Weekly CEF Roundup: NTG Rights Offering Expires, ECF Boosts Distribution

The Weekly CEF Roundup will be put out at the start of each week to summarize recent price movements in closed-end fund [CEF] sectors in the last week, as well as to highlight recently concluded or upcoming corporate actions on CEFs, such as tender offers. Most of the information has been sourced from CEFInsight or the Closed-End Fund Center. I will also link to some articles from Seeking Alpha that I have found for useful reading over the past week. The searchable tag for this feature is "cildoc". Data are taken from the close of Friday July 13, 2018.

Weekly performance roundup

16 out of 31 sectors were positive (down from 20 last week) and the average price return was 0.18% (down from 0.37%). Health/biotech led with +1.55% return followed by Asia equity at +1.28%. Preferred CEFs were the largest loser, at -1.11%.

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

23 out of 31 sectors were positive on NAV (down from 29 last week), while the average NAV return was 0.27 (down from 0.85%).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

The sector with the highest premium is multisector income (2.94%), while the sector with the highest discount is New Jersey munis (-15.35 %). The average sector discount is -6.99% (down from -6.91% last week).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

High yield showed the largest premium/discount increase (+0.81%), while health/biotech showed the largest premium/discount decline (-0.73%). The average change in premium/discount was -0.08% (up from -0.45% last week).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

The sector with the highest average 1-year z-score is U.S. tax-advantaged equity (+0.81) while the sector with the lowest z-score is New Jersey munis (-1.60). The average z-score is -0.56 (down from -0.56 last week).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

The sector with the highest yield is MLPs (10.00%), followed by global growth & income (9.35%), emerging market income (9.32%), global equity dividend (9.12%) and multisector income (8.54%). Discounts and z-scores for the sectors are included for comparison. The average sector yield is 6.82% (down from 6.83% last week).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

Individual CEFs that have undergone a significant decrease in premium/discount value over the past week, coupled optionally with an increasing NAV trend, a negative z-score, and/or are trading at a discount, are potential buy candidates.

Ticker P/D decrease Yield P/D z-score Price change NAV change (QQQX) -6.99% 6.79% 3.17% -0.6 -4.59% 1.87% (ASA) -3.88% 0.40% -17.56% -1.2 -2.90% 1.67% (PDT) -3.82% 7.33% 6.18% -0.1 -5.11% -1.70% (HQH) -3.78% 8.32% -10.00% -1.7 0.53% 4.76% (IDE) -3.74% 8.07% -5.46% -0.8 -3.23% 0.60% (HQL) -3.27% 8.00% -5.21% -1.4 1.42% 4.92% (MPV) -2.99% 7.44% 4.16% -0.3 -2.79% 0.00% (JDD) -2.81% 5.84% -5.31% -1.6 -2.48% 0.42% (HEQ) -2.62% 9.18% -0.18% 0.5 -2.38% 0.18% (BKN) -2.60% 4.88% -9.37% -0.5 -2.91% -0.13%

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

Conversely, individual CEFs that have undergone a significant increase in premium/discount value in the past week, coupled optionally with a decreasing NAV trend, a positive z-score, and/or are trading at a premium, are potential sell candidates.

Ticker P/D increase Yield P/D z-score Price change NAV change (OXLC) 5.66% 14.59% 10.12% 2.6 5.41% 0.00% (BST) 4.60% 5.16% 8.90% 1.8 5.79% 1.33% (XFLT) 3.89% 8.67% 0.84% 0.0 3.58% -0.42% (HTY) 3.50% 10.11% 8.61% 1.1 3.20% -0.12% (RCG) 3.00% % -6.50% -0.2 5.62% 2.23% (ASG) 2.67% 6.50% 10.26% 1.8 3.83% 1.32% (BME) 2.45% 5.83% 8.83% 2.8 3.29% 0.96% (HFRO) 2.43% 5.79% 4.93% 1.1 2.51% 0.13% (ACV) 2.33% 8.40% 0.34% 1.6 2.89% 0.51% (ERH) 2.19% 7.25% -0.56% 0.7 0.40% -1.81%

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

Recent corporate actions

These are from the last month and are quoted from Closed-End Fund Center, Morningstar, or CEFInsight (email alerts); any new news in the past week has a bolded date:

