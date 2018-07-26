The Aimia Saga Continues As Air Canada Goes Hostile

When we published our report "Aimia: Post-Mortem After Air Canada Fallout" we had discussed several potential outcomes for Aimia (OTCPK:GAPFF) and we concluded that the most likely outcome for Aimia post-2020 is a revamped rewards program with multiple airline partners, similar to Air Miles. Our conclusion was consistent with recent announcements from Aimia that envision more redemption options and greater flexibility. We said back in Jan:

We believe that the most likely outcome for Aimia post 2020 would be a full-service outsourced loyalty program, similar to Air Miles, that has multiple airlines (both domestic and international) in addition to other redemption options such as hotels, car rental, gift cards.

However, the story took an unexpected turn on Wednesday when a consortium led by Air Canada went hostile against Aimia! The decades-long ties between the two companies are proving to be too strong to be severed completely. We will discuss the situation and our view on the hostile bid, including whether shareholders should hope for a better bid.

Oh, Air Canada!

Frankly, we did not see this one coming. On Wednesday morning, Air Canada (OTCQX:ACDVF) announced that it has made a proposal along with TD (TD), CIBC (CM), and Visa (V) to acquire Aimia for $250 million in cash in addition to assuming approximately $2.0 billion in Aeroplan points liability, for a total purchase price of $2.25 billion. The offer represents a value of C$3.64 for each Aimia share and Aimia share price ended the day up 35.6% to close at C$3.39, a touch below the offer price. On the surface, it seems like the market is not expecting a superior offer to come forward. Despite the spike today, the offer price is still almost 60% lower before Air Canada announced it won't renew its contract with Aimia. Who would have predicted given Air Canada already announced plans to build its own rewards program?

It is interesting that Air Canada did not specify its plans for Aimia in its announcement. It remains unclear whether Air Canada plans to continue using Aeroplan as its exclusive loyalty program or simply combining Aeroplan with the new rewards program it is developing in-house. While the ultimate fate of the Aeroplan program might not matter to Aimia investors in the context of analyzing this proposal from Air Canada, we still think there are several strategic rationales as to why Air Canada would want to buy Aimia which is important to understand why we think Air Canada will up its bid:

Buying Aimia provides instant access to its 5+ million members, infrastructure, and valuable data . It takes years to build a successful loyalty program and Aimia has been hugely successful in its business before Air Canada decided to pull out. Although Air Canada has advantages being the largest airline in Canada, it will still cost a significant amount of money and resources to build such a program from scratch.

in the domestic rewards program. Granted there are few competing programs in Canada including Aeroplan, Air Miles, WestJet's own rewards, and Cineplex's SCENE program, Air Canada would still rather have one less direct competitor. Despite the strong value proposition of Air Canada, not every single Aeroplan member will convert and some leakage will be inevitable. Nectar is gone, and it's good news for Air Canada . Aimia sold Nectar to Sainsbury for a negative cash amount, causing a crash in its share price. Air Canada would not want to own the struggling UK rewards program that has nothing to do with its own airline business and it is more than happy that Aimia management did the cleaning for them. The highly unpopular sale also drove down Aimia share price significantly, creating a much better entry point for Air Canada.

. Aimia sold Nectar to Sainsbury for a negative cash amount, causing a crash in its share price. Air Canada would not want to own the struggling UK rewards program that has nothing to do with its own airline business and it is more than happy that Aimia management did the cleaning for them. The highly unpopular sale also drove down Aimia share price significantly, creating a much better entry point for Air Canada. Lastly, Aimia share price is highly attractive now. When Air Canada announced that it won't renew the contract with Aimia, the latter's share price plunged 63% from C$8.93 to C$3.33. Air Canada is essentially buying back the loyalty program at a much lower price simply by refusing to renew the old contract. While Air Canada has been touting its own rewards program that will be designed in-house and unveiled before 2020, it still makes sense to leverage Aeroplan and avoid a costly and potentially risky battle with Aimia given the significant overlap of both programs.

Aimia's Value

It is clear to us that Air Canada has much to gain from consolidating Aimia and Aeroplan, after the spin-off of the rewards program in 2005. However, does the C$3.64 offered by Air Canada look fair and should Aimia investors expect a higher price either from Air Canada or potentially other parties?

