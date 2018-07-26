Disney Is Primed For A Long-Term Run

Investment Thesis

The Walt Disney Company (DIS) is in a prime position to soar higher through the remainder of the year and beyond. The studio is delivering hit after hit, and the pipeline is filled. That pipeline is set to get even larger once the completed acquisition of Twenty-First Century Fox’s (FOXA) assets. In addition to studio entertainment, parks and resorts is another segment full of potential based on the pricing stranglehold Disney has on the consumer. The company continues to raise prices and guests continue to go through turnstiles at a rapid rate. With other segments seemingly picking up the slack left by ESPN, I believe now is an opportune time to invest in the future of the Mouse House.

Photo Credit

Recent Earnings Results

The company recently reported Q2 earnings in which they blew away many of Wall Street’s estimates for the quarter, driven largely by the success of their blockbuster Black Panther film that was released during the quarter. As of Q2, the company reported adjusted EPS of $1.84, well above analysts’ estimates of $1.70. The company reported revenues of $14.55 billion during the quarter, which were also well above analysts’ expectations of $14.11 billion. Here is how each segment faired during the quarter compared to analysts’ revenue estimates:

Media networks: $6.14 billion vs $6.09 billion (BEAT)

Parks & resorts: $4.88 billion vs $4.69 billion (BEAT)

Studio entertainment: $2.45 billion vs $2.19 billion (BEAT)

Consumer products: $1.08 billion vs $1.14 billion (MISS)

As you can see above, the company beat expectations for every segment in Q2, except for consumer products, which is their smallest segment accounting for only 7% of total revenues. Here is a look at how revenue results faired during the quarter by segment:

Source: Chart created by author

The segment that continues to grow at a steady clip is Parks and Resorts. The segment has been making headway towards the top segment, Media Networks, for several years now. The changing of the guard is two-fold, Parks and Resorts growing revenues near 10% over the past five years, while Media Networks has been in a steady decline, which has been known for quite some time. We will discuss this in further details below.

Here is a look at how Operating Income was derived by segment in Q2:

Source: Chart created by author

To give you a better idea on the fall from grace Media Networks has endured over the years, as recent as five years ago, Media Networks accounted for 64% of the Operating Income the company brought in for the year. Today, the segment still accounts for 49% of Disney’s operating income, however, Parks and Resorts have been chipping away at that gap, which will only further benefit Disney shareholders even more, as the company diversifies itself.

Photo Credit

A Closer Look At The Outperforming Segments

Park and Resorts

Parks and resorts continue to perform at an extremely high level, with 13.2% growth in revenues for the Q1 ’18 and 13.5% growth in Q2 ’18. This group is on pace to achieve its highest growth since 2013. Operating income increased 27.2% during the quarter, following Q1 that saw 21.4% operating income growth from 2017. The main growth driver within the segment has been attributable to the company’s International operations. The company continues to make enhancements to the park, which just saw the opening of a new Toy Story Land at the Shanghai Disneyland. In addition, the company just revamped their California Adventure location with a brand new Pixar Pier. Under construction right now is a new Star Wars Land that is expected to open in 2019 at both the Disneyland and Walt Disney World locations.

Photo Credit

Disneyland Paris continues to celebrate their 25th anniversary which has translated into higher guest spending, attendance, and hotel occupancy, according to CFO Christine McCarthy.

Studio Entertainment

The company’s studio entertainment segment continues to raise the bar in the film industry. During Q2 the company released Marvel’s Black Panther, which has grossed over $1.3 billion year to date in global box office proceeds. Black Panther was then followed by another Marvel masterpiece, Avengers: Infinity War, which broke domestic and global records to become the largest movie opening in history. Disney’s studio segment now owns nine of the top 10 largest box office openings of all-time, with all of them being released within the last six years. Avengers: Infinity War crossed $1 billion at the box office faster than any film ever released, with worldwide box office of $2 billion to-date.

Photo Credit

As CEO Bob Iger discussed in the company’s Q2 earnings call,

There are now 19 movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with a combined box office of more than $16 billion and an average box office of $845 million per film. The MCU is by far the most lucrative box office franchise of all time, creating an incredible pipeline of proven branded IP that drives significant opportunity across our entire organization.”

Photo Credit

I myself have been on an Avengers kick as of late. There is actually a specific outline which states what order the films are to be watched, as the release order is not completely appropriate. The films are broken into phases, with each phase ending with an Avengers installment. I am currently in the middle of phase II of III.