July 5, 2018 | Royce Value Trust, Inc. (RVT) (the “Fund”) is pleased to announce the successful completion of its common stock rights offering (the “Offer”), which expired on July 3, 2018. The subscription price for each newly issued share of common stock was determined to be $15.33, which under the terms of the Offer was equal to the lower of: (i) $0.25 below the last reported sale price per share on the New York Stock Exchange on July 3, 2018 (i.e., $15.58 per share); or (ii) the net asset value per share on July 3, 2018 (i.e., $17.39 per share). Based on preliminary results provided by the Fund’s subscription agent, subscription requests for over 7.1 million shares were received, with gross proceeds to the Fund being expected to exceed $109 million. It is currently anticipated that such shares will be issued on or about July 9, 2018. June 22, 2018 | The Nuveen Build America Bond Fund (NBB) and Nuveen Build America Bond Opportunity Fund (NBD) announced certain results of their Annual Meeting of Shareholders. NBB announced that shareholders at its Annual Meeting have approved the issuance of additional common shares in connection with the proposed merger of NBD into NBB, the elimination of NBB’s fundamental policy related to the its contingent term provision and the election of Board members. NBD announced that its Annual Meeting of Shareholders has been adjourned to solicit additional proxies necessary to obtain shareholder approval for the merger. Consummation of the merger is contingent upon shareholders of NBD approving the merger. Regardless of whether NBD shareholders approve the merger, NBB will conduct a 20 percent tender offer as described in the proxy materials, eliminate its contingent term provision, change its principal investment policy to invest at least 80 percent of its assets in taxable municipal securities, and change its name to Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund. These changes will become effective on, or as soon as practicable thereafter, the closing date of the merger if the merger is consummated, or otherwise upon completion of NBD’s Annual Meeting of Shareholders, including any further adjournments thereof. June 20, 2018 | Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. (the “Fund”) (AEF) announced today the preliminary results of its cash tender for up to 28,470,130 shares of its common stock, representing approximately 32% of the Fund’s outstanding shares. The offer expired at 11:59 p.m. New York City time on Tuesday, June 19, 2018. Based on current information, approximately 61,362,593 shares of common stock or 68.97% of the Fund’s outstanding stock were tendered through the expiration date. This total includes shares tendered pursuant to notices of guaranteed delivery. This number is subject to adjustment and should not be regarded as final. Because the number of shares tendered exceeded 28,470,130, the number of shares that will be purchased by the Fund will be pro-rated based on the number of shares properly tendered by each shareholder. No more than a total of 28,470,130 properly tendered shares will be accepted for payment at a price per share equal to 99% of the Fund’s net asset value per share (“NAV”) as of the close of regular trading on the NYSE American on June 20, 2018. The final number of shares validly tendered and accepted pursuant to the tender offer will be announced at a later date. June 11, 2018 | BlackRock Advisors, LLC today announced that the reorganizations of each of BlackRock New Jersey Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE American:BLJ) and BlackRock New Jersey Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNJ) with and into BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYJ and, together with BLJ and BNJ, the “Funds”) (the “Reorganizations”) is effective as of the opening for business of the New York Stock Exchange on Monday, June 11, 2018. In the Reorganizations, common shareholders of BLJ and BNJ received an amount of MYJ common shares equal to the aggregate net asset value of their holdings of BLJ and BNJ common shares as determined at the close of business on June 8, 2018. Fractional shares of MYJ common shares were not issued in the Reorganizations and consequently cash will be distributed for any such fractional shares.

Upcoming corporate actions

These are from the last month and are quoted from Closed-End Fund Center, Morningstar, or CEFInsight (email alerts); any new news in the past week has a bolded date:

