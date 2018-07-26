Lithium Junior Miner News For The Month Of July 2018

Lithium market news - Goldman Sachs says: "The selloff in companies tied to lithium is overdone."

Welcome to the July 2018 edition of the "junior" lithium miner news. I have categorized those lithium miners that won't likely be in production before 2020 as the juniors. Investors are reminded that most of the lithium juniors will most likely be needed in the mid 2020s to supply the booming electric vehicle [EV] and energy storage markets. This means investing in these companies requires a higher risk tolerance, and a longer time frame.

July saw several of the lithium juniors continue to make good progress, despite harsh equity market conditions stirred up by trade wars.

Lithium market and prices summary

During July, 99.5% lithium carbonate China spot prices were down 1.85%. Global Lithium Carbonate Equivalent [LCE] contract prices are around US$16,000/tonne, and are up about 20% on 2017 prices. SQM reported its average LCE contract price in Q1 2018 was US$16,400/MT.

China Lithium Spot prices - ~USD 20,000/tonne

Source: Lithium Americas June 2018 company presentation

Lithium market news

For a summary of the latest lithium market news and the "major" lithium company's news, investors can read my "Lithium Miners News For The Month Of July 2018" article. Highlights include:

Goldman believes investor concerns about a wave of supply of the electric car battery material from new mines are unfounded. The selloff in companies tied to lithium is overdone.

Ken Brinsden says: "I think there is a disconnect between the speed at which lithium markets are developing, the pace of change and growth in the lithium supply chain when compared to how equity markets are performing." “There is insatiable demand for lithium."

LG Chem to build $1.8 bln EV battery plant in China. CATL will build Europe's first electric car battery plant in Germany.

Junior lithium miners company news

Bacanora Lithium [LSE-AIM:BCN] [GR:2F9] (OTC:BCLMF) - Formerly Bacanora Minerals

On July 5 Bacanora announced: "US$150 million debt funding secured as part of Sonora Lithium Project funding package."

Highlights include:

"US$150 million senior debt facility secured with leading specialist finance provider at competitive rates.

Follows favourable Feasibility Study which assigned a pre-tax US$1.253 billion NPV 8 to the Sonora Lithium Project.

Advanced discussions with off-take partner and other strategic investors to complete the proposed Stage 1 development funding package."

On July 16, Bacanora announced: "Proposed placing to raise US$100 million."

On July 16, Bacanora announced: "Investments by State General Reserve Fund of Oman ("SGRF") and Hanwa. Bacanora Lithium plc, the London listed lithium company, is pleased to announce it has agreed conditional strategic investments from the State General Reserve Fund of Oman, the sovereign wealth fund of the Sultanate of Oman and from Bacanora's off-take partner, Hanwa Co., LTD ("Hanwa"), for a combined total of US$90m ('the Investments'). The Investments comprise US$65m from SGRF and US$25m from Hanwa and are part of the proposed funding package for the development of an initial 17,500 tpa lithium carbonate ("Li2CO3") operation at the Sonora Lithium Project in Mexico ("Sonora" or the "Project") and are conditional on the full US$460m construction funding required for the Project ("Construction Funding") being in place. These investments follow on from the US$150m senior debt facility previously secured with RK Mine Finance, one of the leading specialist mining lenders."

On July 19, Bacanora announced: "Update on financing package for Sonora Lithium Project. Bacanora Lithium plc, the London listed lithium exploration and development company, announces that, due to current volatility in global commodities markets, the Company has elected not to proceed with its proposed placing to raise gross proceeds of US$100m (the "Placing")."

Investors can view the company's latest presentation here.

Upcoming catalysts include:

2020 - Plan to commence production ramping to 17,500 tpa, and in stage two 35,000 tpa.

Critical Elements [TSXV:CRE] [GR:F12] (OTCQX:CRECF)

No news for the month.

Investors can read my article "Critical Elements - A Lithium Miner With An Exceptional Buying Opportunity", written when the stock was at CAD 0.56.

Upcoming catalysts include:

Mid 2018 - Rose stage 2 Feasibility Study due.

2018 - Project financing announcements, potential resource upgrade.

2021 - Possible producer.

Sayona Mining [ASX:SYA] (OTC:DMNXF)

On July 1, 4-traders reported: "Sayona Mining Ltd Authier Lithium Project update. Sayona Mining Limited advises that on 29 June 2018, the Quebec Minister of Sustainable Development, Environment and the Fight Against Climate Change issued a press release indicating that the Department intendeds to recommend to the Government that the Company's Authier mining project be subject to the environmental impact assessment and review procedure, unless the Company undertakes to file an application to give the Office of Public Hearings on the Environment [BAPE] the mandate to hold a public hearing."

