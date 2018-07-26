Nvidia A Portfolio Anchor For The Future: Autonomous Cars, Self-Driving Car Test Shutdown, And 5G - Are These Any Threat To Nvidia?

Nvidiawill thrive despite all of the above outcomes.

5G will have very little to do with driverless or connected cars.

Nvidia is a stock that should be a staple in many portfolios.

Introduction

The outlook for Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) is extremely bright regarding the automotive industry and they should garner a substantial portion of the market going forward.

This should be more than enough to offset any drop in the gaming and mining markets that have fueled its growth so far. In fact, it will lead to increased revenue and continuing, recurring monthly revenue streams.

Nvidia shares have been stagnant in the aftermath of a recent accidental death in Tempe Arizona, caused by an autonomous operated Uber car. This caused Nvidia to suspend its autonomous self - driving test operations.

Some have cited substantial speculation on the impact that coming 5G deployments will exert on the auto industry and autonomous cars, possibly derailing Nvidia's foothold into this market segment.

With the NXP (NASDAQ:NXPI) and Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) merger progressing to the final stages, some hypothesize that this will be a competitor of major impact to Nvidia.

None of these will have any significant impact on deploying the Nvidia platform as I will outline below. Nvidia should become a core holding for many portfolios.

What is Autonomous Driving?

The term "autonomous driving" is bandied about with regularity and has become one of those all-encompassing buzzwords.

In reality there are two mutually exclusive components to the computer-driven car.

First is computer control of the car tasks, utilities and reactions. Second is the interaction with the vehicle and its environment.

The first component is the platform where the cars functionality and performance are governed and controlled by a computer. This can range from steering, braking, object recognition, and acceleration, to route selection and navigation. This component refers to vehicles as "self-driving vehicles" (SDV).

The industry relates the second component to car-to-car connectivity and car-to-environment connectivity.

This component has several names such as vehicle -vehicle ((V2V)), vehicle - infrastructure ((V2I)) vehicle - pedestrian ((V2P)) or all-encompassing vehicle - everything ((V2X)).

Although there is an overlap between the components, as SDV's also process information about the environment and infrastructure, the major difference is that SDV platforms focus on operation and functionality, where V2X is concerned with safety (primarily collision avoidance) and information awareness.

In 2014, the Society of Automotive Engineers (SAE) defined 6 levels, more here, as a roadmap to get to full autonomous driving.

Level 0 - No Automation: Acceleration, braking and steering are all controlled by a human driver at all times.

Level 1 - Driver Assistance: In some scenarios, the car can assume control over the steering wheel or the pedals. Examples include enhanced cruise control and parking assist.

The computer is never in control of both steering and acceleration/braking.

Level 2 - Partial Automation: Level two vehicles have certain modes in which the car can take over both the pedals AND the wheel, but only under certain conditions, and the driver must maintain ultimate control over the vehicle.

This is where Tesla's Autopilot has been at since 2014.

Level 3 - Conditional Automation: Under certain conditions and scenarios the car will fully take over the driving responsibilities, but a driver must retake control when the system requests it.

A vehicle in this mode can choose the timing to change lanes, and how to respond to dynamic events on the road based on pre-determined algorithms or commands, but uses the human driver as the primary fallback system.

Level 4 - High Automation: Represents where Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL)/Waymo's test cars have been operating at for several years now.

This is designed for ideal conditions, light-moderate traffic, good weather, good roads, and is possible today in only highly controlled areas.

Level 5 - Full Automation: Full-time automation of all driving tasks on any road, under any conditions, whether or not there's a human on board.

This is very far off and may never happen at all.

The transition through these levels will have an enormous impact on the way we work, travel, and interact, not to mention the economic and consumption models that will change.

History to Date

The promise and allure of self-driving cars has been around since the 1980's. In 1999 the US Department of Transportation (USDOT) had the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) allocate 75MHz of spectrum at the 5.9 GHz frequency for the Intelligent Transportation System (ITS).

The ITS would use radio frequencies for direct short range communications (DSRC) like automatic toll booths, traffic alerts, traffic light control and more.

This spectrum languished for almost 10 years unused, and then in 2009, General Motors (NYSE:GM) installed a DSRC system in the Cadillac CT6.

Surprise, no one else followed suit.

In a parallel development Toyota (NYSE:TM) also installed an advanced DSRC system being used in Japan, however, that was on a 700 MHz frequency.