June 13, 2018 | First Trust Advisors L.P. (“FTA”) announced today that, subject to the satisfaction of certain customary closing conditions, the merger of First Trust Strategic High Income Fund II (FHY), a closed-end fund managed by FTA, with and into First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (FSD), a closed-end fund managed by FTA, is expected to become effective immediately before the opening of the NYSE on June 25, 2018. As previously announced, the shareholders of FHY have approved the fund’s merger with and into FSD at a Special Meeting of Shareholders on June 11, 2018. The merger was approved by the Board of Trustees of each of FHY and FSD on March 6, 2018. Upon the completion of the transaction, which is expected to be tax-free, the assets of FHY will be transferred to, and the liabilities of FHY will be assumed by, FSD. The shareholders of FHY will receive shares of FSD with a value equal to the aggregate net asset value of the FHY shares held by them. June 7, 2018 | Tortoise MLP Fund, Inc. (NYSE: NTG) (the “Company”) today announced that its Board of Directors (the “Board”) has approved the terms of the issuance of transferable rights (“Rights”) to the holders of the Company’s common stock (par value $0.001 per share) (“Common Stock”), as of the record date, June 19, 2018 (the “Record Date”). Holders of these Rights are entitled to subscribe for additional shares of Common Stock (the “Offer”) at a discount to market price (subject to a sales load). The Rights entitle the holders to purchase one new share of Common Stock for every 3 Rights held (1-for-3); however, any Record Date Stockholder who owns fewer than three shares of Common Stock as of the Record Date will be entitled to subscribe for one share of Common Stock. Fractional shares of Common Stock will not be issued. The subscription price per share of Common Stock (the “Subscription Price”) will be determined on the expiration date of the Offer, which is currently expected to be July 18, 2018, unless extended by the Company (the “Expiration Date”), and will be equal to 90% of the average of the last reported sales price of a share of Common Stock of the Company on the New York Stock Exchange (the “NYSE”) on the Expiration Date and each of the four (4) immediately preceding trading days (the “Formula Price”). If, however, the Formula Price is less than 90% of the Company’s NAV per share of Common Stock at the close of trading on the NYSE on the Expiration Date, the Subscription Price will be 90% of the Company’s NAV per share of Common Stock at the close of trading on the NYSE on that day. The estimated Subscription Price has not yet been determined by the Company.

Recent activist or other CEF news

These are from the last month and are quoted from Closed-End Fund Center, Morningstar, or CEFInsight (email alerts); any new news in the past week has a bolded date:

June 13, 2018 | Managed Duration Investment Grade Municipal Fund (the “Fund”) (NYSE:MZF) today announced the results of its special meeting of shareholders (the “Special Meeting”), subject to a final tabulation and certification of the votes by the inspector of election. On July 12, 2018, the Fund’s shareholders were asked to consider and vote upon a proposal to liquidate and dissolve the Fund pursuant to a Plan of Liquidation and Dissolution (the “Liquidation Proposal”). The preliminary results indicate that the Liquidation Proposal received greater than the required vote of a majority of the votes entitled to be cast at the meeting. Approximately 63% of the Fund’s shares voted “FOR” the Liquidation Proposal according to the preliminary vote tally. As a result of the approval of the Liquidation Proposal, the Plan of Liquidation and Dissolution became effective on July 12, 2018 and the Fund will begin to transition its portfolio in anticipation of the liquidation, expected to be completed on or before September 28, 2018. The Fund will separately announce final voting results of the Special Meeting by press release along with further information regarding the upcoming liquidation and dissolution of the Fund after this information is available, expected within a week or so.

Distribution changes announced this month

These are sorted in ascending order of distribution change percentage. Funds with distribution changes announced this month are included. Any distribution declarations made this week are in bold. I've also added monthly/quarterly information as well as yield, coverage (after the boost/cut), discount and 1-year z-score information. I've separated the funds into two sub-categories, cutters and boosters.