As you can see, the studio segment is firing on all cylinders and things continue to look up based on the strong pipeline of films set to be released in the future. Incredibles 2 and Ant-Man and The Wasp were recently released in theaters to rave reviews. Incredibles 2 has nearly grossed $1 billion in box office proceeds. Ant-Man and the Wasp has been out for two weeks grossing $0.4 billion to-date. Here is a look at some of the future films:

Mary Poppins Returns

Captain Marvel

Avengers 4

Aladdin (Live Action remake)

Toy Story 4

The Lion King (Live Action remake)

Frozen 2

Star Wars: Episode IX

Content is King!

Future Drivers

Media Networks continues to be a drag on company earnings, but continuing investments and rollouts of new programs is setting up the segment for a return to growth in the near future. As many of you know, the company last year announced it will not be renewing its contract with Netflix (NFLX) for its “Disney-branded” content starting in 2019 in order to start distributing their content on their own direct-to-consumer platform of their own.

Shareholders have been waiting for this shift for quite some time now, and the Mouse House is finally adjusting strategies to the changing media landscape. Shifting content away from Netflix in order to start their own DTC streaming service has its risks and rewards. Personally, we believe the rewards far outweigh the risks and the streaming service has potential to compete with the likes of NFLX and Amazon (AMZN). One of the main risks is not getting the number of subscribers the company’s management envisions in order to make a sizable difference in the segment. The other risk is the company being unable to recoup the nearly $3 billion investment in streaming video company BAMtech. The $3 billion dollar investment gives Disney 75% control of BAMTech, which will be used as a platform to launch the future streaming service. Looking at the possible rewards, based on the content the company has in its back pocket, I feel as if people will in fact take well to this service and subscriber growth will be strong.

Another direct-to-consumer platform is ESPN+, which recently launched in April. This app allows consumers to pay a small monthly fee of $5 to stream an array of sporting events right from their phone without needing a cable subscription.

Photo Credit

Leveraging BAMTech, Disney expects to launch the Disney-branded DTC service in 2019, which will stream not only Disney collection films, but also Pixar, Marvel, and Star Wars feature films. The company has plans to produce four to five feature films per year, as well as a number of original series products. Currently, the company is working on developing a Star Wars live action series which will be launched on this service once it is up and running. Undoubtedly, it appears Disney is leveraging their content to take on the likes of Netflix and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) head on in terms of streaming original content. In our opinion, we feel as if Disney would have the upper hand over Netflix as the company has countless classic titles, but also continue to release popular films that gain traction in the theaters and then would transition to the streaming service, essentially earning revenues through two streams, whereas NFLX only has the distribution revenue stream. Do not forget, Content is King.

Another strong driver the company could potentially have to add to its studio war chest, is the acquisition of Twenty-First Century Fox’s (NASDAQ:FOXA) assets. Disney and Comcast (CMCSA) have been linked in a battle for the Fox assets with Disney originally offering a $52 billion offer. The original DIS offer was later out done with CMCSA offering $65 billion all cash offer, that DIS later upped to $71 billion. It was recently reported that Comcast has waived the white flag in their pursuit for the fox assets.

While the acquisition cost will be expensive for the company, the long-term boost in content during a time when DIS is trying to consolidate content rights in their battle with Netflix is the defining factor. The acquisition of the fox assets will only further strengthen intellectual property owned by Disney, such as the X-Men series. This series along with the Marvel series Disney already owns will allow for a variety of new content ideas in the future. This would be a big win for the company!

Conclusion

In conclusion, we are very excited for the future at The Walt Disney Company and feel the stock is primed to continue trading higher. The pipeline is full and more content could be on the way if Disney is able to close on the Twenty-First Century Fox assets.

Though Media Networks continues to be a drag, we are quite optimistic about the direct to consumer platforms the company will be looking to roll out soon. Parks and Resorts, as well as the Studio Entertainment segments continue to put up strong results with no slowdown in site, these two segments conclude our take that the Disney business remains quite healthy. At current valuation levels, Disney stock looks like an attractive purchase for long-term investors willing to tolerate the short-term uncertainty in Disney stock.

Note: I hope you all enjoyed the article and found it informative. If you do not currently follow me and would like to be notified of future articles, please hit the "Follow" button above. As always, I look forward to reading your comments below and feel free to leave any feedback. Happy Investing!

Disclosure: I am/we are long DIS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.