Toyota followed this with the Driver Safety Support System (DSSS) in 2011, which was a vehicle - infrastructure prototype.

With the proliferation of cellular communications, again GM led the way with the installation of a new emergency and driver assistance service called OnStar.

Again, other auto manufacturers did not follow suit, although some licensed the technology. Today this has been virtually usurped by individual cell phone use for these services.

With all the excitement and promises of 5G, 3GPP (the same group writing the 5G standards) devised a new protocol they dubbed cellular vehicle - everything or ((C-V2x)).

This was primarily driven by China, who did not want to use DSRC, and in 2019 Volkswagen will have C-V2x installed in all new cars sold in Europe only. Additionally, Ford (NYSE:F) has announced it will also deploy C-V2x in 2019.

In 2009, Google launched project Waymo which focused on developing self-driving vehicles.

Autonomous Vehicles Delayed

The autonomous driving vision has been in the making for over two decades and where are we now?

Realistically, quite a few steps behind the Electric Vehicle (EV) explosion that has been touted for decades as well.

In 2008, Deutsche Bank predicted that EV's will comprise 7% of the U.S. market in 2016. Bloomberg put the number at 6% for the same time frame in their 2010 prediction. 2011 saw the Obama administration tout 1 million EV's on the road by 2015. Actual sales for 2016 were 168,000 out of 17.55 million cars sold that year.

This is prescient because the same hype surrounds autonomous vehicles.

The first component of SDV's is operation and control. Great strides have been made in this arena; however, here is a brief sample of some obstacles to overcome, before fully autonomous vehicles (Level 4 and 5) will be dominant or even mainstream.

Technical Functional Issues to Overcome:

How will dust, ice, dirt, and slush build up on cameras be dealt with to keep them functioning? There is no technology yet that eliminates sunlight or reflective road glare from impairing a camera. The technology as it exists only allows for "what" to do based on algorithms and rules. There is very little capability for "when". As an example, a traffic light at an intersection goes dead; does the vehicle proceed, stop or wait until there is no traffic? There is minimal progress to date for recognition of human gestures regarding signaling or intent. Lidar can recognize imagery and therefore, eventually signs, but what about signs that have been obscured, vandalized, or misplaced? How does a car determine what is a safe driving speed in poor driving conditions? How will it recognize black ice versus wet pavement? What about regular drivers that cannot see SDV's due to weather?

Regulatory Issues to Overcome:

The second component of SDV's is V2X communication. This is an even bigger mess as the Federal government has taken a hands-off approach. We are now in the arena where the manufacturers will develop requirements and the government will review them.

The government's primary focus is about safety, and this is where V2X software and systems come into play. As noted above there are two main technologies competing; the original DSRC and the newer C-V2x (which is just going through its very first evaluation in California).

The US Department of Transportation (USDOT), Federal Highway Department (FHD) and National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), have all scaled back their opinions, rulings and regulations on SDV's and V2X technology.

First there is no longer a mandate on which technology US auto manufacturers have to use for V2X. The USDOT omitted the whole V2X subject from the most recent proposal, so essentially the lawyers or engineers have nothing to look at or evaluate at this time. The Strategic plan for NHSTA and Federal Highway Department has stripped all guidance for V2X compared to earlier plans and is now a long term initiative. NHTSA previously estimated it would have required 20,000 roadside network units to allow for V2X systems to interact, however, this was deleted from the most recent proposal and is also not under near term consideration. Since there is no mandate to have consumers accept critical updates so V2X stays operative, there is a major concern that many cars will become "Zombie" cars where the system is installed but inoperative. The USDOT and Europe are currently out of the game as far as mandates and standards are concerned. Smart city grants formerly required cities to incorporate DSRC, and that will be eliminated now. So it is all being left up to market forces to determine. If we started today on a mandated system, NHTSA states it takes 15 -20 years for fleet turnover, or how long it would take for the country to all have this technology. It can take 8-10 years for mandates to be enforced after becoming law (e.g. vehicle back up cameras). Congress just unanimously passed the SELF DRIVE Act. The main crux of the act is to allow manufacturers to garner an exemption to build and deploy SDV's. It caps those exemptions at 25,000 per year with a maximum of 100,000 per year in the fourth year of the exemption.

