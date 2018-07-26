Williams Companies: Buy The Reversal

Williams Companies (WMB) is breaking out higher on strong operational results. As demand for infrastructure increases, and energy shipment volumes expand, the company is seeing growing revenue. Moreover, management has done a nice job keeping costs in check, leading to bottom-line growth near record levels. Its share price is stabilizing and moving higher on increasing investor optimism. I am buying stock in this name as its operational improvements fuel a higher share price.

Profile

WMB operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It owns and operates natural gas pipeline system extending from Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and the Gulf of Mexico through Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey to the New York City metropolitan area. The company also owns and operates a natural gas pipeline system extending from the San Juan basin in northwestern New Mexico and southwestern Colorado through Colorado, Utah, Wyoming, Idaho, Oregon, and Washington to a point on the Canadian border near Sumas, Washington; gulfstream natural gas pipeline system extending from the Mobile Bay area in Alabama to markets in Florida; and constitution pipeline that would connect its gathering system in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania to the Iroquois Gas Transmission and Tennessee Gas Pipeline systems in New York.

Fundamental Narrative

WMB looks attractively valued at current levels as its volume growth continues to expand, while management keeps costs down, benefiting both its top- and bottom-line.

Its current strategy focuses on connecting low cost natural gas supplies to the fastest growing demand centers, which allows the organization to leverage its foundation of advantaged positions, according to management. Over the most recent quarter, adjusted EBITDA came in at $1.12 billion, an increase of $5 million over the first quarter of 2017, driven by a $58 million in increased revenues from its Transco expansion projects being placed into service in 2017 and another $11 million of higher fee-based revenues in the Northeast Gathering segment. The recent completion of Atlantic Sunrise is worth roughly $105 million per quarter of incremental revenue for Transco and looks to be a significant contributor to overall growth that management anticipates in later half of this year for the Atlantic-Gulf segment, according to its earnings call.

Its Western operations also increased adjusted EBITDA by $17 million, with continued stable results from a broad range of customers and supply basins. For example, gathered volumes were higher in 9 of the 10 franchises versus first quarter of 2017, with only Barnett being lower, which showed a roughly 5% annual decline from same period last year. The West has also shown a strong record of reducing expenses as it decreased expenses from first quarter of 2017.

As far as its broader operating environment is concerned, management sees producers starting to respond to higher oil and NGL prices, with gas gathering volumes up 8% for the West, and processing volumes increasing 9% on a year-over-year basis. Management is also seeing additional producer activity in liquids driven plays like the Wamsutter area, Washakie Basin in Wyoming, Eagle Ford, as well as the emerging Turner formation in the Powder River Basin. All of these areas should drive volume growth for the balance of the year, according to its earnings call.

The Northeast Gathering segment showed the largest year-over-year improvement of $23 million or 10% in adjusted EBITDA. The improvement was driven primarily by a 5% increase gathering volumes and increased gas processing business at its Ohio Valley Midstream complex in West Virginia, where they saw inlet gas processing volumes increase by 27% and NGL production up 34% over the first quarter of 2017. This was driven by both new drilling and new contracts being won by its team in Pittsburgh.

WMB has done a nice job keeping costs flat on a year-over-year basis, while reducing operating expenses from the fourth quarter 2017 to the first quarter of 2018, even amid rising volumes. There is a significant ramp up in requests for system expansions as the Atlantic Sunrise and other key takeaway infrastructure servings in the Northeast begin to take shape. This has led management to expect significant growth in volumes and EBITDA from the segment by the fourth quarter of 2018.

Below is a chart of the company’s revenue and earnings per share since the late 1980s. Although revenue has been flat over the last decade, its earnings are near record levels. This signals management’s operating efficiency, even amid difficult times in recent years. As commodity prices continue to rise, and volume growth improves, management should continue to grow its bottom-line, while keeping costs relatively muted.

Price Action

WMB’s share price has risen significantly since its IPO a few decades back, but it is currently off its record levels by 50%. Weakness in both commodity prices and infrastructure spending weighed on its share price in recent years. WMB looks to have found a bottom however, as its share price steadies alongside improving fundamental results. Management is capitalizing on an improving operating environment by growing volumes, while not losing sight of cost control, leading to bottom-line growth and investor optimism.

Conclusion

WMB is a cyclical company at the will of demand for infrastructure and energy volumes. Should the economy turn lower into a recession, this stock will likely head lower as its operations are pressured, similar to the weakness it experienced in the early 2000s and again during the financial crisis. Currently, its operating environment looks strong, with volumes picking up, and demand for infrastructure spending remaining healthy. Its ability to manage its costs and expand its bottom-line is similarly leading to rising investor sentiment. I am buying stock in this name as its operations fuel share price gains.