On July 4, 4-traders reported: "Sayona Mining Ltd completion of Authier environmental studies and permitting update."

On July 10, 4-traders reported: "Sayona Mining Ltd drilling to test lithium pegmatites at Mallina & Tabba Tabba. Sayona Mining Limited is pleased to report an exploration update at its 1,818km2 project area in the Pilgangoora district of Western Australia. Permitting complete and government co-funding awarded for RC drilling the Mallina Area C prospect and other spodumene pegmatites. Geochemistry extends new Area C target to over 1,400m strike length coincident with high-grade spodumene rock samples from surface. Tabba Tabba project advanced to drill ready status with three pegmatite targets defined and drill approvals in place."

On July 11, 4-traders reported: "Sayona Mining Ltd site visit to Tansim highlights spodumene potential. Pegmatites within the magnetic corridor include channel sampling intersections up to 18.95 metres @ 0.94% Li2O, and selective rock chips of between 2.04% and 2.87% Li2O."

Investors can read the company presentation here, and my Trend Investing CEO interview "Sayona Mining CEO Corey Nolan Talks With Matt Bohlsen Of Trend Investing."

Upcoming catalysts include:

2018 - Drill results.

Mid 2018 - DFS to be released for Authier.

2020/21 - Possible producer.

Argosy Minerals [ASX:AGY][GR:AM1] (OTCPK:ARYMF)

Argosy has an interest in the Rincon Lithium Project in Argentina, targeting a fast-track development strategy.

On July 13, Argosy Minerals announced: "Quarterly activities report - June 2018." Highlights include:

"Rincon Stage 1 industrial scale pilot plant operational and first lithium carbonate [LCE] product achieved. Works continuing to realise the principal Stage 1 milestone – to produce consistent battery grade LCE product whilst confirming the chemical process is efficient, cost effective and scalable for all development stages.

Maiden Inferred Mineral Resource of 207,957 tonnes of contained LCE product calculated from results of initial eight diamond drill-holes Resource and brine aquifer remain open at depth – with excellent scope for resource expansion from additional drilling and continued tenement acquisitions.

Stage 2 development works continue to progress Construction works on schedule for remaining ~24Ha of Stage 2 lithium brine evaporation ponds Initial ~10Ha of completed Stage 2 evaporation ponds concentrating lithium brine.

Completed outright purchase of Rincon Lithium Project mining tenements previously under option , comprising a total of 2,572 hectares of significant lithium and associated infrastructure services, and mining easement right landholdings.

Continued engagement with Asian and other LCE end-users for potential off-take and Stage 3 investment."

Investors can view the company's latest investor presentation here.

Global Geoscience [ASX:GSC] [GR:4G1] (OTCPK:GSCCF)

On June 13, Global Geoscience announced: "A$53Million fully underwritten placement to advance Rhyolite Ridge Lithium-Boron Project. Placement price represents a 7.9% discount to last close price on ASX of A$0.445 as at 12 June 2018."

On June 14, Global Geoscience announced: "Successful completion of A$53Million placement. The Placement was heavily oversubscribed, reflecting strong support for the Company from a combination of existing shareholders and new high-quality institutional investors, driven by ongoing interest in Global's 100% owned Rhyolite Ridge Lithium-Boron Project in Nevada, USA."

Upcoming catalysts include:

Q3 2018 - PFS for Rhyolite Ridge

AIS Resources [TSXV:AIS] (OTCQB:AISSF)

On July 14, AIS Resources announced, "A.I.S. Resources announces a successful UGAMP meeting on July 5, 2018 to review the Company’s exploration plans for the Guayatayoc project. A 30-day consultation period is now in effect, during which time further information may be re-quested by the three communities affected. One of the communities Quebraleña, has already signed an assembly document regarding AIS’s planned exploration work program. AIS has a drilling company on standby in anticipation of receipt of its drilling permit. The Company intends to complete its seismic analysis, drill six holes to a depth of 350 meters each to test targets at its Guayatayoc concessions."

On July 25, Seeking Alpha reported regarding AIS Resources Salinitas Lithium Brine Project at Salinas Grande Salar, Argentina: "The Company (MGX Minerals) can acquire an undivided 80% in the Project at any time during the Agreement by making payments totaling C$3.2 million. MGX has also agreed to incur total expenditures of at least US$1.2 million prior to May 31, 2020."

