CVS Is A Prescription For Profits

CVS Health Corporation (NYSE: CVS) seems to be one of the most mis-understood stocks in the market today. The company is trying to gain regulatory approval to acquire Aetna (NYSE: AET) in a multi-billion-dollar merger. Of course, any company making such a large acquisition faces risks. However, if we look at what investors get with CVS if the merger clears (or even if it doesn’t), the stock looks dirt cheap at these levels.

Worst case scenario?

If the worst-case scenario for CVS is the company’s huge merger doesn’t go through, investors should be more than okay with that result. Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ: WBA) gives us a decent comparable to what CVS would be valued at if it stands alone. Walgreen’s domestic pharmacy retail sales increased by 5.2% annually in the company’s recent quarter, whereas CVS’ Retail division witnessed a sales increase of 5.6%.

CVS seems to have an advantage over Walgreens when it comes to comparable store sales. Last quarter, CVS retail comps rose by 1.6% and pharmacy comps rose by 7.3%. By comparison, Walgreens retail comps declined by 3.8% and pharmacy comps were flat. On the surface, it looks like CVS’ retail and pharmacy business domestically are holding up much better than Walgreens.

One of the significant differences between CVS and Walgreens, is CVS’ Pharmacy Services business. This division of CVS does almost as much in sales as Walgreens as a whole. Pharmacy Services reported sales up 3.2%, but network claims increased by 6%. The company called out a shift toward generic medicines as one of the culprits causing sales growth to trail claims.

If we look at each company from a cash flow perspective, CVS holds up well here too. The company generated $1.9 billion in core free cash flow, whereas Walgreens produced $1.6 billion. Keep in mind, CVS’ results are dragged down because the company has already put the debt financing in place to acquire Aetna. In the all-important area of dividend coverage, CVS’ core free cash flow payout ratio was 27% and Walgreens reported in at 34%.

One of the reasons CVS stock has been challenged is because of the Aetna merger. The company announced it would freeze the dividend and share repurchases, with an eye on bringing down its leverage ratio after the merger. If the merger goes away, in theory so does the freeze on dividend increases and share repurchases. As we can see, CVS isn’t a bad deal on its own compared to Walgreens. What if the deal for Aetna is approved?

After Aetna

Let’s assume for a moment that regulators are satisfied, and the CVS and Aetna tie-up can proceed. There are essentially two ways for investors to play the stock if the deal goes through. First, investors could buy CVS shares and wait for the merger to close. The second option is to engage in some risk arbitrage. CVS’ deal for Aetna calls for $145 in cash and 0.8378 CVS shares to be exchanged. At today’s prices, this values each Aetna share at $200, whereas Aetna shares are selling for about $188. Investors who want to get CVS shares at a discount could simply buy Aetna shares and theoretically come out ahead once the deal closes. In either case, what will investors get if CVS and Aetna ultimately tie the knot?

One piece of the puzzle is CVS’ yield is already 3% and we know that isn’t changing. The second part is analysts are calling for around 11% growth annually in EPS over the next five years for both CVS and Walgreens. CVS sells for a forward P/E of just 9, with a combined yield and growth rate of 14.4%. These figures give CVS a PEG+Y of 1.6, which would argue the shares could be undervalued. Walgreens is a slightly lesser value with a combined rate of 14.3%, a forward P/E of 10, and an implied PEG+Y of 1.4.

If CVS and Aetna combine, the company expects cost savings and accretion to earnings starting in year two. It seems the market is misjudging the power of a combined CVS and Aetna. Analysts are calling for each company to grow earnings over the next several years by 10% to 11%. Aetna will not only vertically integrate CVS allowing for unique cost savings, but also diversify the combined company’s revenue streams.

Investors worried about a player like Amazon coming in and stealing market share are worrying about what would be 30% of CVS’ business after the merger. By comparison, roughly 76% of Walgreens sales come from its domestic pharmacy business. Investors looking for a company with constant demand, that is insulated from multiple competitive threats, could do worse than to consider CVS Aetna.

When does CVS get back to its dividend-raising ways?

We know that CVS froze the dividend and share repurchase program to get its leverage ratio under control. That being said, investors who got used to double-digit dividend increases by CVS are wondering when will this growth return. The good news is, based on how the combined company should generate cash, dividend growth is right around the corner (relatively speaking).

CVS Aetna would generate roughly $3.2 billion in core free cash flow per quarter ($1.9 billion from CVS and $1.3 billion from Aetna). This assumes no cost savings and no growth in sales. Though this is extremely unlikely, it’s the most conservative methodology.

CVS already has the debt financing in place to buy Aetna, and total long-term debt sits at $61 billion. The company expects the acquisition to close in the second half of 2018. Assuming it is the first quarter of 2019 before the combined company starts paying down debt, how much could CVS Aetna afford per quarter?

The company would spend about $650 million on dividends per quarter because of the new shares issued with the acquisition. This leaves $2.5 billion per quarter in free cash flow after dividends. Even if the company only used half of this on debt retirement, CVS Aetna could pay down long-term debt by about $1.2 billion per quarter.

Using these assumptions, which are ridiculously conservative, we can see how fast the company’s leverage ratio would drop. Keep in mind, in the calculation I’m assuming the combined company’s projected $18 billion in annual EBITDA and zero growth.

CVS said it would freeze the dividend and share repurchases until its leverage ratio was in the “low 3s”. Based on what we’ve seen that could happen as early as the end of 2019, or beginning of 2020, if the company wants to be more conservative.

Investors who are trying to figure out what to do have a simple choice. Buy CVS, collect the 3% yield and wait for the merger to close, or watch the dividend and share repurchases return if the merger disappears. For investors convinced the merger will clear, the best bet is to buy Aetna shares. As of today, this risk arbitrage play gives investors a roughly 6% premium, and if the deal closes, you get most of your money back in cash and the rest in undervalued CVS shares. No matter how this turns out, it seems the market is undervaluing the stock, and long-term investors are being given a prescription for profits.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CVS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.