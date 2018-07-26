Amazon Q2 Earnings: AWS, Ads, And Whole Foods Beat Low-Margin Online Retail

At nearly $2,000 per share, AMZN is nearly priced to perfection, any downside ER surprise may be met with notable share losses.

Considering Amazon's share has already gained over 56% YTD and 30% since Q1, we wonder if much of the good fortune from Q2 has already been factored in.

While investors may seek more color on U.S. Postal Service shipping costs and the expected impact on the bottom line, Amazon.com (AMZN) still comes out as the best performer in FAANG stocks, gaining over 56% while the broad market has been treading water this year. Amazon’s Q2 earnings release (ER) is later today, so it seems pointless to speculate the actual outcomes. More importantly, in this article, we are interested in the post-earnings price moves in response to most likely outcomes.

AWS Surges

Amazon’s AWS, which dominates the infrastructure-as-a-service market, has increased its market share by growing into the software-as-a service and platform-as-a-service segments. The potential size of this end market is projected to grow at a 30% annual rate in 2016-2020 to $72 billion, according to Gartner, which will easily allow AWS to grow a high double-digit growth rate into the next 10 years (Figure 1).

Cloud represents the majority of Amazon’s operating income with only 9.8% of sales over last 12 months. While AWS revenue grew 43%, profit surged 41%. (Figure 2B). For Q2, consensus suggests that AWS end-market growth should represent 20% growth in core Amazon revenue, excluding Whole Foods.

Whole Foods and Advertising Business Surge

The consolidation of Whole Foods into Amazon’s Prime Service and the efficiency improvement seems well underway, as demonstrated by the fast turnaround in Whole Foods revenue growth (Figure 2C), 4% in Q4 2017. Amazon's physical store revenue, mainly from Whole Foods, rose to $4.5 billion in Q4 and to $4.26 billion in Q1 (Figure 2D). Mainly aided by the Q2’s 100 million Prime membership (Figure 2E), Whole Foods is expected to contribute $4.35 billion, or a 2% growth, to Amazon’s top line.

Equally benefited from the surge in Prime, Amazon’s advertising, which grew more than 139% in Q1, is expected to further contribute to Q2’s growth.

Q3 Revenue

With tremendous sales momentum going forward, the record Prime Day will help Q3 revenue guidance upward revised to beat consensus like last three years (Figure 3A). Though, the lower margin in online retail business is expected to continue. International operating margin will remain challenged due to Amazon’s long-term strategic investments in international expansion. Wall Street analysts have reflected such views in their Q3 vs. Q2 ER forecasts (Figures 3A, 3B, and 3C).

Q2 Earnings Valuation

In general, amid the earnings report, stock prices are reacting to revenue earnings and gross margin surprises, and any guidance surprise or guidance changes. However, since Amazon is all about growth and it has delivered explosive growth in recent period, we added additional measures of revenue growth and its growth in the Amazon Web Services Cloud business (AWS) in our estimates. To this end, we identified the historical relationship between Amazon stock price changes to its relevant fundamental metrics, including revenue, earnings and gross margin surprises.



We used the last 48 quarters actual ER data to correlate the post-ER 5-day AMZN stock returns to these metrics. The price impacts from various ER metrics are summarized in Table 1. One easy way to read the results is that, for every $100 million revenue beat, the stock price increased by 1.87%. As Amazon has routinely grown its revenue in high double digits rates, unlike other stocks, AMZN stock pricing also reacts to the revenue growth trend. For every 10% revenue growth year to year, the stock will go up by 1.5%. Note that the historical revenue growth trend is so important to shareholders, that it trumps all other revenue guidance metrics. Similarly, although AWS’s growth is the main driver in Amazon’s recent revenue growth, its impact on the stock has already been reflected by total revenue measures. AWS growth does not provide additional information.

On the earnings front, Amazon’s shareholders have notoriously been known to fixate on revenue, not earnings. As expected, the EPS surprise did not provide any new information on stock prices. However, the market is not that forgiving in terms of Amazon’s ability to control cost. At this same time last year, when Amazon operating income fell 51% after the company made a number of strategic investments to increase its fulfillment and logistics capability. This is the reason why gross margin beat has a significant impact on stock return at a 4.58 to 1 ratio (Table 1).

Likely Post-Q2 Price Impacts

Using the above framework, we will be able to estimate the likely price impact given various ER outcome scenarios. In Table 3, we first tabulate the earnings estimates provided by various sources are listed. Q1 revenue estimates range from $53.27 billion to $53.54 billion and EPS from $2.49 to $2.67.

Using the two relevant metrics of $53.35 billion Q2 revenue and 40% gross margin as benchmark to define “surprise,” we were able to use the metrics reported in the last section to estimate more accurately the likely price impact across various actual outcomes, given each combination of actual Q2 gross margin and revenue outcome. The predicted 5-day post-ER returns could range from -6% to +14.9% (Table 4-A). Based on our forecasts on Q2 revenue ($53.25 billion to $53.50 billion,) and gross margin ($39.8% to 40.1%), our most likely return estimates are between -1.3% and 5.1% (in blue), with a reasonable but insignificant 2%-3% upside. Since there are several moving parts to affect price reactions. We are only able to show the two most important factors at a time, which are revenue and earnings surprises. Say, the pre-ER Amazon closes at $1829, the stock may be theoretically traded somewhere between $1720 and $2100 (Table 4-B) corresponding to the 5-day return estimates (Table 4-A). Our most likely price forecast prices are between $1800 and $1850 (if the pre-ER prices closes at $1829).

Finally, Amazon has been on the defensive since the election. During this earnings season, maybe it is time that the investors should turn their attention to its fundamentals for a change. Benefiting from the significant growth in AWS, Prime membership, Alexa adoption, and further price decrease in Whole Foods, it is expected that Amazon will deliver a strong Q2 ER which may give AMZN some minor upside in the short run.

Though, considering that Amazon's share has already gained over 56% year to date and 30% since Q1, one should wonder if much of the good fortune from Q2 has been factored into the current price. As the $2000 shares are nearly priced to perfection, any downside ER surprise may be met with notable share losses.