Investors can read the company presentation here, my article on Trend Investing "AIS Resources is racing towards lithium production in Northern Argentina", or my Chief Operating Officer Phillip Thomas interview here.

Upcoming catalysts include:

~August 2018 - Guayatayoc drill permit due if all proceeds well.

2021 - Plan to commence lithium production, initially 8,000 tpa, later 16,000tpa plus.

Kidman Resources [ASX:KDR] [GR:6KR] (OTCPK:KDDRF)

2017 news has included the 50/50 JV with SQM for the Mt Holland Lithium Project, and a proposal for a refinery located in WA.

On July 25, Kidman Resources announced: "Quarterly activities report–June 2018." Highlights include:

"Kidman’s JV lithium refinery location announced within the Kwinana Industrial Park, Western Australia.

The Company enters into a binding, fixed-price, take-or-pay lithium hydroxide offtake agreement with Tesla.

Kidman is elevated to the S&P/ASX All Australian 200 Index. Kidman and SQM have agreed the refinery will initially produce solely lithium hydroxide.

Kidman and SQM have agreed the refinery will initially produce solely lithium hydroxide. This is expected to deliver capital expenditure benefits over a dual stream process delivering hydroxide and carbonate.

Strong interest from globally significant off take parties for lithium hydroxide (relative to lithium carbonate).

Discussions underway with potential debt financiers following the binding Tesla offtake as well as advanced discussions with other investment grade counterparties also seeking hydroxide offtake from Kidman.

Solid progress made on all baseline work for the upcoming feasibility studies for both the mine & concentrator and refinery during the quarter

The Company’s cash balance is boosted by $7.1million with conversion of KDR options."

You can view the latest company presentation here.

Upcoming catalysts include:

2018 - PFS release expected.

H2 2021 - Commence lithium production.

Neo Lithium [TSXV:NLC] (OTC:NTTHF)

On July 19, Neo Lithium announced: "Neo Lithium provides resource estimate update for its 3Q Lithium Project with a 227% increase in Measured and Indicated categories." Highlights include:

"Resource upgrade confirms the 3Q Project as one of the largest and highest-grade lithium brine deposits in the world.

Significant high-grade resource estimate at 400 mg/L Lithium cut-off:

Measured and indicated (M&I) resource estimate of 4,005,000 tonnes of lithium carbonate equivalent at an average grade of 614 mg/L Lithium.

High grade zone in the northern portion of the project with a M&I resource estimate of 1.106 million tonnes of lithium carbonate equivalent at an average grade of 1,106 mg/L Lithium.

Inferred resource estimate of 2,917,000 tonnes of lithium carbonate equivalent at an average grade of 584 mg/L Lithium.

Average combined impurities for Magnesium/Lithium and Sulphate/Lithium continue to be very low.

Potential for resource expansion still exists at depth."

A terrific result.

Investors can read my article "Neo Lithium Corp. Has Great Potential," when the stock was at CAD 1.09.

Investors can read the latest company presentation here, and an excellent video here. My CEO interview is available on Trend Investing here.

Upcoming catalysts include:

Q4, 2018 - Definitive Feasibility Study. Project financing discussions.

2019 - Construction planned to commence.

2021 - Lithium production planned to begin.

European Metals Holdings [ASX:EMH] [AIM:EMH] [GR:E861] (OTC:ERPNF)

On July 11, European Metals Holdings announced: "Cinovec production modeled to increase to 22,500 TPA of lithium carbonate. Average lithium carbonate production increased from 20,800 tpa to 22,500tpa due to improved recoveries in the leach circuit of 94% being modeled. Increased lithium production results in increased cash margins of approximately 10%. Preparation of 2 tonnes of lithium concentrate via magnetic separation for lithium carbonate pilot plant trials almost complete."

Investors can view the company's September presentation here.

Upcoming catalysts include:

2018 - Off-take discussions.

Late 2018 - DFS to be released.

Mid 2019 - Bankable Feasibility Study to be released.

Late 2021 - Production planned to commence.

Investors can read my June 2017 article on European Metals Holdings here.

Birimian Ltd [ASX:BGS] (OTC:EEYMF)

Birimian’s projects include the Goulamina Lithium Project, the advanced Massigui Gold Project, and the Dankassa Gold Project, all situated in southern Mali.