Legal Issues to Overcome:

There are so many issues here it would require an article by itself. The following are some of the frequently cited concerns:

Do you require a license anymore? Who has the liability in an accident? Who is responsible for software updates? What happens when a passive accident occurs? i.e. someone gets scared or nervous by a passing autonomous car Where does government's role start and end? What are the ramifications if someone hacks the software causing an accident? Do federal regulations supersede State Courts?

Insurance Issues to Overcome:

Again, so many issues; however, some of the more important matters to be addressed are as follows.

Are manufacturers now part of the insurance liability? Is the vehicle owner responsible for liability, or can a mere passenger be liable? When does liability shift if the car is driver assisted? Does the insurance group need to set up a superfund to handle these claims? Who is responsible in a theft leading to an accident? Who is responsible if a feature/capability is misunderstood or conveyed?

These and others are the topics being bandied about in the insurance and legal worlds.

Impact on Nvidia - There are many issues and obstacles to overcome; however, the evolution of computer aided and autonomous functions in cars will continue.

Regardless of reaching true Level 4 or 5 driving, the need for emergency impact braking, collision avoidance, assisted parking, lane assist, etc. will continue to grow.

All the sensors, cameras and systems will still need a processor to coordinate and control them. Nvidia will have the ability to sell Level 2 upgradeable processors for at least a decade.

5G and Autonomous cars

The 5G hype for SDV's has been astounding. In reality, this will not be a major impact item for the Mobile Network Operators (MNO).

DSRC has a clear business model of V2V, V2I, and V2P communication. The platform and software are installed, and the manufacturer has control. However, C-V2x is a little more confusing as it is proposing dual method operation. One method where the cellular connection would be over the 5.9 GHz frequency (PC5 format), and the other using commercial frequencies provided by the carriers (Uu format).

Complicating matters further is the amount and the band of the frequency set aside by the FCC, which is currently at a frequency of 5.9 GHz and a bandwidth of 75 MHz.

The ITU, through 4 different standards organizations has determined that 9-10MHz of bandwidth is sufficient for V2X, and potentially another 10 MHz for cellular to vehicle communication. This leaves over 55 MHz of band width to be re-allocated by the FCC, between both the cellular and unlicensed Wi-Fi sectors which are asking for it to be re-issued.

However, the tug of war between DSRC and C-2Vx wages on, and is delaying the standardization and adoption of either standard.

Here is how the two models look:

C-V2X (PC5) DSRC/(Uu)

Source: Qualcomm

There are 2 main problems that C-2Vx has:

A lack of clarity in a business model as opposed to DSRC:

Who would run the software?

Do the carriers want to accept the liability?

Do the carriers prefer the auto manufacturers to handle control and liability?

What are the business relationships between the carrier and the manufacturers?

What is the usage of information the carrier/manufacturer would derive from the cellular connection?

The carriers have provided no clarity as to their inclinations. In fact the MNO's ask that the government choose a standard and define it for all vehicles.

Even with the latency being reduced by 5G standards (10ms) the time lost to communicate from a vehicle to a cell site and to another vehicle is prohibitive and substantially slower than the vehicle to vehicle direct transmission.

This is effectively reducing cellular to maintenance / software updates, GPS, infotainment apps, theft protection, and other such non-critical operation functions.

Impact on Nvidia - The role of 5G will be supplemental to SDV's rather than fundamental. In that respect, the role played by onboard processors controlling SDV operation and functionality will have little reliance on 5G connectivity.

The V2V software may have a more prominent relationship with cellular connectivity; however, that is still in the evaluation and decision making realm for DSRC and C-2Vx protocols.

Qualcomm/NXP Merger

The Qualcomm/NXP merger is in the final stages, and there is speculation that this would pose a major threat to Nvidia in the SDV segment.

Both NXP and Qualcomm make chips that support the V2X interaction, and not the controlling of the monitoring devices, cameras or ancillary systems for guidance and control.

The software that NXP makes is based on the DSRC protocol. While the Qualcomm chips are based on using the C-V2x protocol.

The combination of the two would give the new entity a complete cross platform base, making the new entity the frontrunner to capitalize on whichever standard is chosen in the future.

However, should the merger not consummate, the competition from the individual entities will be against each other as they try to establish the dominant protocol.

Impact on Nvidia - As noted earlier, the V2X platforms (DSRC and C-2Vx) are both complimentary and ancillary to the operating and function controlling of the on - board processing units made by Nvidia.

