As Frac Sand Story Strengthens, I Add To My Positions

I am also initiating two new trades on the frac sand space, Covia and Smart Sand, due to the recent positive developments seen in the energy space and overdone drops in their share prices.

As a result, I am trimming from one core holding on recent strength in order to rotate into another core frac sand holding on weakness that should rise with peers.

Nothing is wrong with the pressure pumping space, despite negative takeaway rumors and limited bundling abilties; 2019 should be a banner year for frac sand players and energy stocks.

HAL, SLB, and HCLP recently came out with positives news, and certain details gathered bodes well for frac sand holdings in the portfolio.

After combing through the details of the Halliburton (HAL) and Schlumberger (SLB) calls, I gathered a few key takeaway points that were relevant for my holdings, particularly as it relates to the conviction rate at which I own these stocks.

I was happy to hear that SLB and HAL had great quarters, the global economy is robust, and that fracking in North America is going so strong that there is not enough takeaway capacity, which is a positive not a negative, because it provides work to the midstream companies, who are booming, and proves we are doing well and set to move higher with earnings.

Which leads me to my first takeaway point:

2019 is going to be huge for frac sand companies. The current takeaway capacity is not hurting drillers that I have covered, since they are hedged or have added to new takeaway capacity, which is why I own Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. Bull 3x Shares ETF (GUSH). Rather, everyone firing on all cylinders, in manufacturing mode, waiting to ramp further.

That is the only reason Halliburton didn’t raise prices, which I thought was unjustified, since they were only trying to be fair to their clients and wait for the boom that’s coming in 2019, when the Permian takeaway capacity expands. Obviously, this bodes well for all players, sand players most of all, for reasons argued in years past.

Second takeaway point:

Not only did HAL confirm the boom is coming in 2019, which will require even more frac sand usage (despite sand companies being sold out of all grades of proppant, currently, and pricing still rising), but the other caveat I enjoyed was the confirmation that pressure-pumpers are not the best place to be.

Yes, they are doing great, according to SLB and OneStim developments. But, HAL didn’t have too many answers for their lack of bundling abilities and, most of all, didn’t defend themselves from electrical fracking, which is apparently cleaner, reduces noise and headcount considerably.

I am not saying this is a problem yet for pressure-pumpers; HAL said it was too expensive, at the moment. However, as the technology gets cheaper it could displace some pressure-pumpers in the space, which is something I don’t have to worry about in frac sand.

Starting Two New Trades Based On HAL & SLB Reports

As a result of these bullish takeaway points for the portfolio, deduced from HAL and SLB’s calls, as well as Hi-Crush’s (HCLP) recent expansion news and dividend hike, I am trimming some from the parabolic move up of HCLP (reluctantly, but prudently), and deploying cash to Emerge Energy (EMES) on the dip today, to rebalance the core position closer to $30,000 ($1,000 worth), and starting new trade positions in Covia (CVIA), and Smart Sand (SND).

Buying Covia Holdings For A Quick Trade

As a result of the extremely bullish developments from HAL and SLB, and now confirmation from HCLP, I am trimming from Hi-Crush (HCLP) on the strength today, and rotating to CVIA.

The thought process here is to move money from the winners into, not a loser, but a cheaper stock in the same sector that should rise in sympathy with peers (if the bears couldn't understand the bullish argument for frac sand already). I covered Fairmount and Unimin extensively in the past, considering the limited financials and information given collectively, and exited the position after the merger. But, after the considerable (and unwarranted dip), presumably from price discovery issues, or integration problems that could occur post-merger. But, now the stock has gotten too attractive at current prices, and I am entering for a trade.

Adding Smart Sand To The Portfolio For Another Trade

I really happen to believe strongly in Smart Sand (SND) and Covia, and these stocks could become core holdings again. But, for now, since cash is running low, they are just trades. Once the dividend payments come in from InfraCap MLP ETF (AMZA), and HCLP, my cash position should double to where I'd have the ability to buy SND and CVIA on the dips.

I like SND’s recent last-mile acquisition that addresses all OSHA issues, and further increases revenue. I also feel that if HCLP’s recent acquisition of silos was applauded, then so should Smart Sand’s silos. Maybe the acquisition was done during a period of poor sentiment for frac sand stocks at the time. But, whatever the reason was, the reaction was overdone, and I am re-entering shares at these levels. The mental stop will go in below 52 week lows, for both, CVIA and SND. Source: E*TRADE

The reason for mental stops on both trades, and the willingness to make them core holdings, is because I believe the companies are actually fundamentally sound, which is rare considering the startup rate for most companies. More importantly, they are a new industry (frac sand) that could be the next big thing for the 20-100 years, with the abundance of shale that's available world-wide, and there is no other way, at the moment, to prop the rocks open that are fracked without this rare silica sand (which, by the way, is the second most consumed commodity in the world besides water, and is in extreme shortage).

Technicals Flashing Bullish

Smart Sand, like other frac sand players, is also showing a strong technical setup, with the stock showing a double- tap of the $5 dollar area recently near the 52-week lows of $4.81. Source: E*TRADE

The RSI is also healthy at 40, which is near oversold and where the stock bounced back in years past. So, the path of least resistance certainly seems to be higher for Smart Sand when considering the fundamental story and, now, the strong technical pattern forming (a double bottom on 52-week lows; like a pair of kings, not the best hand, but still strong).

In fact, since AMZA is up a little more today (now at 1.94% as I write this), I am trimming a thousand out for a small profit (sold from the highest tax lot possible to avoid taking more capital gains), in order to rebalance the position back to my standard core holding of $30,000, and to have ammo ready to add to my new trades.

Conclusion

With the recent caveats gleaned from the HAL and SLB conference calls, I found that fracking is alive and strong, despite takeaway issues, and that 2019 will be even stronger for the industry, especially frac sand players. I like the ability of frac sand players to make money regardless of oil prices fluctuating a dollar or two, and especially feel safer in them than in pressure-pumpers, as most companies are taking completions in-house, can self-source their own regional sand now, and can even switch to electric frac fleets. As a result, my conviction has only increased for my investment strategy, as I have initiated two new trades for the frac sand space in CVIA and SND. I am now especially overweight frac sand players and midstream companies, and underweight on drillers and pressure-pumpers. Judging by the latest updates below, the moves made into two new frac sand players today seems to be paying off already. For more alerts related to my portfolio, please follow me at Seeking Alpha.

Disclosure: I am/we are long UPRO, AMZA, HCLP, SND, CVIA, GUSH.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.