On June 29, Birimian Ltd announced: "Further outstanding exploration success with Goulamina Resource increase. Cube Consulting Pty Ltd [Cube] prepared the updated Mineral Resource and has advised that Danaya contains an estimated Inferred Mineral Resource of 38.2Mt, grading 1.14% Li2O. The combined Indicated and Inferred Mineral Resource at Goulamina is now 103.2Mt @ 1.34% Li2O, with a contained lithium content of 1.39Mt (up from the previous 931kt), with the inclusion of the Danaya Mineral Resource."

On July 4, Birimian Ltd announced: "Goulamina updated Pre-feasibility Study delivers strong project outcomes." Highlights include:

"PFS update confirms that Goulamina can be profitably developed as a large scale, low cost, hard rock lithium mine and recommends progression to a Feasibility Study.

Annual concentrate production: 362,000tpa of 6%Li2O spodumene concentrate.

Strong financial outcomes forecast including: Pre-tax NPV 10 of A$920M (US$690M). Pre-tax IRR (real) of 49.5 %.

Forecast to generate strong earnings and cash flow over a 16-yearoperating life: LOM project EBITDA (real) of A$2,691M (US$2,018M), which translates to average annual EBITDA of $171M (US$128M). LOM net cash flow from operations (pre-tax, real) of A$2,359M (US$1,769M), which translates to average annual net cash flow from operations of $150M (US$112M).

Long mine life with strong potential for extension through exploration. upside

Average LOM operating cash cost (Brook Hunt C1) of A$374/t (US$281/t)

Short payback period of 2.6 years, including production ramp-up period

Numerous opportunities to further enhance value during Feasibility Study optimisation."

On July 18, Birimian Ltd announced: "Goulamina Lithium Project 2018 PFS roadshow presentation."

You can view the latest company presentation here.

Lithium Power International [ASX:LPI] (OTC:LTHHF)

On July 9, Lithium Power International announced: "Settlement of legal proceedings over the Maricunga lithium mining concessions application for CEOL to be submitted in third quarter. Lithium Power International Limited is pleased to advise that MSB, operator for the world-class Maricunga lithium project in Chile, agreed last week to cease legal proceedings, started early in 2018. These proceedings against the Chilean Government related to the issuing of a Special Lithium Operation Contract (“CEOL”) covering its new mining coded concessions to an unrelated third-party."

Investors can read my article "Lithium Power International Has A Very High Grade And Expanding Lithium Project In Chile," as well as my CEO interview on Trend Investing here.

Upcoming catalysts:

Q4 2018 - DFS to be released.

Advantage Lithium (OTCQB:AVLIF) [TSXV:AAL]

On June 29, Advantage Lithium announced: "Advantage Lithium files NI43-101 report on Cauchari 3.0 Mt LCE resource upgrade. Advantage Lithium is pleased to file the NI43-101 report on the resource upgrade of the Company’s flagship Cauchari Lithium Project in Jujuy, Argentina. The update, prepared by FloSolutions, has increased the inferred resource to a volume of approximately 1,200 million cubic metres of brine at average grades of 450 mg/l lithium and 4,028 mg/l potassium for 3.0 Mt of Lithium Carbonate Equivalent [LCE] and is the basis for the Preliminary Economic Assessment [PEA] to be completed early in Q3 2018."

On July 18, Advantage Lithium announced: "Advantage Lithium announces $12 million financing."

Upcoming catalysts:

Mid 2018 - PEA

Millennial Lithium Corp. [TSXV:ML] (OTCQX:MLNLF)

Millennial has tenements at the Pastos Grande Lithium project and the Cauchari East lithium project.

On July 3, Millennial Lithium Corp. announced: "Millennial engages WorleyParsons for Feasibility Study at its Pastos Grandes Project. The FS is based on production of 25,000 Tonnes Per Year [TPY] of lithium carbonate equivalent [LCE] and is scheduled for completion in Q1 2019. The Agreement to engage WorleyParsons is subject to the completion, on or before July 31, 2018, of a definitive agreement between the parties."

You can view the company's latest investor presentation here.

Upcoming catalysts:

Q1 2019 - Feasibility Study results due.

LSC Lithium [TSXV:LSC] (OTC:LSSCF)/Dajin Resources [TSXV:DJI] (OTCPK:DJIFF)

LSC Lithium is focused on six development stage lithium projects: Pozuelos, Pastos Grandes, Salinas Grandes (Salta), Salinas Grandes (Jujuy), Rio Grande and Jama. LSC Lithium Corporation (51%) has partnered with Dajin Resources (49%) for some tenements primarily located in the Salinas Grandes/Guayatayoc salt lakes basins, Argentina.

On June 25, LSC Lithium announced: "LSC Lithium announces update on projects and ongoing strategic review." Highlights include:

Pozuelos:

"Five hole pump test program ongoing.

