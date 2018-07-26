Shopify Is Getting Ahead Of Itself

Source: Google

Shopify (SHOP) shares have recently risen in the past month over 22%. This happened while there has been no fundamental change in the business or no news leading to such a rise. While growth has been nothing but pleasant, we are seeing a deceleration in the pace of revenue growth. I believe the company has a great story, but am only willing to pay so much for it.

The Rise

On the heels of some very strong growth, Shopify shares are outperforming the market by a large margin.

Year to date, the shares are up over 75%, and in the past month, after a brief pullback, they are up 22%. The stock has performed greatly over the past 3 years as the company continues to grow. However, the value has risen so quickly that it is starting to outgrow its fundamentals, especially compared to peers.

As I believe the closest competitor may be Wix.com (WIX), I chose to compare some basic metrics of the two companies. We see that Shopify trades at a P/E of almost 6x that of Wix. This would be justified if we saw growth that was significantly higher than that of Wix. However, as we can see below, the revenue growth is not that much greater than Wix.

For the past 3 years, we have seen Wix maintain a healthy level of growth and actually grow revenue at a faster pace. Shopify has actually seen a deceleration in growth year over year. As we can also see from the prior chart, both companies had about the same revenue when they started 3 years ago. However, due to Shopify's greater growth, in general, it does now generate more revenue. While greater revenue is great, it has not generated greater profitability. Due to high stock-based employee compensation, Shopify has given up much of its profitability. There is actually a 30% difference in profit margin between the two companies. Due to this, Wix is able to generate almost as much profit as Shopify with $250 million less in revenue. Below, we can see the slowdown in percentage growth from Shopify.

Source: Shopify Investor Relations

As an investor, I always view my investment as purchasing a small stake of a company. When doing so, I look at it as being the same as a private company and am looking for the highest profit generated from the investment prospects. A higher profit means a higher return for my stake. Thus, in this case, Wix is certainly more interesting due to the accelerating revenue growth and higher profitability.

Fair Price For Shopify

Next, I would like to try to find what a fair price actually is for Shopify.

The most valuable part of its business is the recurring monthly revenue. As this is of great value, I would like to see what other companies generating monthly recurring revenue trade for.

Source: Shopify Investor Relations

Shopify generated a rounded up $33 million per month in recurring revenue. This is up from a rounded up $21 million in the first quarter of 2017. Great growth when compared year over year. Taking a look at the Q4 of 2017 to Q1 of 2018, we see a smaller growth rate of 10% in the MRR. This is a sign of the slowdown in growth. If we continue to see 10% growth per quarter for the next 3 quarters, then we only see an MRR of about $43 million. Now, these numbers are just a forecast and are not necessarily going to be the actual results. Should the MRR rise above this, then the value we find would be higher.

We looked to see what values are applied to companies with a large monthly recurring revenue stream and found the following.

Source: Veecee

The average multiple paid for companies with recurring revenue on average is 6.7x. This is an average between the higher multiple for private companies and the lower multiple for public companies. The ARRG is the annual recurring revenue to growth factor. In our calculation, we apply the 6.7x to a yearly average recurring revenue stream of $480 million or $40 million a month. This is about 30% higher than the recurring monthly revenue reported last quarter. Taking the $480 and multiplying by 6.7, we are given a value of $3.2 billion. If we even assigned a premium of 7.6, then we have a value of $3.66 billion. Add in the cash factor for Shopify and we have a market value of over $5 billion. Taking that amount and dividing by shares outstanding of 105 million, we are given a per share value of around $47.

Shopify, being classified as a software as a service company, could be valued similarly to other companies in the space. The below graph is found to help us find a possible valuation on total revenues.

Source: Saastr

According to the multiples above, SHOP should trade right around 8x revenue.

And, as we can see, Shopify trades at a forward price to sales ratio of almost 18x. Competitor WIX trades more in line with the valuation method we have found.