Cutters

Name Ticker Change Previous Current Yield Discount z-score Coverage Announced Ex-date BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality (NYSE:MUS) -20.5% 0.0635 0.0505 5.00% -9.90% -1.9 106% 7/2/2018 7/13/2018 BlackRock Municipal 2020 (BKK) -19.5% 0.0395 0.0318 2.53% -1.25% -0.6 98% 7/2/2018 7/13/2018 BlackRock Enhanced Global Div (BOE) -19.2% 0.078 0.063 6.84% -8.30% -1.6 29% 7/2/2018 7/13/2018 Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opps (JMLP) -16.7% 0.225 0.1875 9.62% -5.42% -3.1 0% 7/2/2018 7/12/2018 Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return (JMF) -16.7% 0.3 0.25 9.46% -5.37% -1.5 0% 7/2/2018 7/12/2018 BlackRock Muni Inc Inv Qty Tr (BAF) -14.6% 0.0685 0.0585 5.26% -10.70% -2.2 101% 7/2/2018 7/13/2018 BlackRock CA Municipal Income (BFZ) -14.5% 0.055 0.047 4.37% -13.24% -1.4 110% 7/2/2018 7/13/2018 BlackRock MuniYield Qty III (MYI) -13.7% 0.0585 0.0505 4.82% -10.41% -1.1 107% 7/2/2018 7/13/2018 BlackRock Muni Target Term Tr (BTT) -13.1% 0.0718 0.0624 3.49% -9.45% -0.9 108% 7/2/2018 7/13/2018 BlackRock NY Muni Inc Qty (BSE) -12.9% 0.0465 0.0405 3.92% -14.13% -1.4 108% 7/2/2018 7/13/2018 BlackRock Muniyield Inv Qty (MFT) -11.9% 0.067 0.059 5.53% -8.05% -1.6 100% 7/2/2018 7/13/2018 BlackRock NY Municipal Income (BNY) -11.9% 0.0505 0.0445 4.25% -13.71% -1.6 106% 7/2/2018 7/13/2018 BlackRock MuniHoldings NY Qty (MHN) -11.9% 0.0505 0.0445 4.30% -13.64% -1.3 109% 7/2/2018 7/13/2018 BlackRock MuniHoldings NJ Qty (MUJ) -11.8% 0.0595 0.0525 4.86% -15.24% -1.9 107% 7/2/2018 7/13/2018 BlackRock MuniHoldings CA Qty (MUC) -11.2% 0.0535 0.0475 4.32% -12.66% -1.2 108% 7/2/2018 7/13/2018 BlackRock MuniYield Quality II (MQT) -11.1% 0.054 0.048 4.80% -11.17% -1.2 106% 7/2/2018 7/13/2018 BlackRock MuniYield Quality (MQY) -11.1% 0.063 0.056 4.88% -10.71% -1.4 107% 7/2/2018 7/13/2018 BlackRock Municipal Income II (BLE) -10.8% 0.065 0.058 5.06% -5.97% -0.7 106% 7/2/2018 7/13/2018 BlackRock MuniYield NY Quality (MYN) -10.5% 0.0475 0.0425 4.29% -13.71% -1.6 107% 7/2/2018 7/13/2018 Templeton Global Income (GIM) -9.9% 0.0343 0.0309 5.24% -13.71% -1.9 98% 7/2/2018 7/12/2018 BlackRock Taxable Muni Bond (BBN) -9.9% 0.1318 0.1188 6.50% -5.80% -1.2 101% 7/2/2018 7/13/2018 BlackRock Municipal Income Inv (BBF) -9.0% 0.0665 0.0605 5.65% -7.49% -1.4 105% 7/2/2018 7/13/2018 BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund II (MUH) -8.9% 0.0675 0.0615 5.41% -10.37% -1.2 104% 7/2/2018 7/13/2018 BlackRock MuniYield MI Quality (MIY) -8.8% 0.057 0.052 4.83% -14.26% -2.1 105% 7/2/2018 7/13/2018 Putnam Municipal Opportunities (PMO) -8.0% 0.0461 0.0424 4.37% -11.22% -1.4 108% 7/11/2018 7/23/2018 MFS Municipal Income (MFM) -1.6% 0.0305 0.03 5.40% -8.76% -0.8 104% 7/2/2018 7/17/2018 Delaware Enhanced Gbl Div&Inc (DEX) -1.2% 0.1042 0.1029 11.03% -6.36% 0.6 26% 7/2/2018 7/12/2018 MFS Intermediate Income (MIN) -0.6% 0.02959 0.02942 9.24% -8.17% -1.5 26% 7/2/2018 7/17/2018 MFS Special Value Trust (MFV) -0.5% 0.04725 0.047 9.81% 1.41% -1.1 28% 7/2/2018 7/17/2018 MFS Intermediate High Income (CIF) -0.5% 0.02068 0.02058 9.92% -4.23% -2.2 62% 7/2/2018 7/17/2018 MFS Multi-Market Income (MMT) -0.5% 0.04185 0.04165 8.93% -10.69% -1.7 50% 7/2/2018 7/17/2018 MFS Charter Income (MCR) -0.5% 0.05873 0.05845 8.88% -10.13% -1.7 52% 7/2/2018 7/17/2018 MFS Government Markets Income (MGF) -0.3% 0.02913 0.02904 7.74% -6.83% -1.7 39% 7/2/2018 7/17/2018