Non-Aeroplan Assets

First of all, let's look at the offer price from Air Canada. After divesting Nectar, Aimia consists of Aeroplan, 49% interest in Club Premier, and a minority stake in Cardlytics (CDLX) that went public in February this year.

Air Canada said that it is using the C$2.0 per share quoted by Mittleman (the activist and 18% shareholder of Aimia). Aimia owns 3 million shares of Cardlytics which is trading at US$20 now, so its stake is worth US$60 million or C$78 million. In our last article published in January, we pegged Aimia's stake in Club Premier at C$275 million. The total value of non-Aeroplan assets is ~C$350 million or C$2.32 per share with 152 million shares outstanding. Aimia currently has C$500 million in cash and investments, C$329 million in debt, C$323 million in preferreds, which results in C$152 million in net debt. Aimia's stake in Cardlytics and Club Premier net of debt obligations alone is worth C$201 million, or C$1.32. We have not included various smaller equity investments such as stakes in Air Asia, Air Miles Middle East, Fractal Analytics.

Aeroplan

The big question is how much value there is left in Aeroplan? Air Canada's proposal includes C$1.64 per share for Aeroplan, in addition to the C$2.0 billion in redemption liabilities. The implied equity value for Aeroplan is C$250 million before debt and obligations. Mittleman pegged the value of Aimia at C$1.0 billion or C$6.57 per share, based on 10x the 2020 EBITDA of C$100 million. We think while it is impossible to value Aimia given uncertainties around its going concern and post-2020 business plans, the two bookends shows the binary nature of Aimia's plan to rebuild its business.

Air Canada Being Sneaky

We would like to point out that Air Canada used the 2018 Q1 investor letter from Mittleman as the basis for their C$2.0 per share value for non-Aeroplan assets. However, Air Canada is trying to confuse investors by quoting Mittleman's valuation that is net of debt with its own valuation which is a gross value before deducting any debt. Let's start by looking at how Mittleman came up with its C$2.0 net of debt:

Even if Aeroplan were to implode on a tidal wave of redemptions due to the fear that Air Canada flight options would not be replaced by comparable seats on other airlines flying similar routes, then the other assets Aimia owns appear to be worth no less than US$1.60 (C$2.00), net of debt and preferred stock, which is 19% higher than the current price of US$1.34.

Clearly, Mittleman has subtracted the outstanding debt, preferreds, and other obligations from the value of non-Aeroplan assets to get to the C$2.00 value. However, Air Canada's proposal is using C$2.00 as the value for non-Aeroplan assets before taking out debt. We came to this conclusion because Air Canada's proposal adds up to C$3.64 per share, which equals C$553 million. However, the cash consideration that Air Canada is paying is only C$250 million, which means that it has conveniently quoted an enterprise value instead of the equity value used by Mittleman. It is uncommon to see companies getting creative in their arguments during hostile takeovers, but we would like to clarify this point for investors because Air Canada is trying to assert credibility for its bid price by quoting Aimia's own shareholder Mittleman while that's simply not the case.

Conclusion

We expect Aimia to respond to Air Canada's proposal in due course and we are expecting a reject recommendation from the Board's special committee initially. Aimia issued a press release acknowledging the proposal and disclosed that it had been in private discussions with Air Canada in the past before it turned hostile. We expect Mittleman and Aimia to vigorously rebut Air Canada's bid price as opportunistic, especially given the attempt to confuse investors by comparing gross versus net value. If the transaction were to turn friendly in the end, we fully expect Air Canada to pay a higher price, potentially another 10-20% premium to the unaffected price. It is common for hostile transactions to turn friendly and many of them resulted in the bidder offering a higher price in order to win support from the target's Board. Mittleman has a low-cost base and might be enticed to sell if a higher premium can be achieved, especially given that it would remove any execution risk - a bird in hand is worth two in the bush. We would recommend investors to stay put as there is really no other option other than hoping Air Canada comes back with a higher bid, which we assign a high probability to due to the strategic importance of Aeroplan to them. We also see a low probability of other bids emerging given no other party has expressed interest since Air Canada pulled out in November 2017. The close ties between Aeroplan and Air Canada makes latter the ideal acquirer in this case.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.