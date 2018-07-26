W.P. Carey: The Best Of Both Worlds

WPC offers investors the best of both worlds: the safety of a high quality property portfolio and strong balance sheet as well as the potential for better income than peers.

W.P. Carey (WPC) offers investors the best of both worlds: the safety of a high quality property portfolio and strong balance sheet as well as the potential for above-average dividend income. I am long shares via sold cash-secured puts in hopes of achieving a greater margin of safety before going fully long.

Safety

WPC's BBB Standard & Poor's credit rating with a stable outlook reflects its highly diversified portfolio of stable cash-flowing properties with a solid balance sheet.

In contrast to peers Realty Income (O) and National Retail Properties (NNN), who have heavy exposure to U.S. retail, WPC provides investors with some of the strongest business and geographic diversification available in the NNN sector. As of the end of Q1, its property portfolio held 886 properties in 19 different countries and includes exposure to 208 tenants in industrial (29%), office (25%), retail (17%), warehouse (15%), self storage (5%), and other (10%) facilities, of which 99.7% were occupied. While the international diversification (35% outside of the US) can be a positive, it does pose currency risks. However, 96.8% of the portfolio is in either the US, Canada, or Europe, meaning that the vast majority of the portfolio is in developed economies with exposure to more stable currencies.

The leases also add to the cash flow safety. The weighted average lease term is ~10 years while 68% of leases are CPI-linked and 27% have fixed rent escalators built in to the terms. With such a long weighted average existing lease term, having a strong portion of them linked to inflation is important for protecting investors in the current environment. It's also important to note that WPC is shielded from over-reliance on a single tenant as its maximum exposure is to German DIY retailer Hellweg (5.4%) and has a 18.9 year lease term with them, while its 2nd largest tenant (U-Haul at 6.1 years) is based in the U.S., its 3rd largest tenant (a Andalucian state government at 16.7 years) is based in Spain, and its fourth highest (Pendragon auto dealerships at 12.1 years) is based in the U.K., meaning that there is little risk of a sudden and drastic drop in occupancy rates barring a severe global recession due to the lengthy lease terms and significant geographic and business diversification.

The balance sheet has also been improving considerably. Since 2014, secured leverage has more than halved (from 28% to 13.3%), although the acquisition of CPA:17 will weaken this metric given that 34% of its capital base utilizes secured leverage. However, management's strategy of utilizing unsecured debt should drive these numbers back down with time. Meanwhile, even following the acquisition WPC's debt to EBITDA ratio should remain in the mid-6x range. Its weighted average debt maturity is 6 years, 93% of debt is fixed rate, and there are no meaningful debt maturities until 2020, with large amounts of unsecured debt due in 2023-2025, meaning that its current liquidity of $1.4 billion is sufficient to cover all debt payments and acquisition needs over the next couple of years, regardless if interest rates rise substantially. It also enjoys a highly attractive cost of capital, with the current weighted average interest rate standing at a mere 3.5%, a mere 50-60 bps above the 10-year treasury note. If management can keep leverage down and continue improving the debt maturity timeline and secured debt metrics, they could possibly see an upgrade to BBB+ in the future, which should further improve their cost of capital and reduce their exposure to interest rate risk.

The relatively low payout ratio (under 80%) combines with the stable, diversified portfolio, long-term leases with minimal cost risk (due to the net lease structure), and solid balance sheet to deliver a very safe dividend that has grown for 20 straight years, making WPC a Dividend Champion.

Growth

WPC's lengthy dividend growth record will likely continue even without aggressive acquisitions given the impressive lease lengths and tenant and geographic diversification in conjunction with built-in rent escalators. An additional growth driver has been management's focus on cost cutting. Since 2015, G&A expenses have been reduced by more than 30% and management aims to continue doing so moving forward. The acquisition of CPA:17 should further improve the property rental business cost efficiencies over time by helping WPC to achieve new economies of scale as well as increasing its competitive positioning as the largest international diversified net-lease REIT, giving it further access to world-class employees and deals.

While management has been focusing on simplifying its business model, growth has slowed to a crawl. In Q1, AFFO per diluted share only grew 2.4% year-over-year, and that number was even inflated by positive currency tailwinds from Europe and lower interest expense. With interest rates rising, the Euro declining against the dollar, and the CPA:17 deal potentially diluting AFFO/share in the short term (for more on this, see Trapping Value's insightful research here), the near term growth outlook doesn't look robust. Nonetheless, the highly stable cash flows, built-in rent escalators, and solid balance sheet should enable management to continue with at least small dividend increases (like its recent 0.5% hike). Another bullish sign is the company's steady stream of summer acquisitions (a core logistics portfolio in Denmark, a logistics site expansion in the Netherlands, and a DIY retailer in the Netherlands) which serve to further boost diversification while also adding to funds from operations.

Given recent performance, the minimal dividend hike this year, and potential growth headwinds moving forward, I wouldn't expect more than 2% annual dividend hikes over the near future. Over the long term, if the company successfully achieves a higher credit rating (improving its access to and cost of capital), and continues to assertively grow its portfolio, dividend growth should return to a more normal 3-4% growth range, particularly if the CPI continues to rise (thereby increasing their rents).

Valuation

WPC looks pretty fairly priced based on historical trends, and, given its 6.25% yield and ~2% growth outlook, 8-9% annualized total returns seem like a reasonable expectation.

WPC data by YCharts

However, since its portfolio has shifted to becoming increasingly property heavy while its property management income has declined considerably (~7-8% of total income following the CPA:17 deal), there is a case to be made that the market should give WPC a P/FFO multiple more in line with peers O and NNN, especially considering their better diversification. However, I believe that their lower credit rating and lower near-term growth profile offset this to some degree, making them fairly priced at present, though their higher dividend yield makes them more attractive to me than O or NNN.

Investor Takeaway

WPC is probably the best all-around investment in the NNN space given its fairly high dividend yield combined with its strong safety. The main downside is the lackluster growth, though there are potential tailwinds. For conservative investors looking for high current income, WPC is the best bet in the sector. However, I am personally selling puts in order to achieve a greater margin of safety and potentially market-beating returns.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.