roughly $15,000 per liter of resin, this feature will be well-received. Neither the Recovery feature nor an 80 cm column are available outside of Repligen.

According to the CEO, “[Repligen] shipped a record number of columns in the [1st] quarter and… had strong demand across the various column sizes.” While protein growth has moderated, chromatography sales have accelerated on the back of a differentiated product and expanded sales force. I fully expect this trend to continue as more of the market shifts toward pre-packed columns.

Filtration – RGEN’s filtration line experienced excellent growth (19% YoY) on the back of their Spectrum acquisition which augmented a previously incomplete line of filtration products. Spectrum effectively doubled their filtration business overnight by adding a TFF platform and accompanying consumables estimated to generate around $50 million this year. Moreover, it widened their addressable market to $1.5 billion, leaving ample room to grow market share with TTM sales of only $141 million (9.4% market share). All in, filtration accounts for about 20-25% of total revenue.

As some background, RGEN sells two primary types of filtration platforms: Alternating Tangential Flow (ATF) and Tangential Flow Filtration (TFF). These systems provide a rapid and efficient method for the separation and purification of molecules. Similar to chromatography, they are used to purify antibodies, but they do so differently and target the separation of different molecules. Specifically, the ATF system continuously removes cellular metabolic waste during initial cell culturing. This allows target mAbs to continue reproduction unhindered. TFF comes into play after chromatography, refining the retentate (retained mAbs) further by removing any impurities. This step is equivalent to shaking sand and pebbles through a sifter where you want to keep the pebbles and remove the sand; that’s TFF's job on a cellular level.

Their ATF systems, acquired in 2014, recently saw back to back quarters of 30%+ growth driven by increased adoption of their single-use versions. In comparison to their stainless steel counterparts, single-use provides a cheaper option that adds value through time savings and slightly improved yield. The industry as a whole seems to be shifting in this direction. Similarly, Repligen captures additional recurring revenue through the consumables that their TFF systems employ. TFF consumables grew by 50% during 2017, again due to increased adoption of single-use products. This segment will be an excellent source of cash flow as it continue to gain more share of total revenue.

Risks

My primary concern with Repligen is valuation. As Repligen has emerged as a leader in the bioprocessing space, the market consequently priced it as such. Its recent run after Q1 earnings extended the price to all-time highs which simultaneously inflated their valuation. With a current PE of 70x, the market is likely pricing in continued double digit growth in their chromatography and filtration segments. Their PE is almost double its peers (1.8x the industry average). Similarly, its EV/EBITDA is a whopping 73x compared to an industry average of 18x.

I believe there are a number of factors built into these numbers. First, high sales growth in a high growth industry. They have generated 17.8% top line CAGR over the past 5 years with the bulk of that attributable to the past 2 years, albeit some being inorganic growth. Second, management has proven themselves in identifying accretive acquisitions and positioning Repligen as a pure-play bioprocessor. The data surrounding the growth of biologics has given investors reason or more aptly, the confidence, to price RGEN so highly. Third, RGEN itself fits the acquisition sweet spot at around $2.1 billion in market cap; it could be very attractive for a larger player looking to bring bioprocessing in-house. Therefore, an M&A premium is likely embedded or at least partially so.

Although their leverage sits at 3.5x EDITDA, debt only accounts for 10% of their total capital. They currently have $100 million in outstanding 2.12% fixed rate loans, but are projected to generate $39 million in 2018 operating cash flow. The debt is a function of recent acquisitions but those additions have already proved beneficial to shareholders and management is shifting the business model towards more consumable products. This lends itself to very well cash flow generation and going forward, I see debt as a non-issue.

Also worth noting, Repligen has enjoyed participation in two market beating trends: Growth and small cap. Per Morningstar, US growth has outpaced US value by a difference of 16.51% year to date. Similarly, small cap continues to deliver strong returns over the S&P by about 2% YTD. While this doesn’t invalidate the success of RGEN whatsoever, its price has been undoubtedly bolstered by favorable market conditions. These trends have shown no signs of reversing, but they are cyclical and investors looking for short-intermediate opportunities are exposed if sentiment tilts back toward risk-off, value assets. With this market, momentum could easily carry the price further north, but the fundamental case is virtually nonexistent.

Conclusion

Repligen is a buy-and-hold. They strategically carved out a niche for themselves, making their products increasingly indispensable as they continue to innovate where their competitors have not. Over the past 5 years, sales have averaged a 17% increase, EBITDA a 12% increase, and earnings per share a 10% increase. Furthermore, they have positioned themselves as the supplier to an array of biotech firms which offers any investor broad exposure to a growing biologic industry without needing to speculate as to which firm will create the next breakthrough drug. Given the high barriers to entry, competition is limited and any new entrants will come with plenty of forewarning. While I believe the price is currently overextended, buying Repligen with a time horizon of a few years or more makes a lot of sense. The risk I see is mainly valuation based or cyclical and if you are willing to ride that out, I think Repligen can add value to any portfolio.

