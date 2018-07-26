Have We Bottomed In Gold, Silver And Bitcoin?

In Bitcoin we are taking profits and waiting for the market to revert back to B1 and B2 levels to re-enter the market.

In crude, we are waiting for short signals and recommend staying out of the market for now.

In his Early Bird Update this morning, Equity Management Academy founder and CEO, Patrick MontesDeOca, covered the latest on gold, silver, crude oil, soybeans, wheat, the E-mini S&P, and Bitcoin. He advised going long the metals on pullbacks to the buy 1 (B1) and buy 2 (B2) levels. In crude, we are waiting for short signals and recommend staying out of the market for now. Soybeans have touched buy levels and are heading for sell levels. If soybeans dip back down to the buy levels, we recommend getting into the market long. In wheat, we are waiting for buy signals to go long, depending on the market's behavior. In the E-Mini S&P, we do not recommend going long, but are looking to go short when the market activates a short signal from the sell 2 (S2) level. In Bitcoin we are taking profits and waiting for the market to revert back to B1 and B2 levels to re-enter the market.

Gold

Courtesy: ema2tradelivesignals.com

Gold is trading last at $1228.70, up $3.10. The average price is $1227.

"The gold market has traded above the average price," MontesDeOca, said, "activating a bullish trend for the day."

Gold bounced off the B1 and B2 levels the past couple of days.

"Every time it comes down to these levels," MontesDeOca said, "we recommend getting into the market long."

He made the same recommendation in a report we just published in Seeking Alpha.

MontesDeOca and I believe, based on the analysis of the proprietary Variable Changing Price Momentum Indicator (VC PMI), that we are in the beginning of a major move up in the metals.

"You want to stay long in the metals and buy into the B1 and B2 levels every time you get a chance," MontesDeOca said.

The market has come back from that B1 level if $1220, met the $1227 target, and the day trading program is neutral. The trend is anticipating that we are going to test the sell 1 (S1) level of $1233, with $1238.60 serving as the target above the S1 level.

Silver

Silver at $15.59, up 16.5 cents. The average price is $15.45, and the market is trading above the average price, having met the first target above the mean at $15.55. The sell 2 (S2) level is at $15.68.

"The market in silver, as in gold, has come down to the B1 and B2 levels," MontesDeOca said. "We foresee $15.1850 is the low of this move. The demand levels recommend buying into these corrections."

The market has completed the first target of the extreme above the mean of S1 at $15.55 and is moving toward the second target (S2) of $15.68.

Crude Oil

Crude oil is trading at $68.74, up 87. The average price for the day is $68.27.

"The market trading above the average price has activated a bullish signal with a target of $68.93," MontesDeOca said. "We suggest not to trade around the average price until the signal is activated at the highest probability, which is at $68.93. We're looking for short signals until that time. Until then, we do not recommend any trades in crude."

Soybeans

Soybeans were trading last at $8.6925 in a fast market. The B1 level of $8.58 was activated early this morning at 6:30 a.m. The average price target of $8.65 has been completed, as has the S1 level of $8.68 and we are moving toward the S2 level of $8.73.

"As you can see, we are in a fast market," MontesDeOca said. "We have been suggesting to look into buying into the demand levels of B1 and B2 if the market touches those levels."

Wheat

Wheat last traded at $5.10 with an average price of $5.16.

"The market has activated a buy signal from the B2 $5.06 level," MontesDeOca said, "and met the first target of $5.10. Right now we are in a new set up. If the market closes above $5.10, it will activate a target of $5.16. In the meantime, wait for buy signals to go long, which will be activated by a close above $5.10 and a close above $5.06. If touches the B2 level and closes above the B2 level, it will activate a buy signal."

E-Mini S&P

The E-mini S&P last traded at 2827.75, making a new high of 2828.75.

"It has completed all of the targets from the B1 level of 2798," MontesDeOca said. "Basically, we are in a neutral position, waiting for the market to activate a short signal from S2."

We are looking for reversions to occur from these S2 levels and we don't recommend buying into these levels. We are looking to go short back to the mean of 2805.

Bitcoin

Bitcoin futures market is trading at 8215, up 480. The high so far is 8365.

"Bitcoin has met the target of the S2 level at 8145," MontesDeOca said. "The Bitcoin market has been activating signals from the B1 and B2 levels since the 17th."

By closing above the B2 level of about 7000 on July 17, Bitcoin activated a level of demand above the 7,000 level, and completed targets by trading above the mean of 7573 into the S2 target of 8145.

"We have taken profits into these supply levels," MontesDeOca reported. "If you were long, you are neutral and waiting to adjust into the B1 and B2 levels. Do not go short up here, since the market is trading above the S2 level and turning these levels into support; unless it goes below these levels and activates a short signal."

Conclusion

The gold and silver markets have been validating our VC PMI analysis, which we have been analyzing daily, to buy into the demand levels of B1 and B2. The low so far for gold is $1210.70, from which it reverted right back up to where we are now at the $1230 level. The target is $1233; if we close above that level, we activate the weekly and some of the longer-term signals. Over the past week, we saw the gold market harmonically aligned, with the daily, weekly and monthly signals coming together, which we expected. This is when we see the highest probability for a reversion to occur, particularly when the signal is occurring at the demand levels between B1 and B2. We recommend continuing to buy corrections into the B1 and B2 levels.

In crude, look for corrections back to the B1 and B2 levels to add to the long side. Once we identify the supply, we can see where the market takes us. In the grains, we recommend looking for completion of this correction probably near the end of this month, when we will look to get on the long side once the market validates the B1 and B2 levels. We recommend adding to grains on any corrections back to B1 and B2.