Name Ticker Change Previous Current Yield Discount z-score Coverage Announced Ex-date Clough Global Div and Inc Fund (GLV) 0.3% 0.1135 0.1138 10.93% -7.82% -0.7 15% 7/10/2018 7/19/2018 EV Floating-Rate Inc Plus Fund (EFF) 1.3% 0.075 0.076 5.36% -6.10% 1.4 98% 7/2/2018 7/23/2018 Clough Global Opportunities (GLO) 1.6% 0.1 0.1016 10.91% -8.44% 0 -3% 7/10/2018 7/19/2018 EV Float-Rate 2022 Target Term (EFL) 2.4% 0.042 0.043 5.52% -3.41% 0 75% 7/2/2018 7/11/2018 BlackRock Corp High Yield (HYT) 2.9% 0.07 0.072 8.22% -11.16% -0.7 95% 7/2/2018 7/13/2018 EV Senior Income Trust (EVF) 3.2% 0.031 0.032 6.08% -12.22% -2.5 100% 7/2/2018 7/11/2018 Clough Global Equity (GLQ) 3.6% 0.1234 0.1278 10.46% -5.36% 1 1% 7/10/2018 7/19/2018 BlackRock Float Rate Strat (FRA) 5.7% 0.061 0.0645 5.58% -6.67% -1 102% 7/2/2018 7/13/2018 BlackRock Floating Rate Inc Tr (BGT) 6.0% 0.0583 0.0618 5.66% -8.45% -2.3 101% 7/2/2018 7/13/2018 BlackRock Science and Technolo (NYSE:BST) 15.4% 0.13 0.15 5.16% 8.90% 1.8 -4% 7/2/2018 7/13/2018 Ellsworth Growth and Income (ECF) 36.4% 0.11 0.15 6.26% -12.18% -1.4 5% 7/12/2018 8/23/2018

CEF analysis from around Seeking Alpha...

Recommended reads are in bold.

ADS Analytics presents Weekly Market Wrap: Game, Set, Match (Jul. 9)

Alpha Gen Capital presents Avoiding Sequence Of Returns Risk With Easy Laddered Bond Portfolios (Jul. 10) and 3 Attractive Yields And 3 That Are Overpriced (Jul. 11)

Arbitrage Trader presents Weekly Review: High-Yield CEFs (Jul. 11), Weekly Review: Municipal Bond CEFs (Jul. 11) and Weekly Municipal Bond CEF Trades (Jul. 11), Weekly Review: Master Limited Partnership CEFs (Jul. 11)

Douglas Albo presents Equity CEFs: The Perils Of Being A Defensive Investor (Jul. 16)

Nick Ackerman presents CEFs: Floating Rate Funds Finally Showing Signs Of What They Are Intended For (Jul. 9), CEFs BDJ And BOE: BDJ Safe For Now While BOE Gets A Cut (Jul. 10) and CEF THW: Undervalued And 10%+ Yield (Jul. 12)

Steven Bavaria presents 'Income Factory' Re-Invests At 12% Rate; 6-Month Total Return A More Subdued 4% (Jul. 12)

*Stanford Chemist presents Weekly CEF Roundup: NBB/NBD Lose Term Provision (Jul. 8) and A Tech Option Income CEF Puzzler (Jul. 8)

*To subscribers: these link to the public version of the article, which you will already have seen in the members section.

Macro/market section

Fear & Greed Trader S&P 500 Weekly Update: Stocks Are Inexpensive And There Is No Evidence This Bull Market Is About To End Soon (Jul. 14)

Jeff Miller presents Weighing The Week Ahead: Anything Goes! (Jul. 15)

Lance Roberts presents Bull's 'Maginot' Line (Jul. 15)

Commentary and actionable takeaway

(This is normally exclusive to members of the CEF/ETF Income Laboratory, but has been released to the public as part of my 2 years celebration)

The Tortoise MLP Fund's (NTG) rights offering is expiring this Wednesday, July 18. This is a transferable, 1-for-3 offering. The subscription formula is 90% of the average of the five closing market prices of the fund on expiry, or 90% of NAV, whichever is greater. The final phrase is important because it means that we don't have a "vicious cycle" of widening discounts precipitating further dilution like we previously saw for offerings that had a "whichever is lower" clause. Additionally, unlike some of the previous offerings this year, there isn't a 20% oversubscription privilege in the prospectus which grants the manager the ability to issue 20% more shares if the offer is oversubscribed. Thus, the maximum increase in share count is capped at 33.33%.