Access preparation underway for three Mineral Resource upgrade holes.

Seismic survey nearing completion.

New camp build progressing.

Upgraded NI 43-101 Mineral Resource due Q4 2018.

Pastos Grandes:

Resource drilling ongoing with first of two 500m holes near completion.

Seismic survey completed with results pending.

Maiden NI 43-101 Mineral Resource due Q4 2018.

Strategic Review Update:

Retained BMO Capital Markets and a wholly owned subsidiary of Haitong International Securities Group Limited as financial advisors to review strategic alternatives.

Discussions ongoing with interested parties exploring a wide variety of strategic alternatives with the objective of enhancing shareholder value."

Upcoming catalysts include:

Q4 2018 - Mineral Resource and PEA (Pozuelos and Pastos Grandes).

Mid 2019 - PFS (Pozuelos and Pastos Grandes)

Wealth Minerals [TSXV:WML] [GR:EJZN] (OTCQB:WMLLF)

Wealth Minerals has a portfolio of lithium assets in Chile, such as 46,200 Has at Atacama, 8,700 Has at Laguna Verde, 6,000 Has at Trinity, 10,500 Has at Five Salars.

On July 9, Wealth Minerals announced: "Wealth provides corporate update from Wealth Chile after meeting with authorities of the Antofagasta Regional Government. Wealth Minerals Ltd, provides a corporate update from Wealth Minerals Chile SpA (“Wealth Chile”) regarding stakeholder engagement and imminent drilling at the Atacama project (“Atacama” or the “Project”)."

On July 25, Wealth Minerals announced: "Atacama Project update. Wealth Minerals Ltd., announces delays in its Atacama Project (the “Project”) drilling program. The Company mobilized and transported a sonic drill rig to the Project area this week, at which time local community representatives expressed concerns to Wealth’s drilling crew about the Project’s impact on the area. While legally within its rights to continue drilling, the Company has chosen a non-confrontational approach with local stakeholders. As a result, Wealth is undertaking additional consultation with local community representatives, government officials and with Wealth’s state-partner, Empresa Nacional de Minería de Chile (National Mining Company of Chile) (“ENAMI”)."

Investors can view the company's latest presentation here.

Lithium Chile Inc. [TSXV:LITH][GR:KC3] (OTCQB:LTMCF)

Lithium Chile has 15 properties in Chile of which 5 have been identified for drilling, their Helados project has 30,000 hectares. They have a 6,600 hectare project that adjoins SQM's property at Atacama.

On June 28 Lithium Chile announced: "Lithium Chile commences drilling at Ollague, Chile. Lithium Chile Inc. is pleased to announce that it has commenced a four-hole drill program at its Ollague project in Chile, where a recently-completed sampling program encountered lithium brines assaying from 160mg/l to a high of 1220mg/l. Holes will be drilled to a minimum 250 metres (m) or deeper based on drilling conditions and brine content. The drill rig will run 24 hours per day."

On July 25 Lithium Chile announced: "Lithium Chile Inc. is pleased to provide an update on the ongoing drill program at its wholly-owned Ollague project. The first hole, DDH-OLL-01-18, encountered a porous brine saturated salt/sand horizon at a depth of 110 meters which continued to a depth of 290 meters. These depths coincided with the main low conductivity zone detected by the transient electromagnetic survey completed by Lithium Chile on the property during March 2018 (“TEM” – see news release dated April 3, 2018). DDH-OLL-01-18 was terminated at 300 meters depth after penetrating the Salar basement at 290 meters. The drill rig is now set up on platform 2, located 2 kilometres SW of DDH-OLL-01-18."

Pure Energy Minerals [TSXV:PE] (OTCQB:PEMIF)

No news for the month.

You can read the company's latest presentation here.

Upcoming catalysts:

2018 - Drill results at the Terra Cotta Argentina Project.

AVZ Minerals [ASX:AVZ] (OTC:AZZVF)

June 28 AVZ Minerals announced: "AVZ drills record 341.62m pegmatite intersection. The 341.62m intersection of the Roche Dure pegmatite, MO18DD009, is the largest achieved at Manono. The intersection included an upper interval of weathered rock beneath which the fresh-rock intersection was 302.10m @ 1.54% Li2O and 875ppm Sn. Adjacent drill-hole MO18DD012 intersected 299.88m of the Roche Dure pegmatite with the fresh-rock interval being 268.75m @ 1.55% Li2O and 751 ppm Sn. MO18DD015 intersected 303.16m of the Roche Dure pegmatite with the fresh-rock interval being 278.96m @ 1.58% Li2O and 1053 ppm Sn. Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate to be completed in July."