The valuations we have found above puts the value of the stock between 50% and 75% lower than current levels. Depending on which method you want to value the company with, it is obvious shares are overpriced. So, for what reason should shares trade at such a premium to competitors? The possible large runway for growth already seems to be slowing down. It also is why we assigned a premium multiple to the valuation. However, investors should prefer to pay a premium for a company generating profits. There is no reason Shopify should sell above peers considering it is no more profitable than anyone else. Because of this, we could see shares come back to a more in-line valuation if and when results disappoint.

The hard part is figuring out when they will be able to drive profitability. Based on the last few years of the income statement, it seems the larger they grow, the less profit they make.

Source: Seeking Alpha

So, when SHOP could actually produce profits like other large tech companies is the question. Below, I try to estimate this the best I can.

Looking at the current size of the market is important to realize what we could see in the future.

Source: digitalcommerce360

While the U.S. e-commerce market continues to see growth, Amazon (AMZN) makes up for practically half of this with $190 billion in transactions in 2017.

Amazon also continues to take most of the growth in the online space.

Shopify merchants that actually drive items sold will continue to compete against a behemoth entering every part of the retail sector. Besides hand-crafted items, any item that produces enough profitability to sustain an investment in an e-commerce-only company will see competition from Amazon.

Time will tell how this affects growth. What we can estimate is about $40-50 billion this year in GMV and, going forward, close to $100 billion in 5 years or less. This would be great, but if we need to wait until 2023 to see GMV of $100 billion, we may be better off elsewhere. Since revenue is about 2% of the GMV for this year, we can presume the same at $100 billion. That would mean once we see GMV of $100 billion, even if in 3 years, revenue would then only quadruple to $4 billion.

To estimate profitability the best we can, we know that Shopify saw an operating loss of 9% of revenues compared to 11% in the year ago quarter. If we see an accelerated 3% reduction in operating loss as a percentage of revenue, it would take 3 years for the company to become breakeven.

If this were to change, then the story may be different in terms of investing in Shopify. We prefer to stick to traditional tech giants as they are producing profits and are still growing at very attractive rates.

Additionally, many companies like service companies prefer companies like WIX, due to the ease of use and lower cost, or even free platform it offers. Service companies also face less or even no competition from other merchants like Amazon. Because of this, we could see customer churn on the Shopify platform, more so than on the Wix platform.

Perspective From A User

I do personally run a business through Shopify. It is a great platform. It integrates extremely well with social media sites and other sales channels. The support has been exceptional, and the guides to doing certain tasks, even better. I can say I also have a site built through WIX for my service business. The two don't really compare. However, due to a higher cost for Shopify, I wouldn't expect them to. My WIX site costs about $140 for the year, Shopify cost me $70 a month. My Wix site does have the ability to sell product. However, I keep the operating businesses separate. I believe Shopify is continuing to integrate, update, and establish new ways for its customers to expand sales, which ultimately helps itself. It will create a more stable customer base as well as a high GMV number. I will continue to use Shopify until I find it is not worth the investment. The point I am trying to drive as a user is that the market may be limited by those who don't look for all the options Shopify offers. For a business that sells a product customers need to seek, multiple channels of sales are still possible without Shopify. They also could greatly reduce their cost with platforms such as WIX. Should WIX continue to improve its platform and not raise prices, we could see customers diverge to WIX to save money. It will be important for investors to keep an eye on competitor offerings for this reason. Should a competitor introduce a technology that Shopify does not have, this could also cause an exodus of users.

Conclusion

While I know there are many Shopify bulls, I believe the valuation is quite a bit ahead of itself. From an acquisition perspective, if the company could be bought in whole, it would currently cost someone at no premium $19.2 billion after accounting for cash on hand for a company with no profit. The return on actual investment would take years of growth and sustainability before we could see a measurable ROI. If I had the choice to invest to own a small piece of a company at the same valuation, I would look for more profitable entities at this time. We did estimate where the value should lie based on peer comparisons and can only assume the stock might trade there in time once the growth slows. The stock at a bare minimum should be trading 50% lower and could trade down further should it fall in line with peers. At this time, I prefer to steer clear of Shopify shares until a better opportunity presents itself. This is not to say I don't believe in the company. I do just believe its shares offer no value at any price above $75.

