Copa Holdings, S.A. - Flying Under Investors' Radars

Get paid a decent dividend of 3.6% while amassing capital gains and rewarded for staying long over the next three to five years.

Thesis

Copa Holdings, S.A. (CPA) is a leading airline in Latin America that has been experiencing steady double-digit growth thanks to its industry-leading operational efficiencies. After kissing its 52 week high in January of over $141, events such as rising oil prices, Latin American economic instability, and the concerns of competition have forced share prices consistently downhill since March of this year and now have found some support around the mid-nineties. Trading with a trailing P/E of 10.1, a forward P/E of 8.82, while yielding over 3.6% shows that investors have lost faith in, and/or forgotten about CPA. Investors willing to play the long game for the next three to five years should be handsomely rewarded as analysts are expecting the airline to achieve long term earnings growth rates of over 17% with a mean consensus for FY18 earnings to come in at $9.64 and FY19 increasing 11.5% to $10.75. Source

Operational Strengths in the Face of Rising Fuel Prices

Given the recent JetBlue (JBLU) earnings, it is quite apparent that investors are worried about higher fuel costs as shares dived over 10% on the day of the release due to concerns on the bottom line impacts it would impose on the company's bottom line moving forward. Jet fuel is not as cheap as it once was, and we have seen its costs increasing dramatically from its sub-one dollar lows in 2014 and 2015, to now nearly doubling over the past 30 months. Source

There is certainly no denying that higher jet fuel prices will equate greater expenses, however, what may be bad for CPA may also be good. While oil rising oil prices increase jet fuel prices, it also tends to strengthen the currencies in Latin America. When local currencies strengthen, so do CPA's yields - as seen in the most recent quarter's earnings above.

Passenger traffic, which grew 10.4% along with the company's yields per passenger mile 5.3% is outstripping the company's growth of 8.4% - showing that demand is present. With positive growth in both traffic and yield efficiency, CPA is proving that it is an efficient operator in the face of increasing costs.

Source

Diving a bit deeper into the airline's operational strength, we see that it sported a CASM a little of $0.09USD - which is within striking distance of Spirit Airlines (SAVE) who just posted a CASM of $0.0884 in Q1 of 2018. This is ironically thanks to CPA's hub-and-spoke model, which is not usually as efficient as point-to-point models such as Spirit's, but due to the hub, being located in Panama City, which is between Central and South America, it is a superb location for serving both markets as well as Mexico, the Caribbean, and United States.

Inflated Economic Concerns

Recently the Latin American economy has improved, with major countries in the area growing GDP for the past four quarters and the IMF issuing positive outlooks for 2018 (less Venezuela). This uptick in economic activity has spurred travel demand is apparent when we looked at CPA's operating metrics from Q1 compared to the prior Q1. Source

Risks

No investment is without risk and CPA is no exception to the rule. In its upcoming Q2 earnings release (Scheduled for August 8th) the company is expected to incur a one-time expense of $15 million due to flights that were suspended in Venezuela. While these flights have resumed, it is a clear example of what can happen unexpectedly and suddenly. Additionally, this economic recovery in Latin and South Americas could be short-lived due to a collapse in commodity prices once more or political turmoil & upheaval.

Conclusion

CPA has been flying under investors' radars, or perhaps the risks seem too great. However, I am placing a BUY rating on CPA with a 3-5 year holding period. Getting paid a respectable dividend, which has a payout ratio under 35%, in conjunction with a company growing it earnings at a double-digit pace over the coming years should yield the Alpha investors seek. The carrier is an effective operator and possesses the unique trait of being more insulated from rising oil prices than other airlines. Additionally, its hub's location is another tremendous strategic advantage, allowing it to service 75 destinations in 31 countries.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CPA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.