On July 3 AVZ Minerals announced: "AVZ confirms pegmatite continuity west of Roche Dure pit. Hole MO18DD014 reported a downhole intercept of 67.15m at 1.45% Li2O and 1256ppm Sn within unweathered pegmatite. Significant tin concentrations in weathered pegmatite including 30.15m @ 1256ppm Sn in MO18DD014. Drilling, sampling and assaying progressing well and maiden Mineral Resource Estimate expected to be completed this month."

On July 10 AVZ Minerals announced: "AVZ defines Roche Dure pegmatite over 800m strike length. MO18DD018 intersected 283.20m @ 1.69% Li2O and 905ppm Sn from 75.00m down-hole on drill section 7200mN. MO18DD020 intersected 155.75m @ 1.41% Li2O and 816ppm Sn from 133m down-hole preceded by 30.00m @ 1.57% Li2O and 866ppm Sn from 58m down-hole on drill section 6800mN. MO18DD017 intersected 123.00m* @ 1.67% Li2O and 898ppm Sn from 138.00m down-hole on drill section 6700mN. MO18DD019 intersected 69.00m @ 1.38% Li2O and 1205ppm Sn from 148.00m down-hole on drill section 6600mN."

Upcoming catalysts include:

July 2018 - Maiden resource estimate.

August 2018- Scoping Study released.

Q4 2018 - PFS due.

Core Exploration [ASX:CXO] [GR:7CX] (OTCPK:CXOXF)

Core 100% own the Finniss Lithium Project (Grants Resource) in Northern Territory Australia. Significantly they already have an off-take partner with China's Yahua ($2.4b market cap, large lithium producer). The offtake agreement is for the supply of one million dry metric tonnes of direct shipping lithium ore from the Grants lithium deposit. The company states - "High potential for additional resources from 500km2 covering 100s of pegmatites."

Note: Yahua is one of China’s largest lithium producers and is wholly-owned by the billion-dollar Sichuan Yahua Industrial Group Co. Ltd. (SHE: 002497).

On July 6, Core Exploration announced: "Extensions to grants lithium deposit intersected in new exploration drilling. New drilling has identified significant extensions directly south along strike and at depth at Grants-outside of the existing defined Mineral Resource. New results include a 73m downhole intersection of spodumene pegmatite. Assays from this recent phase of drilling at Grants are expected in coming weeks."

On July 24, Core Exploration announced: "New high-grade assay results expected to expand Grants lithium Mineral Resource. Multiple new high-grade lithium intersections outside the Mineral Resource at Grants include: 67m @ 1.57% Li2O from 191m in FRC151 including 16m @ 2.17% Li2O and 12m @ 2.08% Li2O. 45m @ 1.72% Li2O from 188m in FRC154 including 22m @ 2.09 % Li2O. 45m @ 1.72% Li2O from 142m in FRC159 including 16m @ 2.03 % Li2O. 30m @ 1.70% Li2O from 206m in FRC 153 including 2m @ 2.12% Li2O. Drilling underway at BP33 and first assays expected in coming weeks. Drilling then to recommence at Grants to test further down plunge."

Investors can read a recent company presentation here.

Upcoming catalysts include:

Late 2019 - Production planned to begin.

Plateau Energy Metals [TSXV:PLU] [GR:QG1A] (OTCQB:PLUUF)

Plateau Energy Metals Inc. (formerly Plateau Uranium) is a Canadian lithium and uranium exploration and development company focused on its properties on the Macusani Plateau in southeastern Peru. The Company controls all reported uranium resources known in Peru, significant and growing lithium resources and mineral concessions covering over 91,000 hectares (910 km2) situated near significant infrastructure.

On July 3, Plateau Energy Metals announced: "Plateau Energy Metals resource drilling update – continued high-grade lithium intersections north and south along section, including 82m of 0.72% Li2O at Platform 10. Current drill results establish an extension to the north and south of previous drilling in the centre of the interpreted eastern side of Falchani lithium deposit. This represents ~1,250 m (NE-SW) drilled of the mapped 1,500-1,700 m long section across Falchani. Thick Li-rich volcanic rocks continue to be intersected including 82 m of 3,322 ppm Li (0.72% Li 2 O) from 42 m below surface at Platform 10 Delineation drilling will continue to the west where lithium mineralization mapped and sampled at surface has expanded the current E-W footprint, which is now over 2km."