As the V2X and Operations boards are mutually exclusive to each other, there is no impact from the NXP/Qualcomm merger on Nvidia.

Financial Aspect

The Tegra processor is the unit used in the automotive industry. From the Chart 1 below we can see that the Tegra processor accounts for approximately 16% of the total Nvidia revenue.

Nvidia uses the GPU processer in the gaming and professional virtualization industry and providing the core for infotainment platforms for vehicles.

Here are other pertinent facts from the 10K for 2018:

Only 15% of the Tegra processor sales were sold to the automotive industry and the vast majority of those sales were for infotainment features rather than automated operations. 79% of total revenue was from outside the United States in fiscal 2018. Total processing units sold were approximately 40 million for 2018 across all platforms.

From these facts we can calculate:

The global automotive segment accounts for only 2.25% of the total revenue for Nvidia through fiscal year 2018. That amounts to ~ $218 M in revenue. The American auto industry is only buying about $36 M from Nvidia through the last fiscal year. Each processing module averages roughly $225 in produced revenue (total revenue divided by total processors sold) The total units sold into the American auto industry is 160,000 Nvidia's Market penetration in the US and global automotive industry is less than 1% for fiscal year 2018

Revenue Revenue by Reportable Segments Year Ended Year Ended 2018 2017 $ Change % Change 2017 2016 $ Change % Change ($ in millions) ($ in millions) GPU $ 8,137 $ 5,822 $ 2,315 40% $ 5,822 $ 4,187 $ 1,635 39% Tegra $ 1,534 $ 824 $ 710 86% $ 824 $ 559 $ 265 47% All Other $ 43 $ 264 $ (221) -84% $ 264 $ 264 $ - 0% Total $ 9,714 $ 6,910 $ 2,804 41% $ 6,910 $ 5,010 $ 1,900 38%

Source: NVIDIA 4th Quarter 10K

Chart 1

The annualized rate of approximately 40% in YOY revenue growth will accelerate going forward. This is evidenced by the astounding incremental increase in Tegra volume which rose from 47% to 86% YOY. As this segment expands, Nvidia will compound its growth pattern in revenue.

Conclusion

It is time to take 3 steps backwards and slow down. There has been too much hype and irrational exuberance on the coming advent of SDV's, at least regarding the performance expectations for Level 4 and 5 vehicles.

Vehicles will have full Level 2 in every car within the next 15 years, auto braking, sign recognition, assisted steering, auto parking, lane keeping assist, and more.

In addition, almost every car sold will have some sort of infotainment system by the year 2020. These will all require control boards like Nvidia produces in the PX2, Pegasus and Xavier platforms using the Tegra processor.

5G Wireless will not have the impact or role that many are pointing to as there will be no need to replicate the computerized on board functions or those captured by the V2X software. Wireless will provide a huge impact on maintenance cost reduction, anti-theft, and in vehicle infotainment.

Although there will be competition in this arena, the USA market alone is 17 million vehicles per year and worldwide that number is 96 million vehicles produced and sold each year, Nvidia will still grow at an amazing clip. Having current agreements in place with Audi, Volvo, SF, Deutsche DHL and others, if Nvidia captures just 10% of the market in the USA and worldwide, this represents 3.5 million in the US, and 19 million global new units sold each year, for infotainment and automated operation processors. To do this Nvidia will to have to come to a major supply agreement with one of the Big 3 US automakers (GM, Ford, and Fiat Chrysler). The culmination of one of those deals will signal the explosive growth phase of Nvidia in the automotive industry.

Based on those numbers alone would give Nvidia approximately 19 million additional units at roughly $225 providing another $4.2 Billion dollars in revenue, not counting upgrades and maintenance.

The upgrades and maintenance will create a significant recurring monthly revenue stream for Nvidia.

Although SDV's will be limited to specific applications, in controlled or semi-controlled areas, with many restrictions on driving conditions for the foreseeable future, Nvidia will have a sizeable marketplace to sell into.

The final barrier to faster adoption of both the on board modules (Nvidia PX2, Pegasus, Xavier), and the V2V software, is for the USDOT/NHSTA and other similar agencies around the world to determine what the crucial elements of the software are, what platform will work where, and at what frequency.

However, even as all this plays out at various political levels, it positions Nvidia to increase revenues, capture market share and create new revenue streams. This makes Nvidia a valuable staple in any portfolio and certainly is a long-term value play.