NTG closed last week at a share price of $15.75 and a NAV of $16.21, giving a premium/discount value of -2.84%. Thus, it seems likely that the offering price will be 90% of NAV, i.e. a -10% discount (since 90% of market price would give an around -13% discount).

The rights closed last week at $0.335 per right. Since every 3 rights gives you the right to buy 1 share at the subscription price ($14.59 based on current data), the theoretical price for each right should be ($15.75 - $14.59)/3 = $0.360. Thus, we can see that the rights are trading quite close to their theoretical value. The slight discount of the rights to their theoretical value is consistent with what we have observed for previous offerings, which could be due to multiple factors such as a high supply of rights or difficulty in executing a long rights/short common arbitrage trade.

Hopefully, members will have either subscribed or sold their rights, as I have advised for previous transferable rights offerings.

The impact on the NAV is expected to be moderate. Assuming full subscription, the NAV will be hit will be -2.50% as a result of the dilution of NAV (see Do You Understand Rights Offering Dilution?). Unfortunately, thanks to UBS acting as the dealer maker we have another 3.75% tacked on as the sales load for the offered shares, which brings the total estimated NAV hit to -3.34% assuming full subscription.

(Source: SEC)

In other words, NTG's current discount of -3.59% should really be viewed as a discount of only -0.26% once the NAV hit is factored in.

The other news is a hefty +36% boost in the distribution from the convertibles CEF, Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund (NYSEMKT:ECF), from $0.11 to $0.15 per quarter. This brings the new yield to 6.26%, a significant improvement from the sub-5% yield it had previously. As I wrote in Illogical Pricing In Convertible CEFs, I consider ECF and Bancroft Fund (NYSEMKT:BCV), which we own in the Tactical Income-100 portfolio, to be superior convertible CEFs compared to the ~10%-yielding Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund (AVK), and Advent Claymore Convertible Securities & Income Fund II (AGC). Indeed, since that article BCV and ECF have outperformed both AVK and AGC on both a price and a NAV basis.

The thing I like about ECF's distribution boost is not in the extra payout in and of itself (although it is nice to receive more cash in your pocket!), but the fact that this may draw higher demand to the fund and act as a catalyst to reduce its discount, which currently sits at a wide -12.14% (1-year z-score: -1.5). Another advantage is that a combination of a high yield and high discount automatically generates alpha each time a distribution is paid out (estimated to be +0.76% per year).

Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX) lost -7% in premium last week, capping a month of consistent declines. Investors in QQQX lost -11% in market value even as the NAV rose by 2%. Hopefully CIL members heeded my earlier warnings and were not caught out by premium/discount reversion.

QQQX

data by

YCharts

Finally, Managed Duration Investment Grade Municipal Fund (MZF) voted to liquidate the fund last week, but it appears that the result had already been priced in, as the discount was already down to -1% when the announcement was made. Not surprising since MZF has 58% institutional ownership, with the largest holders being the activist investors Karplus Management and RiverNorth Capital Management, so a "yes" vote was very likely to happen.

CEF/ETF Income Laboratory: Premium Income and Arbitrage Strategies If you have enjoyed my article, please click the "Follow" button next to my name to be alerted to my new free content! The CEF/ETF Income Laboratory is my Marketplace service on Seeking Alpha focused on income and arbitrage strategies for closed-end fund (CEF) and exchange-traded fund (ETF) portfolios. Members receive exclusive subscriber articles and an early look at public content with more actionable recommendations and ideas. We’re currently offering a limited time only free trial for the CEF/ETF Income Laboratory. Please join us by clicking on the following link: CEF/ETF Income Laboratory.

Disclosure: I am/we are long THE PORTFOLIO SECURITIES.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.