On July 24, Plateau Energy Metals announced: "Maiden Mineral Resource estimate for Falchani lithium deposit. The consolidated Mineral Resource estimates, based on a 0.1% Li2O cut-off grade are as follows:

A. Within the Li-rich tuff sequence, only:

Indicated Mineral Resources: 34.82 Mt at 0.73% Li2O containing 0.63 Mt Li2CO3 (equivalent).

Inferred Mineral Resources: 77.80Mt at 0.73% Li2O containing 1.41Mt Li2CO3 (equivalent).

B. Within the wider Li-rich package including the upper and lower breccia units:

Indicated Mineral Resources: 40.58 Mt at 0.67% Li2O containing 0.67Mt Li2CO3 (equivalent).

Inferred Mineral Resources: 121.70Mt at 0.59% Li2O containing 1.76Mt Li2CO3 (equivalent)."

CEO Stalker stated: "The above resource only covers approximately 20% of the current known mineralization envelope PLU expects this resource to grow and grow quickly."

Investors can read my recent Trend Investing article "Plateau Energy Metals Has A Very Promising Lithium And Uranium Project In Peru."

Upcoming catalysts include:

June 2018 - NI 43-101 resource estimate announcement.

Q4 2018 - Complete PEA for Li-U production.

Prospect Resources [ASX:PSC]

Prospect Resources owns the Arcadia Lithium Project in Zimbabwe. They have an ore Reserve of 26.9Mt @ 1.31% Li2O and 128 ppm Ta2O5. Mineral Resources are 43.2 Mt @ 1.41 % Li 2 O and 119 ppm Ta 2 O 5 . The company has an equity off-take partner Sinomine for approximately 70% of Phase 1 production over 7 years, including a S$10,000,000 prepayment under off-take agreement.

On July 9, Prospect Resources announced: "Prospect acquires option over the Malemba Nkulu project. Prospect Resources has secured an option to acquire a 75% direct interest in the Malemba Nkulu project, south of Manono Mine, Haut Lomani Province, the Democratic Republic of Congo. Exploration Target for the main pegmatite terrane is set at 100 Mt to 150 Mt at 1.5% to 1.6% Li2O, based on similarity to the Manono Project*. Exploration Target with the Roan Group rocks is set at 2.0Mt to 2.5 Mt at 0.35% to 0.40% Co and 0.5 to 1.0 % Cu* based on surrounding exploration results. Full scale exploration activities to commence immediately upon exercise of option."

On July 11, Prospect Resources announced: "Market update - Arcadia Lithium Project. The Arcadia lithium carbonate pilot plant has milled over 2 tonnes of ore at an average grade, over the past week, of >3.8 % Li2O (hand cobbed). Lithium carbonate [LC] inventory now stands at 100kg, all of which awaits final purification to battery grade levels. More than 13 kg of pure lithium carbonate [PLC] has been produced in the past week at an average purity of >99.6% LC and is meeting or exceeding battery grade specifications. This product is expected to be made available for sale and due diligence purposes by prospective customers."

Investors can read a recent Hunter Capital research report here with a price target of AUD 0.14.

Cypress Development Corp. (TSXV:CYP) (OTCQB:CYDVF)

Cypress Development owns tenements in the Clayton Valley, Nevada, USA.

No significant news for the month.

Note: The company state - "Lithium occurs in illite and montmorillonite clays throughout the sediments", and "metallurgical tests have shown the claystone is acid leachable with lithium extractions ranging up to 80% in agitated leach using sulfuric acid."

Source

The Company is currently doing metallurgical testing and working on their PEA, due end July 2018.

Piedmont Lithium [ASX:PLL] (NASDAQ:PLLL)

Piedmont Lithium state they are "the only US lithium spodumene project," with their 100%-owned Piedmont Lithium project in North Carolina. The company has already identified a 4+ kilometers of strike length in Phase 1 drilling, with high-grade lithium in every drill hole. Drilling is ongoing to define and increase the resource.

On July 5, Piedmont Lithium announced: "Piedmont secures site for lithium chemical plant. Piedmont Lithium Limited is pleased to advise that the Company has acquired a 60.6-acre parcel in Kings Mountain, North Carolina as a potential site for its planned lithium chemical plant. This acquisition represents an important step in the development of the vertically-integrated Piedmont Lithium Project located in North Carolina, USA."

On July 17, Piedmont Lithium announced: "Piedmont completes bench-scale testwork program to produce spodumene concentrate. Optimized flotation and magnetic separation results achieved consistent high-grade spodumene concentrates (Li2O>6.0%) with low iron content (Fe2O3<1%). Heavy Liquid Separation results offer opportunity for a potential Dense Medium Separation circuit prior to flotation. Ore sorting and initial pilot scale testwork scheduled for Q3 2018."

On July 19, Piedmont Lithium announced: "Scoping Study delivers outstanding results." Post-tax NPV8% was US$777m. Highlights are shown below and include a low Stage 1 CapEx, fast payback and a low OpEx. Great result.

Source

Upcoming catalysts include:

Early 2019 - PFS to be completed.

You can view the company's latest presentation here.

Lithium Energi Exploration Inc. [TSXV:LEXI] (OTC:LXENF)

Lithium Energi (“LEXI”) is a lithium company focused on exploration, development and acquisition of lithium brine properties in Argentina. The Company has secured the 2nd largest lithium property package of any company in Argentina, consisting of over 240,000 hectares in the Catamarca province right in the heart of the most prolific, lithium brine production areas.

On May 24, Lithium Energi announced: "Lexi announces additional positive geophysical results on over 20,000 hectares of brine discoveries at Antofalla Salar. Lithium Energi Exploration, Inc. is pleased to announce further positive results from its initial geophysical surveys covering an additional 120 km2 of its concessions in the northern section of the Antofalla Salar. Measured brine densities in this salar reflect a considerable quantity of dissolved salts in these hyper-saline brines (approx. 10 times the salinity of seawater) and calculating from these known densities, these surveys denote a high probability that lithium-bearing brines underlie the entirety of the Company’s northern claim cluster."

Nano One Materials [TSXV:NNO] (OTCPK:NNOMF)

On July 18, Nano One Materials announced: "LFP innovation for lithium ion batteries provides Nano One with cost and performance advantages. Dan Blondal, CEO of Nano One Materials, is pleased to provide an update on Nano One’s innovative process for the production of Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) initially announced in a press release on July 24, 2017. "Recent process innovations in the laboratory have improved the discharge capacity of Nano One’s LFP to over 160 mAh/g," said Mr. Blondal, "making it 10 mAh/g better than typical LFP. We have also made process innovations at the pilot scale and we believe this will provide an economic advantage in terms of scaled up production."

Other lithium juniors

Other juniors include: ABE Resources [TSXVABE] [GR:1AJ2] (OTCQB:ABEPF), American Lithium Corp. [TSX-V: LI] (OTCQB:LIACF), Argentina Lithium and Energy Corp. [TSXV: LIT] ( OTCQB:PNXLF), Avalon Advanced Materials [TSX:AVL] [GR:OU5] (OTCQX:AVLNF), Far Resources [CSE:FAT] (OTCPK:FRRSF), Force Commodities [ASX:4CE], Hannans Ltd [ASX:HNR]), Lake Resources [ASX:LKE] [GR:LK1], Latin Resources Ltd [ASX: LRS] (OTC:LAXXF), Lithium Australia [ASX:LIT] (OTC:LMMFF), MetalsTech [ASX:MTC], MGX Minerals [CSE:XMG] (OTC:MGXMF), NRG Metals Inc. [TSXV:NGZ] (OTCQB:NRGMF), Portofino Resources Inc.[TSXV:POR] [GR:POT], Prospect Resources [ASX:PSC], Savannah Resources [LSE:SAV] (GR:AFM], and Standard Lithium [TSXV:SLL] (OTC:STLHF).

Conclusion

The juniors are a higher risk and higher reward area. 2018 has been a struggle thus far for stock prices in the sector. A similar event occurred in H1 2017, only to see a large rally in H2. I agree with the Goldman Sachs view below that lithium stocks are oversold.

My highlights for July were:

Goldman Sachs says: "The selloff in companies tied to lithium is overdone."

Neo Lithium's 227% increase in M&I Resource to reach 4m tonnes of LCE @614 mg/L Lithium.

Birimian - Goulamina updated PFS result of a Pre-tax NPV10% of A$920M (US$690M). Pre-tax IRR (real) of 49.5%.

AVZ drills record 341.62m pegmatite intersection. The 341.62m intersection of the Roche Dure pegmatite, MO18DD009, is the largest achieved at Manono.

Plateau Energy Metals announced a solid Maiden Mineral Resource.

Piedmont Lithium - Scoping Study delivers outstanding results. Post-tax NPV8% was US$777m, post-tax IRR 56%.

Nano One - LFP innovation for lithium ion batteries provides Nano One with cost and performance advantages.

As usual all comments are welcome.

